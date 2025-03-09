Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Round Four

In a stacked leaderboard, it's two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa who has his nose in front ahead of the fourth round at Bay Hill

Collin Morikawa takes a shot at the Arnold Palmer Invitational
Collin Morikawa leads heading into the final round at Bay Hill
Mike Hall
published

The Arnold Palmer Invitational reaches the final round at Bay Hill with some of the best players in the world battling for the chance to wear the red cardigan and lift the trophy, but it's two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa who is at the top of the leaderboard.

The two-time Major winner shot a 67 on Saturday to open up a one-shot advantage ahead of the final round. Immediately beneath him on the leaderboard is Russell Henley, who carded an identical score. As a result, the two are the last out at 1.45pm EST (5.45pm GMT).

Russell Henley during the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Russell Henley is one behind Morikawa at Bay Hill

Another player firmly in contention for the title is Corey Conners, who is looking for his first win on the PGA Tour since the 2023 Valero Texas Open. His third round of 69 means he starts two behind the leader on eight-under and grouped with former World No.1 Jason Day, who begins the round on seven-under. The two begin at 1.35pm EST (5.35pm GMT).

Michael Kim and Tony Finau are the third last to tee it up. They begin the final round five shots off the lead, and begin looking for a final push for the title at 1.25pm EST (5.25pm GMT).

Lower down the leaderboard, defending champion Scottie Scheffler is eight behind Morikawa and grouped with Christiaan Bezuidenhout. They begin at 12.40pm EST (4.40pm GMT).

Scottie Scheffler takes a shot during the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion

Rory McIlroy, who is ranked second in the world, is one shot better off than Scheffler. He plays alongside Robert MacIntyre, with a start time of 12.50pm EST (4.50pm GMT).

Below are the tee times for the fourth round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Round Four

EST (GMT)

  • 9.15am (1.15pm): Xander Schauffele
  • 9.25am (1.25pm): Sam Stevens, JT Poston
  • 9.35am (1.35pm): Max McGreevy, Eric Cole
  • 9.45am (1.45pm): Adam Hadwin, Ludvig Aberg
  • 9.55am (1.55pm): Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay
  • 10.05am (2.05pm): Isiaiah Salinda, Sam Burns
  • 10.20am (2.20pm): Austin Eckroat, Jackson Koivun (a)
  • 10.30am (2.30pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Denny McCarthy
  • 10.40am (2.40pm): Will Zalatoris, JJ Spaun
  • 10.50am (2.50pm): Ben Griffin, Chris Kirk
  • 11.00am (3.00pm): Patrick Rodgers, Lucas Glover
  • 11.15am (3.15pm): Sungjae Im, Keegan Bradley
  • 11.25am (3.25pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Scott
  • 11.35am (3.35pm): Nick Taylor, Max Greyserman
  • 11.45am (3.45pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 11.55am (3.55pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Justin Thomas
  • 12.10pm (4.10pm): Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
  • 12.20pm (4.20pm): Daniel Berger, Byeong Hun An
  • 12.30pm (4.30pm): Justin Rose, Wyndham Clark
  • 12.40pm (4.40pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Scottie Scheffler
  • 12.50pm (4.50pm): Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy
  • 1.05pm (5.05pm): Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai
  • 1.15pm (5.15pm): Adam Novak, Sepp Straka
  • 1.25pm (5.25pm): Michael Kim, Tony Finau
  • 1.35pm (5.35pm): Corey Conners, Jason Day
  • 1.45pm (5.45pm): Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley

How To Watch The Arnold Palmer Invitational In The US

All times ET

  • Sunday 9th March: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The Arnold Palmer Invitational In The UK

All times GMT

  • Sunday 9th March: 2.30pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.30pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

