'That's The Right Approach' - Bryson DeChambeau Backs Keegan Bradley's LIV Golf Stance

LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau has supported Keegan Bradley’s appointment as new US Ryder Cup captain, saying he has the “right approach” to picking players.

Bradley was announced this week as the 31st captain of Team USA ahead of next year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

During his first press conference as captain on Tuesday, Bradley said he plans to pick “the 12 best players on the team”, regardless of which tour they play for.

“I don’t care where they play,” he said. “We have a mission to win this tournament. I’m not worried about the LIV stuff. I want the best players on the team.”

DeChambeau, who played in the 2018 and 2021 Ryder Cups but wasn’t picked for last year’s event at Marco Simone, supported Bradley’s stance on LIV Golf players.

"As far as picking the best players, that's the right approach and I couldn't be more happy for him as captain," he said.

The 38-year-old Bradley – a surprise pick for the role considering his age and lack of experience as a vice-captain – is the youngest Ryder Cup captain since Arnold Palmer, who was 34 when he led the USA at the 1963 event.

DeChambeau said he believes Bradley’s age will be an asset ahead of next year’s event.

“I'm excited for him. I think it's a great opportunity for him, especially as it relates to younger players. He's going to see that younger threshold, and obviously relate to them a lot more, I would say, because of his age. I mean, what he is he, 38 or something like that?

“So yeah, he's seeing the younger generation’s game. He's out there still playing, and competing and it's great to have some relatability.”

The reigning US Open champion is currently second in the US Ryder Cup standings behind Scottie Scheffler, more than a year out from next year’s event. Brooks Koepka was the only LIV player to feature at last year’s Ryder Cup.

DeChambeau’s LIV colleague Jon Rahm – who has represented Europe at the Ryder Cup three times – also spoke about Bradley’s appointment as US captain, saying he was surprised after hearing that Tiger Woods would take the helm.

“I heard so many people say it was going to be Tiger, Tiger at Bethpage,” Rahm said. “I'm like, that makes sense, right. He's won the US Open at Bethpage, and it is Tiger Woods. So I felt like that made a lot of sense.

“But I understand Keegan, as well, right. His Ryder Cup showings, he was a very enthusiastic player. He made his mark. Him and Phil [Mickelson] had a great partnership, and there's some great highlights from him at Medinah.

“So he's a man from the northeast. I know Boston and New York, usually not friends, but I think for that week, they will just adopt him for the week. Yeah, I can see it. I can understand why he was picked.”

Bradley was picked as captain after Tiger Woods, who was in extended talks with the PGA of America – which runs the US arm of the Ryder Cup – turned down the job due to his “responsibilities and commitments” with the PGA Tour as a player director on the policy board.