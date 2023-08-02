'Awesome News' - Mickelson Reacts To Tiger Joining PGA Tour Policy Board
Phil Mickelson says Tiger Woods joining the PGA Tour Policy Board is "awesome news" as a sign of the players having more say in their own future
Phil Mickelson says it's "awesome news" about Tiger Woods joining the PGA Tour Policy Board - as he welcomed players getting more involved in the decision-making process.
As a result of commissioner Jay Monahan's attempts to regain trust among the playing membership, Woods has joined the PGA Tour Policy Board as a sixth Player Director.
Ever since he returned to his desk following illness, Monahan has spoken about players having more involvement in making decisions going forward - and in particular having a big say in how the PGA Tour's deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund turns out.
Mickelson had always spoken about players having more of a say in the running of the PGA Tour, as well as a larger share of money, before he eventually left to join LIV Golf.
And the 53-year-old has welcomed his old sparring partner Woods joining the Policy Board as part of the playing membership becoming more involved in shaping the future.
"This is great to see," Mickelson wrote on social media. "Players having equal representation on the board, Tiger getting more involved, and accountability across the board. Awesome news."
The six-time Major champion has said he's optimistic about the future of the men's game after the big deal was struck to see the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf now all part of the same team.
And while the current framework of the deal still needs to be hugely fleshed out, what is clear is that Monahan will be offering the players as much involvement as he can.
The commissioner lost a huge amount of trust and respect among the players after doing the PIF deal without any of them knowing, with many calling for him to resign.
Now, though, he's offering them the chance to shape their own future and by agreeing to their request to get Woods involved he's continuing down that road.
And while Mickelson is welcoming the move, it may yet mean for trouble for LIV Golf, as the initial announcement of the PGA Tour-PIF deal stated that Monahan would be reviewing the team event tour and deciding on its future.
One point Mickelson doesn't think needs to be discussed is one of possible sanctions for LIV Golf players returning to the PGA Tour - as he said none of them want to - and also added they deserve an apology.
"What a colossal waste of time," Mickelson also posted on social media. "Not a single player on LIV wants to play PGA Tour. It would require a public apology and restitution to LIV players for paying millions to Clout media to disparage all of us. A better topic is future sanctions for the many players who now come to LIV."
Woods will no doubt be a huge voice in how things progress from here and he's known for not being a fan of LIV Golf - so this will be yet another development to watch as all parties try to finally settle on a way forward for men's pro golf.
