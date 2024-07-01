BMW International Open 2024 Prize Money Payout

The DP World Tour's European Swing concludes this week with a second trip to Germany of the season for the BMW International Open.

Munich Eichenried Golf Club is the location for a historic tournament which has been won by the likes of Viktor Hovland, Henrik Stenson, and Ernie Els in recent years. Before that, the champion's roll of honor included John Daly, Colin Montgomerie, and Paul Azinger.

The 27th time this event was hosted by Munich Eichenreid - in 2023 - South Africa's Thriston Lawrence reigned supreme by a shot over Joost Luiten. Following his win, Lawrence claimed a $340,000 winner’s check from the $2m purse, but there’s even more to play for this time around.

The overall prize fund for the 2024 edition is $2.5m, with $425,000 going to the winner and $275,000 being scooped by the player who finishes second.

Players are also competing for positions in the separate European Swing table, which will offer a further $200,000 to the person who leads the standings at the conclusion of this upcoming tournament.

Guido Migliozzi currently leads the European Swing on the DP World Tour

There is also the incentive of a place at the Genesis Scottish Open up for grabs for the European Swing winner as well as all the events in the Back 9 phase of the season.

Guido Migliozzi is narrowly out in front from Nacho Elvira after the Italian triumphed at the KLM Open via a playoff over Joe Dean and Marcus Kinhult recently.

With that, and the other incentives to play for, a fascinating four days of action is in prospect.

Below is the prize money payout for the BMW International Open at Munich Eichenried Golf Club in Germany.

BMW International Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $425,000 2nd $275,000 3rd $157,500 4th $125,000 5th $105,000 6th $87,500 7th $75,000 8th $62,500 9th $56,000 10th $50,000 11th $46,000 12th $43,000 13th $40,250 14th $38,250 15th $36,750 16th $35,250 17th $33,750 18th $32,250 19th $31,000 20th $30,000 21st $29,000 22nd $28,250 23rd $27,500 24th $26,750 25th $26,000 26th $25,250 27th $24,500 28th $23,750 29th $23,000 30th $22,250 31st $21,500 32nd $20,750 33rd $20,000 34th $19,250 35th $18,500 36th $17,750 37th $17,250 38th $16,750 39th $16,250 40th $15,750 41st $15,250 42nd $14,750 43rd $14,250 44th $13,750 45th $13,250 46th $12,750 47th $12,250 48th $11,750 49th $11,250 50th $10,760 51st $10,250 52nd $9,750 53rd $9,250 54th $8,750 55th $8,500 56th $8,250 57th $8,000 58th $7,750 59th $7,500 60th $7,250 61st $7,000 62nd $6,750 63rd $6,500 64th $6,250 65th $6,000 66th $5,750 67th $5,500 68th $5,250 69th $5,000 70th $4,750

WHO ARE THE STAR NAMES IN THE BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN?

The 2024 BMW International Open has a strong field which includes Major champions, LIV golfers, and former World No.1 players. Danny Willett and Patrick Reed have both slipped on a Green Jacket for winning The Masters, and the pair will do battle once more in Munich for their latest trophy.

Meanwhile, two-time Major champion Martin Kaymer will compete at the BMW International Open thanks to one of four 'national spots' - with the 2014 US Open winner also joined by Bernhard Langer in the same category.

Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will no doubt receive plenty of support in Germany given his role in the blue and gold's success at Marco Simone late last year. Another popular contender will be Miguel Angel Jimenez, with the Spaniard also a two-time Ryder Cup winner.

Thomas Pieters - now playing primarily in the LIV Golf League - also has a Ryder Cup on his resume, although not a winning won having been a part of Team Europe during the 2016 contest at Hazeltine National. The Belgian will be hoping for better on the DP World Tour this week after mostly struggling in the LIV Golf League during 2024.

Other notable names in the field include defending champion Thriston Lawrence as well as former winners of this event, Pablo Larrazabal and Thomas Bjorn.

Where Is The BMW International Open? For the 28th time in the event's history, which stretches back to 1989, the BMW International Open will be held at Munich Eichenried Golf Club in Germany. 2024 will be the fifth year in a row Munich Eichenried has hosted, with Thriston Lawrence the defending champion.