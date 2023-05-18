Bryson DeChambeau Hits Fellow Competitor With Wayward Drive At PGA Championship

A wayward tee shot reportedly hit by Bryson DeChambeau struck his fellow competitor Kenny Pigman at the PGA Championship on Thursday.

Thankfully a 'fore' shout was called and Pigman, who was getting ready to tee off on the 18th hole at Oak Hill, appeared to walk away unharmed despite the ball bouncing off of the top of his back.

Bryson Dechambeau just absolutely drilled Kenny Pigman with a drive.When asked he said…Guy shouldn’t have been standing there 😂 #pgachampionship pic.twitter.com/rdtpft10DvMay 18, 2023 See more

DeChambeau reportedly "came over and made sure everyone was okay afterwards" according to The Fried Egg and the telecast.

It's unclear which hole DeChambeau was playing although it appears that he may have pushed one right off of the 17th tee box, according to the course routing.

(Image credit: PGA of America)

Pigman played his front nine, the back nine at Oak Hill having started on the 10th, in seven-over-par and went on to bogey the 18th following the incident. He is one of the 20 club pros in the tournament and looks set to miss the cut.

He is the head pro at Arrowhead Country Club in San Bernardino, California, and is playing in his second PGA Championship this week after also appearing in the 2017 championship at Quail Hollow.

DeChambeau bogeyed the 17th hole but birdied both the 16th and 18th in an impressive first nine of one-under-par.

The 2020 US Open champion, who captains Crushers GC in the LIV Golf League, currently ranks 214th in the world with LIV still yet not sanctioned by the Official World Golf Ranking.

His best PGA Championship finish came in 2020 at TPC Harding Park where he was T4th.