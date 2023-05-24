Bank Of Hope LPGA Match-Play Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play takes place at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

Just weeks after the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown, another match play event comes to the LPGA Tour. Players will be divided into 16 groups of four for three days of round-robin action. A point is on offer for a win and half a point for a tie, with the winner of each group heading to the round of 16.

Four more rounds of match play follow, with the round of 16 taking place on Saturday morning, and the final eight played in the afternoon. Then, on Sunday morning, the semi-finals will see two more players knocked out before the final on Sunday afternoon.

One of the most notable names in the field is Swede Linn Grant, who will appear in her first LPGA Tour event in the US following the lifting of restrictions to foreign travellers. Grant had previously been barred from entering the country due to her vaccination status.

The LET’s 2022 Race To Costa Del Sol winner has already made a good impression on the LPGA Tour, albeit in non-US events, including finishing third in November’s Toto Japan Classic. Despite her limited opportunities, she is in the highly respectable position of World No.21 and will be eager to show exactly what she can do this week.

The player Grant beat to that season-long LET finale last year was compatriot Maja Stark and she also plays along with another high-profile Swede, three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist.

Elsewhere, 2022 champion Eun Hee Ji also participates. She beat Ayaka Furue 3&2 in last year's final. Furue also returns. The player who won the tournament in its inaugural year in 2021, Ally Ewing, appears too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other players expected to perform well include World No.4 Lilia Vu, who claimed her maiden Major title in the Chevron Championship in April. She has followed that performance up with two missed cuts, though, so will be keen to address that mini slump here.

World No.8 Brooke Henderson also appears. She is another player hoping to get back on track following a poor run of form that has seen her fail to finish in the top 10 of a tournament since she won January’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. That run has also included two missed cuts. World No.11 Celine Boutier also plays, hoping to claim her second win in 2023 after her LPGA Drive On Championship victory in March.

Another notable name is World No.13 Xiyu Linn, who finished tied for second in the JM Eagle LA Championship at the start of the month. World No.17 Danielle Kang and World No.19 Leona Maguire also play.

In total, 64 players are in the field, competing for a $1.5m purse. The winner will earn $225,000.

Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play.

Bank Of Hope LPGA Match-Play Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $225,000 2nd $141,906 3rd $91,288 4th $91,288 5th $49,723 6th $49,723 7th $49,723 8th $49,723 9th $26,949 10th $26,949 11th $26,949 12th $26,949 13th $26,949 14th $26,949 15th $26,949 16th $26,949 17th $20,200 18th $19,268 19th $18,491 20th $17,869 21st $17,248 22nd $16,626 23rd $16,005 24th $15,383 25th $14,840 26th $14,296 27th $13,751 28th $13,207 29th $12,664 30th $12,198 31st $11,731 32nd $11,265 33rd $10,799 34th $10,333 35th $9,945 36th $9,556 37th $9,168 38th $8,779 39th $8,390 40th $8,080 41st $7,769 42nd $7,459 43rd $7,147 44th $6,837 45th $6,604 46th $6,371 47th $6,137 48th $5,904 49th $5,671 50th $5,438 51st $5,284 52nd $5,128 53rd $4,972 54th $4,817 55th $4,661 56th $4,505 57th $4,351 58th $4,195 59th $4,041 60th $3,885 61st $3,808 62nd $3,729 63rd $3,652 64th $3,574

Bank Of Hope LPGA Match-Play Field

Marina Alex

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Matilda Castren

Peiyun Chien

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Maria Fassi

Ayaka Furue

Linn Grant

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Muni He

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Yaeeun Hong

Caroline Inglis

Eun Hee Ji

Danielle Kang

Sarah Kemp

Sei Young Kim

A Lim Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Jennifer Kupcho

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Min Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Lucy Li

Xiyu Lin

Yu Liu

Gaby Lopez

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Anna Nordqvist

Pornanong Phatlum

Paula Reto

Hae Ran Ryu

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Jenny Shin

Maja Stark

Linnea Strom

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Angel Yin

Who Won The 2022 Bank Of Hope LPGA Match-Play? The 2022 tournament was won by South Korean Eun Hee Ji, who beat Ayaka Furue 3&2. In doing so, she became the oldest Korean to win an LPGA Tour event, aged 36.