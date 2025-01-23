Bob Does Sports YouTuber Details How He 'Completely Botched' Chance Rory McIlroy Meeting

YouTuber Robby Berger saw his opportunity after spotting Rory McIlroy at a local gas station. This was his chance to try and sweet talk one of the biggest names in golf into appearing on his popular Bob Does Sports channel - but it did not go well.

And far from keeping his embarrassment to himself, Berger of course took to social media to tell his 1.2 million Instagram followers all about how he "completely botched my interaction" with McIlroy.

Interacting with social media stars is now the done thing in professional golf as the sport looks to attract a younger audience, and we've seen plenty of them lately with even Tiger Woods appearing with Grant Horvat.

McIlroy himself then appeared in a video with Horvat and so when Berger spotted him at a gas station he tried his luck - but fluffed his lines with a “thanks for all you do for YouTube” being the headline comment.

To make matters worse, after thanking McIlroy for appearing on YouTube with Horvat, he asked the four-time Major champion if he'd heard of Bob Does Sports as a way in to possibly extending an invitation.

When McIlroy replied with an instant "no" that was that, and all that was left was for Berger to drive home and tell the comical story to his legion of followers.

"Completely botched my interaction with @rorymcilroy today," read the Instagram post. "Tough showing for not only myself but the entire @bobdoessports community.

“Thanks for all you do for YouTube”. I promise to be better moving forward, just did not have my A stuff today. Gonna knock down this chicken tortilla soup and mail it in after that, just horrific."

For his part, McIlroy did respond to the post with a joking dig at Berger, so maybe not all hope is lost and Bob Does Sports could gets its man after all.

"Can confirm that it was not your best," McIlroy wrote. "The Porsche you were driving was nice. Looks like YouTube pays well..."

Berger was harder on himself in his video, but his Bob Does Sports channel, also with 767,000 followers on Instagram and 921,000 on YouTube, is not doing to badly at all.

Bryan DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele have been recent guests, with 1.4m and 1.1m views of those videos respectively.

In the ever-important search for new fans, McIlroy may well head over and take up the offer at some point soon. Watch this space.