'It Was Pretty Fun Today' - Teenager Kris Kim Shoots 68 On Sparkling PGA Tour Debut
English teenager Kris Kim says "conditions out there were pretty easy" after shooting 68 on his PGA Tour debut at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Talented English amateur Kris Kim took to his PGA Tour debut like a duck to water as he shot a three-under 68 in the first round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas.
The 16-year-old chipped in twice during his first round with the big boys, including for an eagle on the last, as he finished his debut just five shots off leader Matt Wallace at TPC Craig Ranch.
Kim made five birdies and that eagle to finish in 53rd and in with a shout of making the cut - which would make him the fifth-youngest player to do so in a PGA Tour event and youngest since Guan Tian Liang made the cut at the 2013 Masters and Zurich Classic of New Orleans aged 14.
"I thought it was pretty fun today," said Kim after his round. "Made a lot of birdies, but couple bogeys in there as well. I think overall I played really well.
"First couple holes the nerves were definitely there, but as we got on it was just playing golf.
"Conditions out there were pretty easy today, especially with the greens having a bit of rain. But, yeah, I would say three under I would definitely take."
Kim's mother, who is also his swing coach, is former LPGA player Ji-Hyun Suh, and she had some final words of advice for him ahead of his round.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"She told me at the end of the day it's just hitting a golf ball around, and then whatever you shoot, you shoot."
Kim's effort is the latest sign of some talented youngest of young guns coming through the ranks - with 15-year-old Miles Russell becoming the youngest player to make the cut in a Korn Ferry Tour event two weeks ago.
An chip-in eagle at the last for 16-year-old Kris Kim! A 3-under round in his PGA TOUR debut 👏 pic.twitter.com/zdDyHOxAGEMay 2, 2024
Finishing T20, Russell became the youngest player on record with a top 25 finish on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Event - and now Kim is effortlessly mixing it on the big stage.
And even more impressive is the way Kim is handling the situation, the crowd and the course - with two chip-ins showcasing his short game.
"I would say short game is my strength, but just got lucky a bit today," he added.
"I like it. Especially when you hit a good shot and everyone is clapping. Just makes it everything better."
Kim was a star of Europe's winning Junior Ryder Cup team at Marco Simone last year, where he was undefeated as he contributed 3.5 points in the team’s emphatic 20.5-9.5 victory over Team USA - its first since 2006.
Kim's talent has already seen him ink lucrative NIL sponsorship deals with Under Armour Golf, TaylorMade Golf and the CJ Group, with the latter granting him a sponsor's exemption into this week's event.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
'Not Very Good' - Brooks Koepka Issues Worrying Verdict On His Game Ahead Of PGA Championship Defence
Brooks Koepka admitted he is running out of time to find the magic formula before his PGA Championship defence at Valhalla
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'It’s Toward Its End' - Phil Mickelson Drops Major Retirement Hint
Phil Mickelson is well into the back nine of his career and hinted he may soon begin to consider retiring from the sport
By Ben Fleming Published