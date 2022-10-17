Bryson DeChambeau To Drop Out Of World's Top 50

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Bryson DeChambeau is one of LIV Golf's most high profile signings. However, since making his debut in the second event of the Saudi-funded venture’s inaugural season he has inevitably slid down the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

Despite an injury-hit 2022 leading up to his defection to LIV Golf, the American remained in the world’s top 30 as he teed it up in his first tournament in Portland, Oregon. LIV Golf is currently unable to offer OWGR points to its players – a situation it is hoping to draw to a conclusion imminently following a strategic alliance with the developmental MENA Tour.

The organisation had hoped it could offer OWGR points for the last two regular tournaments of the season, in Bangkok and Jeddah, but those ambitions were dashed when the OWGR said it had insufficient notice to grant the eligibility and that "only after the review is complete will a decision be made on awarding points to the MENA Tour's new "Limited Field Tournaments" [the LIV Golf Invitational Series]."

That has left the likes of DeChambeau in a state of limbo where it comes to accumulating OWGR points. Since joining LIV Golf, the 29-year-old has only played in two tournaments offering the points – the US Open, where he finished tied for 29th, and the 150th Open at St Andrews, where he finished tied for eighth. While July’s final Major of the year saw DeChambeau temporarily arrest the slide by jumping from World No.33 to World No.29, following this week’s CJ Cup, the current World No.50 will finally fall beneath that for the first time since 2018.

DeChambeau is one of 50 LIV Golf players who have signed a letter to OWGR Chairman Peter Dawson urging the organisation to rule in the organisation's favour and grant it eligibility. The situation is becoming increasingly acute because as players fall further down the rankings, they risk the possibility of becoming ineligible for certain Majors.

Last month, another LIV Golf player, Patrick Reed, suffered a similar fate when he dropped out of the world’s top 50 for the first time since 2014. DeChambeau’s compatriot later complained he was “getting hammered” in the world rankings and insisted the OWGR was becoming irrelevant. With only one tournament left to play in LIV Golf's first season, it remains to be seen if DeChambeau and others will try to accumulate points elsewhere during the off-season. However, previously, DeChambeau has said he’ll consider playing Asian Tour events to address the issue.

One tour DeChambeau definitely won't be able to compete on is the PGA Tour, with the organisation already confirming that the suspensions handed out to LIV Golf players will remain in place throughout the 2022/23 season.