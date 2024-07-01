BMW International Open 2024 Prize Money Payout
Thriston Lawrence is returning to Munich, Germany to defend the title he won in 2023 and compete for an increased prize purse in the final leg of the DP World Tour's European Swing
The DP World Tour's European Swing concludes this week with a second trip to Germany of the season for the BMW International Open.
Munich Eichenried Golf Club is the location for a historic tournament which has been won by the likes of Viktor Hovland, Henrik Stenson, and Ernie Els in recent years. Before that, the champion's roll of honor included John Daly, Colin Montgomerie, and Paul Azinger.
The 27th time this event was hosted by Munich Eichenreid - in 2023 - South Africa's Thriston Lawrence reigned supreme by a shot over Joost Luiten. Following his win, Lawrence claimed a $340,000 winner’s check from the $2m purse, but there’s even more to play for this time around.
The overall prize fund for the 2024 edition is $2.5m, with $425,000 going to the winner and $275,000 being scooped by the player who finishes second.
Players are also competing for positions in the separate European Swing table, which will offer a further $200,000 to the person who leads the standings at the conclusion of this upcoming tournament.
There is also the incentive of a place at the Genesis Scottish Open up for grabs for the European Swing winner as well as all the events in the Back 9 phase of the season.
Guido Migliozzi is narrowly out in front from Nacho Elvira after the Italian triumphed at the KLM Open via a playoff over Joe Dean and Marcus Kinhult recently.
With that, and the other incentives to play for, a fascinating four days of action is in prospect.
Below is the prize money payout for the BMW International Open at Munich Eichenried Golf Club in Germany.
BMW International Open Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$425,000
|2nd
|$275,000
|3rd
|$157,500
|4th
|$125,000
|5th
|$105,000
|6th
|$87,500
|7th
|$75,000
|8th
|$62,500
|9th
|$56,000
|10th
|$50,000
|11th
|$46,000
|12th
|$43,000
|13th
|$40,250
|14th
|$38,250
|15th
|$36,750
|16th
|$35,250
|17th
|$33,750
|18th
|$32,250
|19th
|$31,000
|20th
|$30,000
|21st
|$29,000
|22nd
|$28,250
|23rd
|$27,500
|24th
|$26,750
|25th
|$26,000
|26th
|$25,250
|27th
|$24,500
|28th
|$23,750
|29th
|$23,000
|30th
|$22,250
|31st
|$21,500
|32nd
|$20,750
|33rd
|$20,000
|34th
|$19,250
|35th
|$18,500
|36th
|$17,750
|37th
|$17,250
|38th
|$16,750
|39th
|$16,250
|40th
|$15,750
|41st
|$15,250
|42nd
|$14,750
|43rd
|$14,250
|44th
|$13,750
|45th
|$13,250
|46th
|$12,750
|47th
|$12,250
|48th
|$11,750
|49th
|$11,250
|50th
|$10,760
|51st
|$10,250
|52nd
|$9,750
|53rd
|$9,250
|54th
|$8,750
|55th
|$8,500
|56th
|$8,250
|57th
|$8,000
|58th
|$7,750
|59th
|$7,500
|60th
|$7,250
|61st
|$7,000
|62nd
|$6,750
|63rd
|$6,500
|64th
|$6,250
|65th
|$6,000
|66th
|$5,750
|67th
|$5,500
|68th
|$5,250
|69th
|$5,000
|70th
|$4,750
WHO ARE THE STAR NAMES IN THE BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN?
The 2024 BMW International Open has a strong field which includes Major champions, LIV golfers, and former World No.1 players. Danny Willett and Patrick Reed have both slipped on a Green Jacket for winning The Masters, and the pair will do battle once more in Munich for their latest trophy.
Meanwhile, two-time Major champion Martin Kaymer will compete at the BMW International Open thanks to one of four 'national spots' - with the 2014 US Open winner also joined by Bernhard Langer in the same category.
Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will no doubt receive plenty of support in Germany given his role in the blue and gold's success at Marco Simone late last year. Another popular contender will be Miguel Angel Jimenez, with the Spaniard also a two-time Ryder Cup winner.
Thomas Pieters - now playing primarily in the LIV Golf League - also has a Ryder Cup on his resume, although not a winning won having been a part of Team Europe during the 2016 contest at Hazeltine National. The Belgian will be hoping for better on the DP World Tour this week after mostly struggling in the LIV Golf League during 2024.
Other notable names in the field include defending champion Thriston Lawrence as well as former winners of this event, Pablo Larrazabal and Thomas Bjorn.
Where Is The BMW International Open?
For the 28th time in the event's history, which stretches back to 1989, the BMW International Open will be held at Munich Eichenried Golf Club in Germany. 2024 will be the fifth year in a row Munich Eichenried has hosted, with Thriston Lawrence the defending champion.
Who Is Playing In The BMW International Open?
Several Major champions are teeing it up at the 2024 BMW International Open, including Danny Willett, Patrick Reed, Martin Kaymer, and Bernhard Langer. Other notable players such as Luke Donald, Thomas Pieters, and Miguel Angel Jimenez are also in the field alongside defending champion Thriston Lawrence.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
