BMW PGA Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

The DP World Tour’s flagship event takes place at Wentworth in Surrey, England. The tournament always attracts a strong field, and this year’s is particularly stacked as every player in the European Ryder Cup team appears.

That includes headliners Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, who are ranked second and third in the world, respectively. Each player has had an excellent 2023 so far, with Rahm picking up four wins since the turn of the year, including The Masters, and McIlroy with two.

The Ulsterman has been on an impressive run in recent months that had included nine successive top-10 finishes. That ended with a T11 at the Tour Championship, and while last week’s effort in the Horizon Irish Open finished with a T16, he will be confident of repeating his success at Wentworth in 2014 when he beat Shane Lowry to the title by one shot.

Lowry also plays, and he’ll be the player many have an eye on as he looks for his first win since claiming victory over McIlroy and Rahm by one shot in 2022. The Irishman has endured a disappointing 2023 so far, with the only top-10 finishes coming in February’s Honda Classic and T3 at the K Club last week.

Shane Lowry defends his BMW PGA Championship title (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, with that recent win in the BMW PGA Championship, and the Ryder Cup just two weeks away, he will be focused on another productive week following his strong performance in his homeland a week ago.

Another Team Europe Ryder Cup player in the field is the in-form Viktor Hovland. He capped an excellent PGA Tour season with back-to-back victories in the BMW Championship and Tour Championship to win the FedEx Cup by five shots over Xander Schauffele and will be looking to continue that form here.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka and Justin Rose are other big names in the field who will be representing Europe in the biennial match, with Hatton a former victor after his four-shot win in 2020.

Ryder Cup rookies Ludvig Aberg, Nicolai Hojgaard and Robert MacIntyre will also be keen to show captain and two-time BMW PGA Championship winner Luke Donald – who also plays – what they can do as the match draws closer.

Away from Team Europe, other notable names in the field include two-time PGA Tour winner Tom Kim and 2021 BMW PGA Championship victor Billy Horschel, who showed glimpses of a return to form with fourth in the Wyndham Championship following a dispiriting season. He wasn’t quite as effective in the Horizon Irish Open, with a T45, but he will hope to get back to his best here.

Former World No.1 Adam Scott is another who will be keen to bounce back after missing the cut in Ireland, while New Zealander Ryan Fox will be looking to maintain the form that saw him tie for third last week.

As well as McIlroy, Lowry, Hatton and Donald, other former winners in the field include 2019 champion Danny Willett and 2018 victor Francesco Molinari, while Horizon Irish Open winner Vincent Norrman appears too.

Players will be competing for a purse of $9m, an increase of $1m on the 2022 tournament. The winner will earn $1.53m.

Below is the prize money and field for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

BMW PGA Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1 $'1,530,000 2 $990,000 3 $567,000 4 $450,000 5 $381,600 6 $315,000 7 $270,000 8 $225,000 9 $201,600 10 $180,000 11 $165,600 12 $154,800 13 $144,900 14 $137,700 15 $132,300 16 $126,900 17 $121,500 18 $116,100 19 $111,600 20 $108,000 21 $104,400 22 $101,700 23 $99,000 24 $96,300 25 $93,600 26 $90,900 27 $88,200 28 $85,500 29 $82,800 30 $80,100 31 $77,400 32 $74,700 33 $72,000 34 $69,300 35 $66,600 36 $63,900 37 $62,100 38 $60,300 39 $58,500 40 $56,700 41 $54,900 42 $53,100 43 $51,300 44 $49,500 45 $47,700 46 $45,900 47 $44,100 48 $42,300 49 $40,500 50 $38,700 51 $36,900 52 $35,100 53 $33,300 54 $31,500 55 $30,600 56 $29,700 57 $28,800 58 $27,900 59 $27,000 60 $26,100 61 $25,200 62 $24,300 63 $23,400 64 $22,500 65 $21,600 66 $20,700 67 $19,800 68 $18,900 69 $18,000 70 $17,100

BMW PGA Championship Field

Ludvig Aberg

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Alexander Bjork

Thomas Bjorn

Dan Bradbury

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Jamie Donaldson

Hennie Du Plessis

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Ewen Ferguson

Ross Fisher

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsstrom

Ryan Fox

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia

Daniel Gavins

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Tom Kim

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Kinhult

Soren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Craig Lee

Min Woo Lee

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert MacIntyre

Richard Mansell

Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Francesco Molinari

James Morrison

Lukas Nemecz

Niklas Norgaard

Vincent Norrman

Thorbjorn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Tapio Pulkkanen

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Richie Ramsay

JC Ritchie

Justin Rose

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Marcel Schneider

Adam Scott

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Sepp Straka

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Danny Willett

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Who Won The 2022 BMW PGA Championship? Shane Lowry claimed a win in the 2022 BMW PGA Championship after carding a final round of 65 to see him finish one shot ahead of nearest challengers Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.