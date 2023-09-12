BMW PGA Championship Tee Times 2023 - First Round
Rory McIlroy will play the first two days at Wentworth alongside in-form Ryder Cup team-mates Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg will tee it up together in a blockbuster group at the BMW PGA Championship this week.
The trio of European Ryder Cup players are the headline group for the first two days, as all 12 of Luke Donald's side are scheduled to tee it up at Wentworth in the flagship event of the DP World Tour.
Shane Lowry returns to Surrey as defending champion and is in a three-ball with European team-mates Tommy Fleetwood and Sepp Straka. They are off at 9am, 20 minutes after McIlroy and co.
The field will be made up of 144 players before the cut on Friday night, with World No.3 Jon Rahm also a big draw. He tees off at 12.40pm on Thursday with Nicolai Hojgaard and Tyrrell Hatton, who are also both in the team for Rome.
McIlroy, who holds a commanding 2,350-point advantage over Rahm at the top of the DP World Tour season standings, tees off early at 8.40am on Thursday, where he is looking to put a disastrous final round behind him after he found the water four times at the Irish Open.
He has already won two Rolex Series titles this season, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and Genesis Scottish Open, with this week's event the fourth of five Rolex Series events on the DP World Tour schedule.
Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre complete the Ryder Cup players in the field in front of captain Donald, who is also playing alongside the Molinari brothers, Francesco and Edoardo, who are two of his five vice-captains.
BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES: ROUND ONE
Round One - BST
- 6.45am - Andy Sullivan, Craig Lee, Angel Hidalgo
- 6.55am - Marcus Kinhult, Chase Hanna, Will Besseling
- 7.05am - John Catlin, James Morrison, Jamie Donaldson
- 7.15am - Zander Lombard, Joakim Lagergren, Julien Brun
- 7.25am - Simon Forsstrom, Okie Strydom, Daan Huizing
- 7.35am - Maximilian Kieffer, Matthew Baldwin, Richie Ramsay
- 7.45am - Paul Waring, Oliver Bekker, Connor Syme
- 7.55am - Ewen Ferguson, Sean Crocker, Rikuya Hoshino
- 8.05am - Marcel Schneider, Richard Mansell, Sebastian Soderberg
- 8.15am - Thomas Bjorn, Nicolas Colsaerts, Stephen Gallagher
- 8.25am - Padraig Harrington, Victor Perez, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 8.40am - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland
- 8.50am - Adam Scott, Tom Kim, Billy Horschel
- 9.00am - Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka
- 9.10am - Thorbjorn Olsen, Yannik Paul, Joost Luiten
- 9.20am - Shubhankar Sharma, Matthew Southgate, Matthew Jordan
- 9.30am - Luke Donald, Edoardo Molinari, Francesco Molinari
- 9.40am - Daniel Hillier, Oliver Wilson, Grant Forrest
- 9.50am - Daniel Gavins, Adrian Otaegui, Dale Whitnell
- 10.00am - Marc Warren, Victor Dubuisson, Jason Scrivener
- 10.10am - Aaron Cockerill, Jeunghun Wang, Marcus Helligkilde
- 10.20am - Jeremy Freiburghaus, Sebastian Garcia, Julien Guerrier
- 10.35am - Jens Dantorp, Niklas Norgaard, Johannes Veerman
- 10.45am - Nacho Elvira, Darius van Driel, Jeff Winther
- 10.55am - Ryo Hisatsune, Justin Walters, Marcus Armitage
- 11.05am - Freddy Schott, Masahiro Kawamura, Lukas Nemecz
- 11.15am - Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Tapio Pulkkanen, Fabrizio Zanotti
- 11.25am - Gavin Green, Scott Jamieson, Hurly Long
- 11.35am - David Law, Matthieu Pavon, Thomas Detry
- 11.45am - Ashun Wu, Calum Hill, Antoine Rozner
- 11.55am - Haotong Li, Guido Migliozzi, Tom McKibbin
- 12.05pm - Eddie Pepperell, Romain Langasque, Ross Fisher
- 12.15pm - Aaron Rai, Thriston Lawrence, Tom Hoge
- 12.30pm - Adrian Meronk, Danny Willett, Alexander Bjork
- 12.40pm - Jon Rahm, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tyrrell Hatton
- 12.50pm - Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre
- 1.00pm - Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee, Pablo Larrazabal
- 1.10pm - Vincent Norman, Jordan Smith, Jorge Campillo
- 1.20pm - Marcel Siem, Dan Bradbury, Rafa Cabrera-Bello
- 1.30pm - Daniel Brown, Todd Clements, Matt Wallace
- 1.40pm - Callum Shinkwin, Kalle Samooja, Nick Bachem
- 1.50pm - Sami Valimaki, Adri Arnaus, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 2.00pm - Hennie Du Plessis, Louis De Jager, JC Ritchie
- 2.10pm - Alexander Levy, Soren Kjeldsen, Santiago Tarrio
- 2.20pm - Mikael Lindberg, Nathan Kimsey, Jazz Janewattananond,
- 2.30pm - Oliver Hundeboll, Alexander Knappe, Robin Sciot-Siegrist
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
-
-
Sport Stars' Handicaps Revealed Ahead Of BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am
Gareth Bale, John Terry, Theo Walcott and numerous sports stars will line up alongside some of the best golfers in the world at Wentworth
By James Nursey Published
-
Volvo China Open Returns To Asian Tour Schedule As International Series Event
The tournament will mark the eighth International Series event of year as the Asian Tour returns to China for the first time since 2019
By Mike Hall Published
-
How To Watch Horizon Irish Open Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times
How to watch an Irish Open live stream where Hurly Long leads by one shot going into the final round, with Rory McIlroy lies two shots off the lead in third
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
How To Watch Omega European Masters Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times
How to watch a European Masters live stream where Matt Fitzpatrick goes into the final round two shots ahead
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
How To Watch Tour Championship Live Stream: Schedule & Tee Times
How to follow the action on a Tour Championship live stream where Viktor Hovland has a six-shot lead going into the final round
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
How To Watch D+D Real Czech Masters Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times
How to watch a Czech Masters live stream, where Sami Välimäki and Matt Wallace share the lead going into the final round
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
How To Watch BMW Championship Live Stream: Schedule & Tee Times
How to follow the action on a BMW Championship live stream where Scheffler and Fitzpatrick lead going into the final round
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
How To Watch ISPS Handa World Invitational Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times
How to watch an ISPS Handa World Invitational live stream, where both the men’s and women’s events could provide first-time Tour winners
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
How To Watch LIV Golf Bedminster: Live Stream The Action
Cameron Smith takes a one-shot lead into the final round. Follow a LIV Golf Bedminster Live Stream to see all the action
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
How To Watch St Jude Championship Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times
Lucas Glover takes a one-shot lead into the final round. You can follow the final-round action on a St Jude Championship live stream
By Roderick Easdale Last updated