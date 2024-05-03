Blades Brown Set To Be The Latest 16-Year-Old To Play On The PGA Tour

The teenage dreams continue to come true on the PGA Tour with 16-year-old Blades Brown given an exemption into next week's Myrtle Beach Classic.

Brown will make his PGA Tour debut on the back of English amateur Kris Kim doing the same at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and 15-year-old Miles Russell finishing T20 on the Korn Ferry Tour.

A talented junior, Brown broke Bobby Jones' 103-year record for the youngest co-medallist in US Amateur history as one of his many accomplishments.

The first ever player to win the Tennessee Boys’ Junior and Men’s Player of the Year in 2023, Brown is ranked No.4 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings.

“Excited, honored, blessed to announce that I will be making my @pgatour debut next week in the @myrtlebeachcl. Thank you to everyone who has made it possible for me to compete at the highest stage,” Brown wrote on Instagram.

Like Kim, whose mother played on the LPGA, Brown also gets some athletic ability from his mother Rhonda, who played in the WNBA, and his name Blades also comes from her maiden name.

The Nashville native will make it back-to-back weeks with a 16-year-old making their PGA Tour debut.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But Brown will have to go some to match Kim's almost effortless introduction to PGA Tour life as he shot a three-under 68 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

A post shared by Callaway Golf (@callawaygolf) A photo posted by on

And it was even more of an achievement from Russell, as he became the youngest player to even earn a top-20 finish in a PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour event two weeks ago.

That finish meant Russell got into this week's Korn Ferry Tour event, from where he explained why so many talented teenagers are able to perform at the very highest level.

“Everybody has access to a ton of stuff, if it's a launch monitor, just some of the best coaches, you know?” Russell said.

“The equipment, too, like TaylorMade, like all these companies are starting to help younger kids out with gloves, balls, like all the stuff. I think that's a big part of it, and having the right clubs to fit into.

"I mean, everybody's just so talented. There's so many ways to be good, and everybody's finding like every little detail to be good at it or to try to be the best.”

Brown will be the next young prospect to try his hand next week, and we'll keep a keen on on his progress to see if yet another teenager can make a flying start to PGA Tour life.