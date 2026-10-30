Brooks Koepka Takes A Shot At Bryson DeChambeau Over Masters Row With Rory McIlroy

We thought his beef with Bryson DeChambeau was a thing of the past, but Brooks Koepka couldn't resist taking a shot at his old sparring partner.

This time with reference to his 2025 Masters Sunday showdown with Rory McIlroy, when DeChambeau complained that the eventual Green Jacket winner didn't talk to him all day.

Koepka's not known as a huge talker either, just one reason why his personality often grinds up against the more outgoing DeChambeau, so was firmly on McIlroy's side.

Speaking to Dan Rapaport, five-time Major champion Koepka joked about DeChmbeau that "I don't think many people want to talk to him regardless".

DeChambeau was keen to engage with McIlroy on that Sunday at Augusta National, but the Northern Irishman brushed him off, later explaining: "We’re trying to win the Masters. I’m not going to try to be his best mate out there.”

Koepka is in the McIlroy camp on this one and, unsurprisingly given how he went about winning his five Majors, would not have been chatting away while trying to win one of the biggest prizes in golf.

“I wouldn’t have spoken to Rory, and I don’t think he would have spoken to me and it would have been totally fine,” Koepka told the Dan on Golf YouTube show.. “I’m not a big talker. I’ll talk a little bit, maybe the first couple of holes.

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“I fully understand it. I don’t feel bad. It is what it is. Some guys don’t talk. It’s okay. It’s their job. They get to do what they want."

Koepka also couldn't resist having a dig at DeChambeau though, as he started off by giving his opinion of the two-time Major champion.

"I mean, he lives in his own world," Koepka added. "I mean, I don't think many people want to talk to him regardless."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Koepka and DeChambeau have a long history of course, with plenty of bad blood before their beef was eventually squashed, but it's fair to say they've never been best friends.

Even when the two both played on LIV Golf and teamed up to face McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler in a special exhibition match in 2024.

Koepka is friends with McIlroy though, with the two close neighbors in Florida and similar personalities.

McIlroy's back-to-back Masters wins took him above Koepka with six Majors, and it's given the American something to fight for as he still feels he can win golf's biggest prizes.

“It motivates me, put it that way. I’m happy for him, I think he deserves it,” said Koepka.

“But at the same time, I want to beat the crap out of him and I’m sure he feels the exact same way."

Koepka still feels he can add to his Major tally in a big way with even doubling his current mark and getting 10 not out of his reach, even though he's not been as vocal on that as he has been previously.

"I still think I can get to double digits," he insisted. "But you have to think that way. Maybe I'm just expressing it differently.

"You get to six, seven, eight Majors that's a different calibre of guys."