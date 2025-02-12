Bryson DeChambeau Believes Masters Win Is 'Just A Matter Of Time'
The two-time Major winner feels victory at Augusta National is around the corner as he hunts the career Grand Slam - DeChambeau's ultimate ambition
Bryson DeChambeau has always wanted to win The Masters. In fact, he barely remembers a time when he didn't. Yet, ahead of his ninth attempt later this year, the monster-hitting American is still to achieve his dream.
To begin with, there was some success for the Californian in Georgia. He claimed Low Amateur honors on debut in 2016 when finishing T21st and posted a couple of decent results in the two starts that followed.
When he was in his mid-20s, The Scientist confidently labelled Augusta National's par-72 layout a "par 67" and stated he could overpower the course by reaching all of the par-five holes in two strokes.
For the following four Masters tournaments, ANGC promptly chewed up DeChambeau's game and unceremoniously spat it back out again via two missed cuts and a best showing of T34th.
For many of his first eight attempts, the 31-year-old had struggled to really break through at the most prestigious of golfing locations. That was until last time out when he recorded a maiden top-10 via a sixth-place result.
It could have been even better for DeChambeau, though, as he was fifth heading into the final round with a four-shot deficit to Scottie Scheffler, only to stall down the back nine as the World No.1 gently pulled away.
A handful of months before he tries to take that next step and slip on a Green Jacket, DeChambeau explained that he thinks all of his historic knock-backs will help to generate a first Masters triumph one day soon.
Speaking exclusively to Garrett Johnston, DeChambeau said: "I've just always wanted to win the Masters. That dates backs to my amateur days and even before that as a junior when I was watching Tiger win it. His chip in on 16 in 2005 really sold it for me.
"I thought to myself 'OK, this is an event that I want to be a part of.' When I saw Augusta for the first time and experienced the people there and the pro shop, the people in the shop and the head pros that are there, they're just fantastic.
"I just love coming back to Augusta every single year, and I really believe that I'm going to get it done there one of these days. It's just a matter of time and continued hard work and learning from my failures."
Should the Southern Methodist University graduate finally sit down in the Butler Cabin with the current Masters chairman, DeChambeau will have taken a significant step towards his ultimate career goal - the Grand Slam.
Only five players in the men's game have ever achieved the feat in the modern era - Gene Sarazen, Gary Player, Ben Hogan, Tiger Woods, and Jack Nicklaus - and DeChambeau says it is top of his priority list to become number six.
He continued: "The career grand slam is number one on the top of my priority list. I've won two of them (US Opens) but I've got to win three more to get the career grand slam. I gave myself some good chances last year and [the goal] every year is to continually give myself good chances."
While The Masters is undoubtedly the one he most wants to win, which does DeChambeau think will be the toughest?
His past record - which contains two US Open triumphs and a runner-up at the PGA Championship in 2024 - would suggest that winning on US soil is less problematic than doing the same in Europe, where he has three missed cuts from seven attempts and a best finish of T8th in 2022.
Learning to play links golf is a part of the game which the World No.10 admits has troubled him in the past. However, he is desperate to soak up as much experience as he can in order to claim the Claret Jug for himself one day.
DeChambeau said: "The British Open is going to probably be the most difficult one [for me to win] but the one I hopefully will want to win the most."
Questioned on why, DeChambeau replied: "The style of golf is just difficult for me. It's not something that I'm used to. I didn't grow up in it, and so I'm getting comfortable more with links golf as I play more and more Opens.
"This past year I learned a lot about my game in those kinds of courses and conditions and I'll continue to get better over the course of time."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
- Garrett JohnstonContributor
