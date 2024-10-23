LIV Boss Greg Norman Reportedly Agrees Deal For New Country To Host International Series Event

LIV Golf League CEO Greg Norman has reportedly agreed a deal for one of the Asian Tour's International Series events to take place in India next season.

According to a report by Sky News, the LIV chief has "reached the outline of a deal" to stage the first LIV-affiliated event at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon next February.

LIV's backers, the Saudi PIF, entered into an agreement with the Asian Tour back in 2022 and stumped up greater purses for an elevated group of tournaments which ultimately offers a place in the 54-hole circuit to its season-ending champion.

The first year of International Series events - which are an extension of LIV Golf and do not take place in the same week as the three-day competitions - was won by Scott Vincent while Andy Ogletree made the step up to join Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers in 2023.

John Catlin is currently in pole position to gain a LIV Golf League Spot via the International Series in 2024.

International Series Rankings leader John Catlin holds the International Series Macau trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as the US, International Series events have taken place all over the world since 2022 including countries such as England, Egypt, Oman, Vietnam and Macau.

Per Sky sources, paperwork involving next year's prospective International Series tournament in India is yet to be signed, but the competition is expected to feature 148 international golfers and up to 16 LIV players. Ultimately, the reported objective for organizers is to launch a longer-term partnership which could see the first LIV Golf event take place there.

Should a deal be completed in the short term, it could prove to be an issue for the DP World Tour, whose Hero Indian Open has been staged at the club in northern India on each of the past five occasions.

While the aforementioned details could not be officially confirmed, a LIV Golf spokesperson said: "We are exploring new markets as The International Series continues to grow with the global impact of LIV Golf, both at the League level and with The International Series.

"The Series has an exciting schedule of events remaining to determine the 2024 champion, and we look forward to announcing the 2025 schedule in due course."

The Asian Tour's International Series still has five events remaining this season, with the International Series Thailand taking place this week and the Saudi International pulling the curtain down on the campaign in early December.