LIV Golf Announces Early Stages Of 2025 Schedule

The first four events of the 2025 LIV Golf League schedule have been unveiled

Greg Norman wearing a LIV Golf cap and sunglasses
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By
published

LIV Golf has announced the first four events on its 2025 league schedule, with the campaign set to begin in Saudi Arabia instead of Mayakoba, Mexico like the past two seasons.

The Saudi event will take place at Riyadh Golf Club, host of the Aramco Team Series, Saudi Open and the upcoming Saudi International. LIV's previous Saudi events have been at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

The opening event runs from February 6-8, with the following week seeing the return of the popular LIV Golf Adelaide tournament at The Grange for the third year running. The event has become arguably LIV's most popular tournament, with a reported 94,000 fans attending this year.

Two weeks later sees the return of LIV Golf Hong Kong at Hong Kong Golf Club for the second time, with the following week seeing the third Singapore event at Sentosa Golf Club.

Notably, three of the four events are competing up against PGA Tour Signature events, albeit in vastly different time zones. The Saudi opener takes place on the same weekend as the popular WM Phoenix Open, while the next three are up against Signature Events - Adelaide vs Genesis Invitational, Hong Kong vs Arnold Palmer Invitational and Singapore vs The Players Championship.

LIV is expected to have five US events in its 14-event schedule with the first US tournament taking place the week before The Masters, according to Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig.

“As we set our sights on 2025, LIV Golf is gearing up for our most ambitious season start, to date,” said LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman.

“Since our debut in 2022, LIV Golf has played 34 tournaments in nine different countries across four continents. We are a global league with a global footprint, and we’re excited to kick off next season with four truly international events that will deliver our unique blend of elite golf, entertainment and culture to fans around the world.”  

LIV Golf 2025 schedule so far
DateEventLocation
Feb 6-8LIV Golf RiyadhRiyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Feb 14-16LIV Golf AdelaideThe Grange, Adelaide, Australia
March 7-9LIV Golf Hong KongHong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong
March 14-16LIV Golf SingaporeSentosa Golf Club, Singapore
