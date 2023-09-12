BMW PGA Championship Tee Times 2023 - First Round

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg will tee it up together in a blockbuster group at the BMW PGA Championship this week.

The trio of European Ryder Cup players are the headline group for the first two days, as all 12 of Luke Donald's side are scheduled to tee it up at Wentworth in the flagship event of the DP World Tour.

Shane Lowry returns to Surrey as defending champion and is in a three-ball with European team-mates Tommy Fleetwood and Sepp Straka. They are off at 9am, 20 minutes after McIlroy and co.

The field will be made up of 144 players before the cut on Friday night, with World No.3 Jon Rahm also a big draw. He tees off at 12.40pm on Thursday with Nicolai Hojgaard and Tyrrell Hatton, who are also both in the team for Rome.

McIlroy, who holds a commanding 2,350-point advantage over Rahm at the top of the DP World Tour season standings, tees off early at 8.40am on Thursday, where he is looking to put a disastrous final round behind him after he found the water four times at the Irish Open.

He has already won two Rolex Series titles this season, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and Genesis Scottish Open, with this week's event the fourth of five Rolex Series events on the DP World Tour schedule.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre complete the Ryder Cup players in the field in front of captain Donald, who is also playing alongside the Molinari brothers, Francesco and Edoardo, who are two of his five vice-captains.

BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES: ROUND ONE

Round One - BST