Bob Does Sports YouTuber Details How He 'Completely Botched' Chance Rory McIlroy Meeting
Bob Does Sports' Robby Berger releases hilarious video describing his botched attempt to get Rory McIlroy on the show after a chance meeting at a gas station
YouTuber Robby Berger saw his opportunity after spotting Rory McIlroy at a local gas station. This was his chance to try and sweet talk one of the biggest names in golf into appearing on his popular Bob Does Sports channel - but it did not go well.
And far from keeping his embarrassment to himself, Berger of course took to social media to tell his 1.2 million Instagram followers all about how he "completely botched my interaction" with McIlroy.
Interacting with social media stars is now the done thing in professional golf as the sport looks to attract a younger audience, and we've seen plenty of them lately with even Tiger Woods appearing with Grant Horvat.
McIlroy himself then appeared in a video with Horvat and so when Berger spotted him at a gas station he tried his luck - but fluffed his lines with a “thanks for all you do for YouTube” being the headline comment.
To make matters worse, after thanking McIlroy for appearing on YouTube with Horvat, he asked the four-time Major champion if he'd heard of Bob Does Sports as a way in to possibly extending an invitation.
When McIlroy replied with an instant "no" that was that, and all that was left was for Berger to drive home and tell the comical story to his legion of followers.
"Completely botched my interaction with @rorymcilroy today," read the Instagram post. "Tough showing for not only myself but the entire @bobdoessports community.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“Thanks for all you do for YouTube”. I promise to be better moving forward, just did not have my A stuff today. Gonna knock down this chicken tortilla soup and mail it in after that, just horrific."
A post shared by Robby Berger (@brilliantlydumb)
A photo posted by on
For his part, McIlroy did respond to the post with a joking dig at Berger, so maybe not all hope is lost and Bob Does Sports could gets its man after all.
"Can confirm that it was not your best," McIlroy wrote. "The Porsche you were driving was nice. Looks like YouTube pays well..."
Berger was harder on himself in his video, but his Bob Does Sports channel, also with 767,000 followers on Instagram and 921,000 on YouTube, is not doing to badly at all.
Bryan DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele have been recent guests, with 1.4m and 1.1m views of those videos respectively.
In the ever-important search for new fans, McIlroy may well head over and take up the offer at some point soon. Watch this space.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
The Masters Field 2025: Who Is Playing At Augusta National?
Take a look at the how the field is shaping up for the 2025 Masters along with the qualifying cirteria in operation for Augusta National
By Paul Higham Published
-
St Andrews To Host 2027 Open Championship
The Old Course at St Andrews will stage the 155th Open Championship to maintain the five-year rotation of the Home of Golf staging the battle for the Claret Jug
By Paul Higham Published
-
Jack Nicklaus Explains Why Rory McIlroy's 'Got A Lot More Majors In Him'
Jack Nicklaus believes Rory McIlroy has "a lot more Majors in him" including The Masters, as he says he's "too good not to win" at Augusta National
By Paul Higham Published
-
'A Massive Asset' - Rory McIlroy On Why Tyrrell Hatton Will Be Vital To Any European Success At The 2025 Ryder Cup
McIlroy praised Hatton for the method of his Dubai Desert Classic victory and said the Englishman will be "a massive asset for the Europeans" at the next Ryder Cup
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy Damages Wedge At Dubai Desert Classic But Still Shoots His Round Of The Week
The defending champion damaged his lob wedge prior to his third round at Emirates GC, but was still able to fire a three-under-par score in Dubai
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Delivers His Verdict On Greg Norman's LIV Golf Exit
Rory McIlroy had some rare words of praise for Greg Norman after it was confirmed the Australian had been replaced as LIV Golf CEO
By Paul Higham Published
-
When And Where Will Rory McIlroy Play Next?
Catch up on Rory McIlroy's 2025 playing schedule and results, plus find out where and when one of golf's biggest stars will be playing next
By Paul Higham Published
-
Watch The Dubai Desert Classic Final Round: Live Streams, TV Channels, Tee Times For Sunday
Rory McIlroy makes his 2025 debut in the DP World Tour event – here are all the details on how to watch the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic online and on TV.
By Patrick Fletcher Last updated
-
Five Key Takeaways From Rory McIlroy's Hero Dubai Desert Classic Press Conference
Speaking to the media at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on Wednesday, the four-time Major winner covered a number of topics as he gets his 2025 season underway
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Explains New Tiny Training Aid At Dubai Desert Classic
The four-time Major winner was spotted using a unique training aid on the range at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, specifically a small golf club
By Matt Cradock Published