Bryson DeChambeau Provides Update After Hand Surgery
Posting a picture on Twitter, DeChambeau revealed he is now able to grip a club, but not for long
After undergoing surgery for a fractured bone in his left hand following The Masters, Bryson DeChambeau has given an update on his recovery, with the 28-year-old sharing a gory photo of his left hand which is now out of a cast.
If you are squeamish, then you may want to skip past the picture, which you can check out below.
Healing up! Gripped a club today. Can’t hold on to it for long, but getting there! pic.twitter.com/oS06NTjGxwApril 30, 2022
Captioning the photo: "Healing up! Gripped a club today. Can’t hold on to it for long, but getting there!" it seems that the hand is getting better, but DeChambeau is still expected to miss the PGA Championship which gets underway on the 19th May.
As well as the photo, DeChambeau also recently posted a video to his Instagram with the caption: "I look forward to competing at the highest level within the next two months".
In the video, the former Major winner is seen smashing a drive with just his right hand, with his left hand still heavily bandaged up from the surgery a few weeks prior.
So far, in 2022, DeChambeau has made just six starts. Within those starts, there has been one withdrawal, three missed cuts, a T25 in the 38-man Tournament of Champions and a T58 at the WGC-Match Play. He also withdrew prior to the Sony Open.
