Big Names Spotted Supporting Great Britain & Ireland Curtis Cup Team At Sunningdale

Some of the best amateur players in the women’s game are competing at the biennial Curtis Cup at Sunningdale Golf Club in England this week.

The contest sees eight of the best players from Great Britain & Ireland take on their counterparts from the US, and the hosts, which include the top amateur in the world, Lottie Woad, have had encouragement from some familiar faces.

One is former World No.2 Colin Montgomerie. The Scot, who has had 54 professional wins over his long career, was pictured meeting the Great Britain & Ireland players in its team room earlier in the week.

Colin Montgomerie stopped by the Great Britain and Ireland team room earlier this week to wish the girls luck 🇬🇧🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/Eri0VWagMeAugust 31, 2024

The players have had some famous supporters among the crowd while the action unfolds this week, too. One was former Great Britain & Ireland player Charley Hull.

In 2012, Hull was controversially left out of the team for not participating in a pre-match trial and team building session at Nairn, before she was eventually allowed to compete, where she helped Great Britain and Ireland to a 10.5 to 9.5 win.

Now one of the best players on LPGA Tour, she took on the role of spectator just days after she finished T20 at the final Major of the year, the AIG Women’s Open at the Old Course, St Andrews.

Hey, @HullCharley 👋The 2012 Curtis Cup winner is back cheering on the Great Britain and Ireland team 🇬🇧🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/QiC4ZPad57August 31, 2024

Another high-profile golfer lending his support was 2013 US Open winner Justin Rose. The Englishman is not in action this week as he failed to make it beyond the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs, while he is not in the field for the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry.

Justin Rose was like a proud dad watching GB&I win back-to-back matches to even the Curtis Cup. 😂🇬🇧🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/MTr6WqMWmfAugust 30, 2024

Even with Woad in the team, the hosts were expected to have a tough time of it against a US side boasting four of the world’s top 10. However, perhaps buoyed by the support of some of the biggest names in the game, the team is competing well.

Justin Rose is not in action this week, but he's been at Sunningdale watching the Curtis Cup instead (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the time of writing, the hosts lead by 6.5 points to 4.5 points as they look for their first win since the 2016 edition at Dun Laoghaire Golf Club in Ireland.