The fourth Signature Event of the 2024 PGA Tour season is well underway and, arguably, after the first two rounds, we have the strongest leaderboard in place, with a six-way tie for the lead, which features six Major winners, setting up an exciting 36 holes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Currently, Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark and Scottie Scheffler occupy the top spot and, what's more, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas and Viktor Hovland are just some of the names a few shots back.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) A photo posted by on

Getting underway on Saturday, it promises to be a hectic and enthralling moving day, with the last of the leaders heading off at 1.40pm local time EST (6.40pm GMT). The tee times will be out in pairings, just like the first two days on Thursday and Friday.

Obviously, with the star power on show in the Signature Events, it's not just the leaders to look out for at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy paired together at 10.50am local time.

With a $3.6 million first prize up for grabs, as well as multiple FedEx Cup points, it is all to play for at Bay Hill, where a number of big names also missed the cut as conditions remained tough. One of those players was Tommy Fleetwood, who carded a 10 on the par 5 6th hole, with another being defending champion, Kurt Kitayama.

Below is the full list of tee times and groupings for the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL TEE TIMES - ROUND THREE

ET (GMT)

8.45am (1.45pm): Rickie Fowler (+3), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+3)

Rickie Fowler (+3), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+3) 8.55am (1.55pm): Luke List (+3), Tom Kim (+3)

Luke List (+3), Tom Kim (+3) 9.05am (2.05pm): Jake Knapp (+3), Ludvig Aberg (+3)

Jake Knapp (+3), Ludvig Aberg (+3) 9.15am (2.15pm): Keegan Bradley (+2) Patrick Rodgers (+2)

Keegan Bradley (+2) Patrick Rodgers (+2) 9.25am (2.25pm): Nick Dunlap (+2) Mackenzie Hughes (+2)

Nick Dunlap (+2) Mackenzie Hughes (+2) 9.35am (2.35pm): Patrick Cantlay (+2) Seamus Power (+2)

Patrick Cantlay (+2) Seamus Power (+2) 9.45am (2.45pm): J.T. Poston (+1) Denny McCarthy (+2)

J.T. Poston (+1) Denny McCarthy (+2) 9.55am (2.55pm): Erik van Rooyen (+1) Si Woo Kim (+1)

Erik van Rooyen (+1) Si Woo Kim (+1) 10.10am (3.10pm): Jason Day (E) Grayson Murray (+1)

Jason Day (E) Grayson Murray (+1) 10.20am (3.20pm): Webb Simpson (E) Adam Hadwin (E)

Webb Simpson (E) Adam Hadwin (E) 10.30am (3.30pm): Taylor Moore (-1) Chris Kirk (-1)

Taylor Moore (-1) Chris Kirk (-1) 10.40am (3.40pm): Justin Lower (-1) Tom Hoge (-1)

Justin Lower (-1) Tom Hoge (-1) 10.50am (3.50pm): Jordan Spieth (-1) Rory McIlroy (-1)

Jordan Spieth (-1) Rory McIlroy (-1) 11.00am (4.00pm): Cameron Young (-1) Lucas Glover (-1)

Cameron Young (-1) Lucas Glover (-1) 11.10am (4.10pm): Matthieu Pavon (-2) Eric Cole (-1)

Matthieu Pavon (-2) Eric Cole (-1) 11.20am (4.20pm): Sepp Straka (-2) Andrew Putnam (-2)

Sepp Straka (-2) Andrew Putnam (-2) 11.35am (4.35pm): Xander Schauffele (-2) Min Woo Lee (-2)

Xander Schauffele (-2) Min Woo Lee (-2) 11.45am (4.45pm): Cam Davis (-2) Harris English (-2)

Cam Davis (-2) Harris English (-2) 11.55am (4.55pm): Lee Hodges (-3) Austin Eckroat (-3)

Lee Hodges (-3) Austin Eckroat (-3) 12.05pm (5.05pm): C.T. Pan (-3) Brendon Todd (-3)

C.T. Pan (-3) Brendon Todd (-3) 12.15pm (5.15pm): Corey Conners (-3) Sungjae Im (-3)

Corey Conners (-3) Sungjae Im (-3) 12.25pm (5.25pm): Sam Burns (-4) Viktor Hovland (-4)

Sam Burns (-4) Viktor Hovland (-4) 12.35pm (5.35pm): Max Homa (-4) Nick Taylor (-4)

Max Homa (-4) Nick Taylor (-4) 12.45pm (5.45pm): Byeong Hun An (-4) Sahith Theegala (-4)

Byeong Hun An (-4) Sahith Theegala (-4) 13.00pm (6.00pm): Stephan Jaeger (-5) Justin Thomas (-4)

Stephan Jaeger (-5) Justin Thomas (-4) 13.10pm (6.10pm): Will Zalatoris (-6) Emiliano Grillo (-5)

Will Zalatoris (-6) Emiliano Grillo (-5) 13.20pm (6.20pm): Wyndham Clark (-7) Scottie Scheffler (-7)

Wyndham Clark (-7) Scottie Scheffler (-7) 13.30pm (6.30pm): Russell Henley (-7) Brian Harman (-7)

Russell Henley (-7) Brian Harman (-7) 13.40pm (6.40pm): Shane Lowry (-7) Hideki Matsuyama (-7)

HOW TO WATCH THE ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL IN THE US

All times EST

Saturday 9 March: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday 10 March: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

HOW TO WATCH THE ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL IN THE UK

All times GMT

Saturday 9 March: 1.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday 10 March: 2.30pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.00pm-10.0pm (Sky Sports Main Event)