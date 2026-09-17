Feel Good Story Of The Year? Pro Who Beat Cancer Returns To PGA Tour

The golfing feel good story of the year will play out at the Biltmore Championship as Brendan Valdes returns to PGA Tour action after overcoming cancer.

Sponsor's exemptions have become a thorny issue, but nobody will begrudge one going to Valdes, as the 23-year-old is now in remission having been diagnosed with primary mediastinal lymphoma in January this year.

Valdes had a nine centimetre tumor removed from his chest and underwent chemotherapy before finally being given the all-clear in June.

It's been a long road back since then, having to build up his health and fitness from scratch, but now he'll make an emotional return to professional golf on the PGA Tour in North Carolina.

"It was a long process and not a very fun one," Valdes said ahead of the Biltmore Championship.

"But now that I'm back, I feel like I put in quite a bit of work and a lot of time and effort to really try and get back to where I was.

"Now that I feel like I am back and I see all the guys out here, I feel like I'll be able to go out there and compete.

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"I feel like I'm ready to compete."

Valdes 'blindsided' by cancer diagnosis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Valdes says he was "completely blindsided" by his diagnosis, which came after a routine visit to the doctor and was a huge blow just as his life and career seemed to be picture perfect.

He'd just got engaged and was about to start his first full season as a pro when he found out the news on January 1 - but now nine months later he's fought all the way back despite losing 30lbs, and all of his fitness, during his treatment .

“It's been a lot of work on trying to get back the stamina that I once had,” Valdes added. “Just being out there walking 18 used to not feel like much of anything. I'm a younger guy.

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"As soon as I came back, especially during the process, it was tough for me to walk to the mailbox. It's taken a few months to get back to the point in time where I feel like I'm able to walk 18 holes and not be winded at all."

Valdes has Korn Ferry status in 2027 on a medical exemption but can also try his luck at Q-School this year to improve that staus or maybe even go one better and earn a PGA Tour card.

But for now, though, Valdes is just happy to be returning to competitive golf even if his ultimate goal is to be challenging for tournaments again.

“The expectations are just to go out and have fun,” Valdes added. “I mean, of course I'm always going to try and win. I'm never going to play an event that I don't feel like I have the ability to.

"But I'm just going to stay confident and committed and just go out there and have fun. That's the expectation."