Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa are grouped together for the opening two rounds at Bay Hill

Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa at the 2022 Open
Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa comprise one of many strong groupings for the opening two rounds
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The latest in the PGA Tour's signature events takes place at Bay Hill. As ever with the lucrative, limited-field tournaments, many of the world's best are in the field, and there are some eye-catching groupings for the opening two rounds. 

Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa have six Major wins between them, and they are grouped together for the first two rounds, with the pair getting underway at 1.20pm ET (6.20pm GMT) on Thursday and 10.10am ET (3.10pm GMT) on Friday.

The defending champion is Kurt Kitayama after he claimed an enthralling victory in 2023, and he is in a group with Max Homa, with the two teeing it up at 1.00pm ET (6.00pm GMT) in the opening round, with a 9.50am ET (2.50pm GMT) start in the second round.

Kurt Kitayama with the Arnold Palmer Invitational trophy following his 2023 victory

Kurt Kitayama is in a group with Max Homa

Last year's FedEx Cup winner Viktor Hovland is an action too, alongside Rickie Fowler, who will be hoping for a big performance after a slow start to 2024. They begin at 10.20am ET (3.20pm GMT) in round one with a 1.20pm ET (6.20pm GMT) start in round two.

The World No.1 is in the field, too. Scottie Scheffler is in a group with Sam Burns, with the Americans beginning their challenges at 10.10am ET (3.10pm GMT) on Thursday and 1.10pm ET (6.10pm GMT) on Friday.

Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler at the 2023 Masters

Sam Burns is in a group with 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler

Another intriguing grouping sees World No.5 Patrick Cantlay alongside 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. The pair begin at 11.45am ET (4.45pm GMT) on Thursday with a 8.35am ET (1.35pm GMT) the day after.

There are plenty of other strong pairings too, including Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele, and Keegan Bradley, who is grouped with Justin Rose. Below is the full list of tee times and groupings for the first two rounds of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Round One

ET (GMT)

  • 7.45am (12.45pm): Nick Dunlap
  • 7.55am (12.55pm): CT Pan, Stephen Jaeger
  • 8.05am (1.05pm): Luke List, Justin Lower
  • 8.15am (1.15pm): Will Zalatoris, Min Woo Lee
  • 8.25am (1.25pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Schenk
  • 8.35am (1.35pm): Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka
  • 8.45am (1.45pm): Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose
  • 8.55am (1.55pm): Jason Day, Tom Hoge
  • 9.05am (2.05pm): Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers
  • 9.20pm (2.20pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley
  • 9.30am (2.30pm): Brendon Todd, Andrew Putnam
  • 9.40am (2.40pm): Chris Kirk, Lee Hodges
  • 9.50am (2.50pm): Brian Harman, JT Poston
  • 10.00am (3.00pm): Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim
  • 10.10am (3.10pm): Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler
  • 10.20am (3.20pm): Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler
  • 10.30am (3.30pm): Austin Eckroat, Matthieu Pavon
  • 10.40am (3.40pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nicolai Hojgaard
  • 10.55am (3.55pm): David Ford, Webb Simpson
  • 11.05am (4.05pm): Grayson Murray, Erik van Rooyen
  • 11.15am (4.15pm): Jake Knapp, Justin Thomas
  • 11.25am (4.25pm): Corey Conners, Eric Cole
  • 11.35am (4.35pm): Cam Davis, Denny McCarthy
  • 11.45am (4.45pm): Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 11.55pm (4.55pm): Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An
  • 12.05pm (5.05pm): Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im
  • 12.20pm (5.20pm): Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin
  • 12.30pm (5.30pm): Adam Svensson, Harris English
  • 12.40pm (5.40pm): Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 12.50pm (5.50pm): Cameron Young, Lucas Glover
  • 1.00pm (6.00pm): Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa
  • 1.10pm (6.10pm): Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
  • 1.20pm (6.20pm): Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy
  • 1.30pm (6.30pm): Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry
  • 1.40pm (6.40pm): Sami Valimaki, Adam Scott

Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Round Two

ET (GMT)

  • 7.45am (12.45pm): David Ford, Webb Simpson
  • 7.55am (12.55pm): Grayson Murray, Erik van Rooyen
  • 8.05am (1.05pm): Jake Knapp, Justin Thomas
  • 8.15am (1.15pm): Corey Conners, Eric Cole
  • 8.25am (1.25pm): Cam Davis, Denny McCarthy
  • 8.35am (1.35pm): Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 8.45am (1.45pm): Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An
  • 8.55am (1.55pm): Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im
  • 9.05am (2.05pm): Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin
  • 9.15am (2.15pm): Adam Svensson, Harris English
  • 9.30pm (2.30pm): Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 9.40am (2.40pm): Cameron Young, Lucas Glover
  • 9.50am (2.50pm): Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa
  • 10.00am (3.00pm): Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
  • 10.10am (3.10pm): Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy
  • 10.20am (3.20pm): Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry
  • 10.30am (3.30pm): Sami Valimaki, Adam Scott
  • 10.40am (3.40pm): Nick Dunlap
  • 10.55am (3.55pm): CT Pan, Stephen Jaeger
  • 11.05am (4.05pm): Luke List, Justin Lower
  • 11.15am (4.15pm): Will Zalatoris, Min Woo Lee
  • 11.25am (4.25pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Schenk
  • 11.35am (4.35pm): Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka
  • 11.45am (4.45pm): Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose
  • 11.55am (4.55pm): Jason Day, Tom Hoge
  • 12.05pm (5.05pm): Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers
  • 12.15pm (5.15pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley
  • 12.30pm (5.30pm): Brendon Todd, Andrew Putnam
  • 12.40pm (5.40pm): Chris Kirk, Lee Hodges
  • 12.00pm (5.50pm): Brian Harman, JT Poston
  • 1.00pm (6.00pm): Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim
  • 1.10pm (6.10pm): Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler
  • 1.20pm (6.20pm): Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler
  • 1.30pm (6.30pm): Austin Eckroat, Matthieu Pavon
  • 1.40pm (6.40pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nicolai Hojgaard

How To Watch The Arnold Palmer Invitational In The US

All times ET

Thursday 7 March: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday 8 March: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 9 March: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday 10 March: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The Arnold Palmer Invitational In The UK

All times GMT

Thursday 7 March: 12.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday 8 March: 12.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday 9 March: 1.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday 10 March: 2.30pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.00pm-10.0pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

