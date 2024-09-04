LIV Golf Announces Early Stages Of 2025 Schedule
The first four events of the 2025 LIV Golf League schedule have been unveiled
LIV Golf has announced the first four events on its 2025 league schedule, with the campaign set to begin in Saudi Arabia instead of Mayakoba, Mexico like the past two seasons.
The Saudi event will take place at Riyadh Golf Club, host of the Aramco Team Series, Saudi Open and the upcoming Saudi International. LIV's previous Saudi events have been at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.
The opening event runs from February 6-8, with the following week seeing the return of the popular LIV Golf Adelaide tournament at The Grange for the third year running. The event has become arguably LIV's most popular tournament, with a reported 94,000 fans attending this year.
Two weeks later sees the return of LIV Golf Hong Kong at Hong Kong Golf Club for the second time, with the following week seeing the third Singapore event at Sentosa Golf Club.
Notably, three of the four events are competing up against PGA Tour Signature events, albeit in vastly different time zones. The Saudi opener takes place on the same weekend as the popular WM Phoenix Open, while the next three are up against Signature Events - Adelaide vs Genesis Invitational, Hong Kong vs Arnold Palmer Invitational and Singapore vs The Players Championship.
LIV is expected to have five US events in its 14-event schedule with the first US tournament taking place the week before The Masters, according to Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig.
“As we set our sights on 2025, LIV Golf is gearing up for our most ambitious season start, to date,” said LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman.
“Since our debut in 2022, LIV Golf has played 34 tournaments in nine different countries across four continents. We are a global league with a global footprint, and we’re excited to kick off next season with four truly international events that will deliver our unique blend of elite golf, entertainment and culture to fans around the world.”
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Feb 6-8
|LIV Golf Riyadh
|Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|Feb 14-16
|LIV Golf Adelaide
|The Grange, Adelaide, Australia
|March 7-9
|LIV Golf Hong Kong
|Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong
|March 14-16
|LIV Golf Singapore
|Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
