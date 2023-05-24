Bank Of Hope LPGA Match-Play Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Linn Grant appears in her first LPGA Tour event in the US as players compete for a share of the $1.5m purse

Linn Grant makes her first LPGA Tour appearance in the US
Linn Grant makes her first LPGA Tour appearance in the US
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play takes place at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

Just weeks after the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown, another match play event comes to the LPGA Tour. Players will be divided into 16 groups of four for three days of round-robin action. A point is on offer for a win and half a point for a tie, with the winner of each group heading to the round of 16.

Four more rounds of match play follow, with the round of 16 taking place on Saturday morning, and the final eight played in the afternoon. Then, on Sunday morning, the semi-finals will see two more players knocked out before the final on Sunday afternoon.

One of the most notable names in the field is Swede Linn Grant, who will appear in her first LPGA Tour event in the US following the lifting of restrictions to foreign travellers. Grant had previously been barred from entering the country due to her vaccination status.

The LET’s 2022 Race To Costa Del Sol winner has already made a good impression on the LPGA Tour, albeit in non-US events, including finishing third in November’s Toto Japan Classic. Despite her limited opportunities, she is in the highly respectable position of World No.21 and will be eager to show exactly what she can do this week.

The player Grant beat to that season-long LET finale last year was compatriot Maja Stark and she also plays along with another high-profile Swede, three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist.

Elsewhere, 2022 champion Eun Hee Ji also participates. She beat Ayaka Furue 3&2 in last year's final. Furue also returns. The player who won the tournament in its inaugural year in 2021, Ally Ewing, appears too.

Eun Hee Ji holding the trophy after her win in the 2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other players expected to perform well include World No.4 Lilia Vu, who claimed her maiden Major title in the Chevron Championship in April. She has followed that performance up with two missed cuts, though, so will be keen to address that mini slump here.

World No.8 Brooke Henderson also appears. She is another player hoping to get back on track following a poor run of form that has seen her fail to finish in the top 10 of a tournament since she won January’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. That run has also included two missed cuts. World No.11 Celine Boutier also plays, hoping to claim her second win in 2023 after her LPGA Drive On Championship victory in March.

Another notable name is World No.13 Xiyu Linn, who finished tied for second in the JM Eagle LA Championship at the start of the month. World No.17 Danielle Kang and World No.19 Leona Maguire also play.

In total, 64 players are in the field, competing for a $1.5m purse. The winner will earn $225,000.

Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play.

Bank Of Hope LPGA Match-Play Prize Money

PositionPrize Money
1st$225,000
2nd$141,906
3rd$91,288
4th$91,288
5th$49,723
6th$49,723
7th$49,723
8th$49,723
9th$26,949
10th$26,949
11th$26,949
12th$26,949
13th$26,949
14th$26,949
15th$26,949
16th$26,949
17th$20,200
18th$19,268
19th$18,491
20th$17,869
21st$17,248
22nd$16,626
23rd$16,005
24th$15,383
25th$14,840
26th$14,296
27th$13,751
28th$13,207
29th$12,664
30th$12,198
31st$11,731
32nd$11,265
33rd$10,799
34th$10,333
35th$9,945
36th$9,556
37th$9,168
38th$8,779
39th$8,390
40th$8,080
41st$7,769
42nd$7,459
43rd$7,147
44th$6,837
45th$6,604
46th$6,371
47th$6,137
48th$5,904
49th$5,671
50th$5,438
51st$5,284
52nd$5,128
53rd$4,972
54th$4,817
55th$4,661
56th$4,505
57th$4,351
58th$4,195
59th$4,041
60th$3,885
61st$3,808
62nd$3,729
63rd$3,652
64th$3,574

Bank Of Hope LPGA Match-Play Field

  • Marina Alex
  • Narin An
  • Pajaree Anannarukarn
  • Aditi Ashok
  • Jaravee Boonchant
  • Celine Borge
  • Celine Boutier
  • Matilda Castren
  • Peiyun Chien
  • Carlota Ciganda
  • Allisen Corpuz
  • Lauren Coughlin
  • Daniela Darquea
  • Karis Davidson
  • Perrine Delacour
  • Amanda Doherty
  • Gemma Dryburgh
  • Jodi Ewart Shadoff
  • Ally Ewing
  • Maria Fassi
  • Ayaka Furue
  • Linn Grant
  • Mina Harigae
  • Lauren Hartlage
  • Muni He
  • Brooke Henderson
  • Esther Henseleit
  • Yaeeun Hong
  • Caroline Inglis
  • Eun Hee Ji
  • Danielle Kang
  • Sarah Kemp
  • Sei Young Kim
  • A Lim Kim
  • Frida Kinhult
  • Cheyenne Knight
  • Jennifer Kupcho
  • Andrea Lee
  • Alison Lee
  • Min Lee
  • Jeongeun Lee6
  • Stacy Lewis
  • Lucy Li
  • Xiyu Lin
  • Yu Liu
  • Gaby Lopez
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen
  • Leona Maguire
  • Anna Nordqvist
  • Pornanong Phatlum
  • Paula Reto
  • Hae Ran Ryu
  • Sarah Schmelzel
  • Sophia Schubert
  • Jenny Shin
  • Maja Stark
  • Linnea Strom
  • Maddie Szeryk
  • Elizabeth Szokol
  • Emma Talley
  • Albane Valenzuela
  • Lilia Vu
  • Lindsey Weaver-Wright
  • Angel Yin

Who Won The 2022 Bank Of Hope LPGA Match-Play?

The 2022 tournament was won by South Korean Eun Hee Ji, who beat Ayaka Furue 3&2. In doing so, she became the oldest Korean to win an LPGA Tour event, aged 36.

Where Is The 2023 Bank Of Hope LPGA Match-Play Being Held?

The tournament takes place at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Tom Fazio-designed course opened in 1989. It was also the host venue for The Match: Tiger vs Phil in 2018 and the CJ Cup on the PGA Tour in 2020.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

