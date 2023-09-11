BMW PGA Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
A top-class field, including all 12 of the European Ryder Cup team, compete in the DP World Tour’s flagship tournament at Wentworth
The DP World Tour’s flagship event takes place at Wentworth in Surrey, England. The tournament always attracts a strong field, and this year’s is particularly stacked as every player in the European Ryder Cup team appears.
That includes headliners Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, who are ranked second and third in the world, respectively. Each player has had an excellent 2023 so far, with Rahm picking up four wins since the turn of the year, including The Masters, and McIlroy with two.
The Ulsterman has been on an impressive run in recent months that had included nine successive top-10 finishes. That ended with a T11 at the Tour Championship, and while last week’s effort in the Horizon Irish Open finished with a T16, he will be confident of repeating his success at Wentworth in 2014 when he beat Shane Lowry to the title by one shot.
Lowry also plays, and he’ll be the player many have an eye on as he looks for his first win since claiming victory over McIlroy and Rahm by one shot in 2022. The Irishman has endured a disappointing 2023 so far, with the only top-10 finishes coming in February’s Honda Classic and T3 at the K Club last week.
However, with that recent win in the BMW PGA Championship, and the Ryder Cup just two weeks away, he will be focused on another productive week following his strong performance in his homeland a week ago.
Another Team Europe Ryder Cup player in the field is the in-form Viktor Hovland. He capped an excellent PGA Tour season with back-to-back victories in the BMW Championship and Tour Championship to win the FedEx Cup by five shots over Xander Schauffele and will be looking to continue that form here.
Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka and Justin Rose are other big names in the field who will be representing Europe in the biennial match, with Hatton a former victor after his four-shot win in 2020.
Ryder Cup rookies Ludvig Aberg, Nicolai Hojgaard and Robert MacIntyre will also be keen to show captain and two-time BMW PGA Championship winner Luke Donald – who also plays – what they can do as the match draws closer.
Away from Team Europe, other notable names in the field include two-time PGA Tour winner Tom Kim and 2021 BMW PGA Championship victor Billy Horschel, who showed glimpses of a return to form with fourth in the Wyndham Championship following a dispiriting season. He wasn’t quite as effective in the Horizon Irish Open, with a T45, but he will hope to get back to his best here.
Former World No.1 Adam Scott is another who will be keen to bounce back after missing the cut in Ireland, while New Zealander Ryan Fox will be looking to maintain the form that saw him tie for third last week.
As well as McIlroy, Lowry, Hatton and Donald, other former winners in the field include 2019 champion Danny Willett and 2018 victor Francesco Molinari, while Horizon Irish Open winner Vincent Norrman appears too.
Players will be competing for a purse of $9m, an increase of $1m on the 2022 tournament. The winner will earn $1.53m.
Below is the prize money and field for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
BMW PGA Championship Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$'1,530,000
|2
|$990,000
|3
|$567,000
|4
|$450,000
|5
|$381,600
|6
|$315,000
|7
|$270,000
|8
|$225,000
|9
|$201,600
|10
|$180,000
|11
|$165,600
|12
|$154,800
|13
|$144,900
|14
|$137,700
|15
|$132,300
|16
|$126,900
|17
|$121,500
|18
|$116,100
|19
|$111,600
|20
|$108,000
|21
|$104,400
|22
|$101,700
|23
|$99,000
|24
|$96,300
|25
|$93,600
|26
|$90,900
|27
|$88,200
|28
|$85,500
|29
|$82,800
|30
|$80,100
|31
|$77,400
|32
|$74,700
|33
|$72,000
|34
|$69,300
|35
|$66,600
|36
|$63,900
|37
|$62,100
|38
|$60,300
|39
|$58,500
|40
|$56,700
|41
|$54,900
|42
|$53,100
|43
|$51,300
|44
|$49,500
|45
|$47,700
|46
|$45,900
|47
|$44,100
|48
|$42,300
|49
|$40,500
|50
|$38,700
|51
|$36,900
|52
|$35,100
|53
|$33,300
|54
|$31,500
|55
|$30,600
|56
|$29,700
|57
|$28,800
|58
|$27,900
|59
|$27,000
|60
|$26,100
|61
|$25,200
|62
|$24,300
|63
|$23,400
|64
|$22,500
|65
|$21,600
|66
|$20,700
|67
|$19,800
|68
|$18,900
|69
|$18,000
|70
|$17,100
BMW PGA Championship Field
- Ludvig Aberg
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Alexander Bjork
- Thomas Bjorn
- Dan Bradbury
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- John Catlin
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Jamie Donaldson
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- Ewen Ferguson
- Ross Fisher
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsstrom
- Ryan Fox
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia
- Daniel Gavins
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Tom Kim
- Nathan Kimsey
- Marcus Kinhult
- Soren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Craig Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert MacIntyre
- Richard Mansell
- Rory McIlroy
- Tom McKibbin
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Francesco Molinari
- James Morrison
- Lukas Nemecz
- Niklas Norgaard
- Vincent Norrman
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Richie Ramsay
- JC Ritchie
- Justin Rose
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Marcel Schneider
- Adam Scott
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Sepp Straka
- Ockie Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Danny Willett
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Who Won The 2022 BMW PGA Championship?
Shane Lowry claimed a win in the 2022 BMW PGA Championship after carding a final round of 65 to see him finish one shot ahead of nearest challengers Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.
Where Is The BMW PGA Championship Being Played?
The BMW PGA Championship will be played at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England. The private course first hosted the event in 1972 but it has been held there each year since 1984.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
