Bank Of Hope LPGA Match-Play Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Linn Grant appears in her first LPGA Tour event in the US as players compete for a share of the $1.5m purse
The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play takes place at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.
Just weeks after the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown, another match play event comes to the LPGA Tour. Players will be divided into 16 groups of four for three days of round-robin action. A point is on offer for a win and half a point for a tie, with the winner of each group heading to the round of 16.
Four more rounds of match play follow, with the round of 16 taking place on Saturday morning, and the final eight played in the afternoon. Then, on Sunday morning, the semi-finals will see two more players knocked out before the final on Sunday afternoon.
One of the most notable names in the field is Swede Linn Grant, who will appear in her first LPGA Tour event in the US following the lifting of restrictions to foreign travellers. Grant had previously been barred from entering the country due to her vaccination status.
The LET’s 2022 Race To Costa Del Sol winner has already made a good impression on the LPGA Tour, albeit in non-US events, including finishing third in November’s Toto Japan Classic. Despite her limited opportunities, she is in the highly respectable position of World No.21 and will be eager to show exactly what she can do this week.
The player Grant beat to that season-long LET finale last year was compatriot Maja Stark and she also plays along with another high-profile Swede, three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist.
Elsewhere, 2022 champion Eun Hee Ji also participates. She beat Ayaka Furue 3&2 in last year's final. Furue also returns. The player who won the tournament in its inaugural year in 2021, Ally Ewing, appears too.
Other players expected to perform well include World No.4 Lilia Vu, who claimed her maiden Major title in the Chevron Championship in April. She has followed that performance up with two missed cuts, though, so will be keen to address that mini slump here.
World No.8 Brooke Henderson also appears. She is another player hoping to get back on track following a poor run of form that has seen her fail to finish in the top 10 of a tournament since she won January’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. That run has also included two missed cuts. World No.11 Celine Boutier also plays, hoping to claim her second win in 2023 after her LPGA Drive On Championship victory in March.
Another notable name is World No.13 Xiyu Linn, who finished tied for second in the JM Eagle LA Championship at the start of the month. World No.17 Danielle Kang and World No.19 Leona Maguire also play.
In total, 64 players are in the field, competing for a $1.5m purse. The winner will earn $225,000.
Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play.
Bank Of Hope LPGA Match-Play Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$225,000
|2nd
|$141,906
|3rd
|$91,288
|4th
|$91,288
|5th
|$49,723
|6th
|$49,723
|7th
|$49,723
|8th
|$49,723
|9th
|$26,949
|10th
|$26,949
|11th
|$26,949
|12th
|$26,949
|13th
|$26,949
|14th
|$26,949
|15th
|$26,949
|16th
|$26,949
|17th
|$20,200
|18th
|$19,268
|19th
|$18,491
|20th
|$17,869
|21st
|$17,248
|22nd
|$16,626
|23rd
|$16,005
|24th
|$15,383
|25th
|$14,840
|26th
|$14,296
|27th
|$13,751
|28th
|$13,207
|29th
|$12,664
|30th
|$12,198
|31st
|$11,731
|32nd
|$11,265
|33rd
|$10,799
|34th
|$10,333
|35th
|$9,945
|36th
|$9,556
|37th
|$9,168
|38th
|$8,779
|39th
|$8,390
|40th
|$8,080
|41st
|$7,769
|42nd
|$7,459
|43rd
|$7,147
|44th
|$6,837
|45th
|$6,604
|46th
|$6,371
|47th
|$6,137
|48th
|$5,904
|49th
|$5,671
|50th
|$5,438
|51st
|$5,284
|52nd
|$5,128
|53rd
|$4,972
|54th
|$4,817
|55th
|$4,661
|56th
|$4,505
|57th
|$4,351
|58th
|$4,195
|59th
|$4,041
|60th
|$3,885
|61st
|$3,808
|62nd
|$3,729
|63rd
|$3,652
|64th
|$3,574
Bank Of Hope LPGA Match-Play Field
- Marina Alex
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Matilda Castren
- Peiyun Chien
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Daniela Darquea
- Karis Davidson
- Perrine Delacour
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Maria Fassi
- Ayaka Furue
- Linn Grant
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Muni He
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Yaeeun Hong
- Caroline Inglis
- Eun Hee Ji
- Danielle Kang
- Sarah Kemp
- Sei Young Kim
- A Lim Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Andrea Lee
- Alison Lee
- Min Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Xiyu Lin
- Yu Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Anna Nordqvist
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Paula Reto
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Jenny Shin
- Maja Stark
- Linnea Strom
- Maddie Szeryk
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Emma Talley
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Angel Yin
Who Won The 2022 Bank Of Hope LPGA Match-Play?
The 2022 tournament was won by South Korean Eun Hee Ji, who beat Ayaka Furue 3&2. In doing so, she became the oldest Korean to win an LPGA Tour event, aged 36.
Where Is The 2023 Bank Of Hope LPGA Match-Play Being Held?
The tournament takes place at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Tom Fazio-designed course opened in 1989. It was also the host venue for The Match: Tiger vs Phil in 2018 and the CJ Cup on the PGA Tour in 2020.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Pliability Fitness App Review
If you’re seeking more golf mobility and looking to prevent injury, the Pliability app may just be what you’ve been looking for
By Sam De'Ath • Published
-
Nike Air Max 270 G Golf Shoe Review
Sam De’Ath tests the Nike Air Max 270 G golf shoe to see if the iconic streetwear silhouette has been suitably adapted for the course
By Sam De'Ath • Published
-
Rose Zhang Surpasses Tiger Woods With Second NCAA Individual Championship
The 19-year-old has now claimed more wins as a Stanford University golfer than Tiger Woods
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Jin Young Ko Wins 15th LPGA Tour Title After Minjee Lee Three-Putt
The Korean defeated Minjee Lee in a playoff at the Founders Cup in New Jersey
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
14-Year-Old Makes 25-Foot Birdie Putt To Qualify For US Women's Open
Teenager amateur Angela Zhang makes big putt to qualify for US Women's Open at Pebble Beach just days after 14th birthday
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Cognizant Founders Cup Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Minjee Lee defends her title as a top-quality field competes for a share of a substantial purse
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Tiger Woods' Former Caddie Joe LaCava Working For World No.1 Nelly Korda
LaCava is standing in for Nelly Korda's usual caddie at this week's Cognizant Founders Cup
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Nine-Year-Old Attempts To Qualify For US Women's Open
Brazilian Bella Simoes is hoping to become the youngest-ever qualifier for the Major
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Michelle Wie West Hopes Women's Game Can Grow Without LIV Golf
The 33-year-old has reservations about the idea of LIV Golf introducing a women's circuit
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Thailand Outclass Australia To Claim International Crown
The four-player team won all three matches against the Australians to cap an outstanding four days
By Mike Hall • Published