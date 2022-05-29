Bryson DeChambeau Eyes Memorial Tournament Return

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The talk of a Bryson DeChambeau return has been a regular occurrence over the past month following his wrist surgery back in April (opens in new tab). Now, could we be seeing the big-hitting American return to action?

In an Instagram Live video on Saturday afternoon, the 28-year-old was pummelling shots into his practice net before one individual asked him about the Memorial which gets under way on the 2nd June.

DeChambeau's response? Well, he revealed that he is looking forward to turning up at the Memorial Tournament and consuming some of their famous milkshakes. However, it is still slightly unclear as to whether he will be officially playing in the tournament.

According to Bryson… he’s ready to have A LOT of milkshakes next week 🥤 🎥 @b_dechambeau | #theMemorial pic.twitter.com/TEUjlQwrIYMay 28, 2022 See more

In a post on the Memorial's Twitter page, which was captioned: "According to Bryson… he’s ready to have A LOT of milkshakes next week", DeChambeau laughs at the milkshake question posed by the Instagram user, with the American stating: "I've been leaning out a lot so I don't know how many!"

He goes on to add: "There'll definitely be a few during the week. They're the best and those things are amazing! I get the M&M shake, that's my go to."

Runners-up Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell present champions Tony Finau and Jon Rahm with their awards — milkshakes from Muirfield Village — following the Nationwide Challenge. pic.twitter.com/pkzjloklq3July 15, 2020 See more

Undergoing surgery in mid-April, it is unclear as to how DeChambeau actually picked up the wrist injury, with many laying the blame solely on the speed training he has become famous for. However, the 28-year-old then stated it was actually due to a table tennis injury sustained at the Saudi International.

So far, in 2022, DeChambeau has made just six starts. Within those starts, there has been one withdrawal, three missed cuts, a T25 in the 38-man Tournament of Champions and a T58 at the WGC-Match Play. He also withdrew prior to the Sony Open.

There had been signs of a return at the PGA Championship in mid-May, with the American appearing at Southern Hills in a bid to be fit for the second Major of the year. However, DeChambeau was forced to admit defeat and withdraw just a day prior. His last competitive appearance came at The Masters, an event which he admitted to ignoring medical advice to play in.