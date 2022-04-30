Bryson DeChambeau Provides Update After Hand Surgery

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After undergoing surgery for a fractured bone in his left hand following The Masters, Bryson DeChambeau has given an update on his recovery, with the 28-year-old sharing a gory photo of his left hand which is now out of a cast.

If you are squeamish, then you may want to skip past the picture, which you can check out below.

Healing up! Gripped a club today. Can’t hold on to it for long, but getting there! pic.twitter.com/oS06NTjGxwApril 30, 2022 See more

Captioning the photo: "Healing up! Gripped a club today. Can’t hold on to it for long, but getting there!" it seems that the hand is getting better, but DeChambeau is still expected to miss the PGA Championship which gets underway on the 19th May.

As well as the photo, DeChambeau also recently posted a video to his Instagram with the caption: "I look forward to competing at the highest level within the next two months".

In the video, the former Major winner is seen smashing a drive with just his right hand, with his left hand still heavily bandaged up from the surgery a few weeks prior.

So far, in 2022, DeChambeau has made just six starts. Within those starts, there has been one withdrawal, three missed cuts, a T25 in the 38-man Tournament of Champions and a T58 at the WGC-Match Play. He also withdrew prior to the Sony Open.