Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Round Four

The Arnold Palmer Invitational reaches the final round at Bay Hill with some of the best players in the world battling for the chance to wear the red cardigan and lift the trophy, but it's two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa who is at the top of the leaderboard.

The two-time Major winner shot a 67 on Saturday to open up a one-shot advantage ahead of the final round. Immediately beneath him on the leaderboard is Russell Henley, who carded an identical score. As a result, the two are the last out at 1.45pm EST (5.45pm GMT).

Russell Henley is one behind Morikawa at Bay Hill (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another player firmly in contention for the title is Corey Conners, who is looking for his first win on the PGA Tour since the 2023 Valero Texas Open. His third round of 69 means he starts two behind the leader on eight-under and grouped with former World No.1 Jason Day, who begins the round on seven-under. The two begin at 1.35pm EST (5.35pm GMT).

Michael Kim and Tony Finau are the third last to tee it up. They begin the final round five shots off the lead, and begin looking for a final push for the title at 1.25pm EST (5.25pm GMT).

Lower down the leaderboard, defending champion Scottie Scheffler is eight behind Morikawa and grouped with Christiaan Bezuidenhout. They begin at 12.40pm EST (4.40pm GMT).

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy, who is ranked second in the world, is one shot better off than Scheffler. He plays alongside Robert MacIntyre, with a start time of 12.50pm EST (4.50pm GMT).

Below are the tee times for the fourth round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Round Four

EST (GMT)

9.15am (1.15pm): Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele 9.25am (1.25pm): Sam Stevens, JT Poston

Sam Stevens, JT Poston 9.35am (1.35pm): Max McGreevy, Eric Cole

Max McGreevy, Eric Cole 9.45am (1.45pm): Adam Hadwin, Ludvig Aberg

Adam Hadwin, Ludvig Aberg 9.55am (1.55pm): Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay

Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay 10.05am (2.05pm): Isiaiah Salinda, Sam Burns

Isiaiah Salinda, Sam Burns 10.20am (2.20pm): Austin Eckroat, Jackson Koivun (a)

Austin Eckroat, Jackson Koivun (a) 10.30am (2.30pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Denny McCarthy

Hideki Matsuyama, Denny McCarthy 10.40am (2.40pm): Will Zalatoris, JJ Spaun

Will Zalatoris, JJ Spaun 10.50am (2.50pm): Ben Griffin, Chris Kirk

Ben Griffin, Chris Kirk 11.00am (3.00pm): Patrick Rodgers, Lucas Glover

Patrick Rodgers, Lucas Glover 11.15am (3.15pm): Sungjae Im, Keegan Bradley

Sungjae Im, Keegan Bradley 11.25am (3.25pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Scott

Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Scott 11.35am (3.35pm): Nick Taylor, Max Greyserman

Nick Taylor, Max Greyserman 11.45am (3.45pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick 11.55am (3.55pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Justin Thomas

Mackenzie Hughes, Justin Thomas 12.10pm (4.10pm): Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim 12.20pm (4.20pm): Daniel Berger, Byeong Hun An

Daniel Berger, Byeong Hun An 12.30pm (4.30pm): Justin Rose, Wyndham Clark

Justin Rose, Wyndham Clark 12.40pm (4.40pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Scottie Scheffler

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Scottie Scheffler 12.50pm (4.50pm): Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy

Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy 1.05pm (5.05pm): Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai

Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai 1.15pm (5.15pm): Adam Novak, Sepp Straka

Adam Novak, Sepp Straka 1.25pm (5.25pm): Michael Kim, Tony Finau

Michael Kim, Tony Finau 1.35pm (5.35pm): Corey Conners, Jason Day

Corey Conners, Jason Day 1.45pm (5.45pm): Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley

How To Watch The Arnold Palmer Invitational In The US

All times ET

Sunday 9th March: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The Arnold Palmer Invitational In The UK

All times GMT