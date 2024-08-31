Big Names Spotted Supporting Great Britain & Ireland Curtis Cup Team At Sunningdale

Charley Hull and Justin Rose are among the high-profile players who have been offering their support to the hosts as it takes on the US in the biennial match

Justin Rose takes a photo in the crowd at the Curtis Cup
Justin Rose has been supporting the Great Britain & Ireland team at the Curtis Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Some of the best amateur players in the women’s game are competing at the biennial Curtis Cup at Sunningdale Golf Club in England this week.

The contest sees eight of the best players from Great Britain & Ireland take on their counterparts from the US, and the hosts, which include the top amateur in the world, Lottie Woad, have had encouragement from some familiar faces.

One is former World No.2 Colin Montgomerie. The Scot, who has had 54 professional wins over his long career, was pictured meeting the Great Britain & Ireland players in its team room earlier in the week.

The players have had some famous supporters among the crowd while the action unfolds this week, too. One was former Great Britain & Ireland player Charley Hull. 

In 2012, Hull was controversially left out of the team for not participating in a pre-match trial and team building session at Nairn, before she was eventually allowed to compete, where she helped Great Britain and Ireland to a 10.5 to 9.5 win.

Now one of the best players on LPGA Tour, she took on the role of spectator just days after she finished T20 at the final Major of the year, the AIG Women’s Open at the Old Course, St Andrews.

Another high-profile golfer lending his support was 2013 US Open winner Justin Rose. The Englishman is not in action this week as he failed to make it beyond the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs, while he is not in the field for the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry.

Even with Woad in the team, the hosts were expected to have a tough time of it against a US side boasting four of the world’s top 10. However, perhaps buoyed by the support of some of the biggest names in the game, the team is competing well.

Lorna McClymont of Great Britain & Ireland looks on with Justin Rose at the Curtis Cup

Justin Rose is not in action this week, but he's been at Sunningdale watching the Curtis Cup instead

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the time of writing, the hosts lead by 6.5 points to 4.5 points as they look for their first win since the 2016 edition at Dun Laoghaire Golf Club in Ireland.

Topics
Women's Golf
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸