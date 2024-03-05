Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

The latest in the PGA Tour's signature events takes place at Bay Hill. As ever with the lucrative, limited-field tournaments, many of the world's best are in the field, and there are some eye-catching groupings for the opening two rounds.

Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa have six Major wins between them, and they are grouped together for the first two rounds, with the pair getting underway at 1.20pm ET (6.20pm GMT) on Thursday and 10.10am ET (3.10pm GMT) on Friday.

The defending champion is Kurt Kitayama after he claimed an enthralling victory in 2023, and he is in a group with Max Homa, with the two teeing it up at 1.00pm ET (6.00pm GMT) in the opening round, with a 9.50am ET (2.50pm GMT) start in the second round.

Kurt Kitayama is in a group with Max Homa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year's FedEx Cup winner Viktor Hovland is an action too, alongside Rickie Fowler, who will be hoping for a big performance after a slow start to 2024. They begin at 10.20am ET (3.20pm GMT) in round one with a 1.20pm ET (6.20pm GMT) start in round two.

The World No.1 is in the field, too. Scottie Scheffler is in a group with Sam Burns, with the Americans beginning their challenges at 10.10am ET (3.10pm GMT) on Thursday and 1.10pm ET (6.10pm GMT) on Friday.

Sam Burns is in a group with 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another intriguing grouping sees World No.5 Patrick Cantlay alongside 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. The pair begin at 11.45am ET (4.45pm GMT) on Thursday with a 8.35am ET (1.35pm GMT) the day after.

There are plenty of other strong pairings too, including Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele, and Keegan Bradley, who is grouped with Justin Rose. Below is the full list of tee times and groupings for the first two rounds of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Round One

ET (GMT)

7.45am (12.45pm): Nick Dunlap

Nick Dunlap 7.55am (12.55pm): CT Pan, Stephen Jaeger

CT Pan, Stephen Jaeger 8.05am (1.05pm): Luke List, Justin Lower

Luke List, Justin Lower 8.15am (1.15pm): Will Zalatoris, Min Woo Lee

Will Zalatoris, Min Woo Lee 8.25am (1.25pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Schenk

Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Schenk 8.35am (1.35pm): Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka

Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka 8.45am (1.45pm): Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose

Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose 8.55am (1.55pm): Jason Day, Tom Hoge

Jason Day, Tom Hoge 9.05am (2.05pm): Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers

Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers 9.20pm (2.20pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley

Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley 9.30am (2.30pm): Brendon Todd, Andrew Putnam

Brendon Todd, Andrew Putnam 9.40am (2.40pm): Chris Kirk, Lee Hodges

Chris Kirk, Lee Hodges 9.50am (2.50pm): Brian Harman, JT Poston

Brian Harman, JT Poston 10.00am (3.00pm): Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim

Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim 10.10am (3.10pm): Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler

Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler 10.20am (3.20pm): Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler

Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler 10.30am (3.30pm): Austin Eckroat, Matthieu Pavon

Austin Eckroat, Matthieu Pavon 10.40am (3.40pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nicolai Hojgaard

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nicolai Hojgaard 10.55am (3.55pm): David Ford, Webb Simpson

David Ford, Webb Simpson 11.05am (4.05pm): Grayson Murray, Erik van Rooyen

Grayson Murray, Erik van Rooyen 11.15am (4.15pm): Jake Knapp, Justin Thomas

Jake Knapp, Justin Thomas 11.25am (4.25pm): Corey Conners, Eric Cole

Corey Conners, Eric Cole 11.35am (4.35pm): Cam Davis, Denny McCarthy

Cam Davis, Denny McCarthy 11.45am (4.45pm): Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick 11.55pm (4.55pm): Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An

Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An 12.05pm (5.05pm): Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im

Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im 12.20pm (5.20pm): Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin

Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin 12.30pm (5.30pm): Adam Svensson, Harris English

Adam Svensson, Harris English 12.40pm (5.40pm): Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood

Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood 12.50pm (5.50pm): Cameron Young, Lucas Glover

Cameron Young, Lucas Glover 1.00pm (6.00pm): Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa

Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa 1.10pm (6.10pm): Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth 1.20pm (6.20pm): Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy

Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy 1.30pm (6.30pm): Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry

Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry 1.40pm (6.40pm): Sami Valimaki, Adam Scott

Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Round Two

ET (GMT)

7.45am (12.45pm): David Ford, Webb Simpson

David Ford, Webb Simpson 7.55am (12.55pm): Grayson Murray, Erik van Rooyen

Grayson Murray, Erik van Rooyen 8.05am (1.05pm): Jake Knapp, Justin Thomas

Jake Knapp, Justin Thomas 8.15am (1.15pm): Corey Conners, Eric Cole

Corey Conners, Eric Cole 8.25am (1.25pm): Cam Davis, Denny McCarthy

Cam Davis, Denny McCarthy 8.35am (1.35pm): Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick 8.45am (1.45pm): Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An

Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An 8.55am (1.55pm): Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im

Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im 9.05am (2.05pm): Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin

Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin 9.15am (2.15pm): Adam Svensson, Harris English

Adam Svensson, Harris English 9.30pm (2.30pm): Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood

Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood 9.40am (2.40pm): Cameron Young, Lucas Glover

Cameron Young, Lucas Glover 9.50am (2.50pm): Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa

Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa 10.00am (3.00pm): Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth 10.10am (3.10pm): Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy

Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy 10.20am (3.20pm): Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry

Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry 10.30am (3.30pm): Sami Valimaki, Adam Scott

Sami Valimaki, Adam Scott 10.40am (3.40pm): Nick Dunlap

Nick Dunlap 10.55am (3.55pm): CT Pan, Stephen Jaeger

CT Pan, Stephen Jaeger 11.05am (4.05pm): Luke List, Justin Lower

Luke List, Justin Lower 11.15am (4.15pm): Will Zalatoris, Min Woo Lee

Will Zalatoris, Min Woo Lee 11.25am (4.25pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Schenk

Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Schenk 11.35am (4.35pm): Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka

Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka 11.45am (4.45pm): Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose

Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose 11.55am (4.55pm): Jason Day, Tom Hoge

Jason Day, Tom Hoge 12.05pm (5.05pm): Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers

Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers 12.15pm (5.15pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley

Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley 12.30pm (5.30pm): Brendon Todd, Andrew Putnam

Brendon Todd, Andrew Putnam 12.40pm (5.40pm): Chris Kirk, Lee Hodges

Chris Kirk, Lee Hodges 12.00pm (5.50pm): Brian Harman, JT Poston

Brian Harman, JT Poston 1.00pm (6.00pm): Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim

Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim 1.10pm (6.10pm): Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler

Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler 1.20pm (6.20pm): Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler

Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler 1.30pm (6.30pm): Austin Eckroat, Matthieu Pavon

Austin Eckroat, Matthieu Pavon 1.40pm (6.40pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nicolai Hojgaard

How To Watch The Arnold Palmer Invitational In The US

All times ET

Thursday 7 March: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday 8 March: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 9 March: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday 10 March: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The Arnold Palmer Invitational In The UK

All times GMT

Thursday 7 March: 12.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday 8 March: 12.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday 9 March: 1.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday 10 March: 2.30pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.00pm-10.0pm (Sky Sports Main Event)