Aramco Korea Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Will The Winner Earn?

For the third straight season, the Ladies European Tour returns to South Korea for the Aramco Korea Championship.

In those two editions, it has been Hyo-Joo Kim who has dominated, claiming the inaugural event in 2024 and securing a two shot victory in 2025.

Kim is looking to make it a hattrick of victories in her home country (Image credit: Getty Images)

For 2026, the South Korean is in contention once again, starting her final round six shots back of leader Miyu Yamashita, who is looking to claim her fourth win of 2026, having won twice on the LPGA Tour and once on the LPGA of Japan Tour.

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Yamashita leads Yani Tseng by a single stroke going into Sunday, with the five-time Major winner hoping to add to her Wistron Ladies Open win from 2025, which was her first professional victory in 11-years.

A number of names are in contention at New Korea Country Club and, like other PIF Global Series events, there is a large tournament purse up for grabs, with $2 million being distributed among those who place.

Yamashita has three wins worldwide in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the PIF London Championship, which Anna Huang won in dramatic circumstances after Charley Hull's collapse on the 18th hole, the winner earned $300,000, with that number also going to the winner this week.

Along with the money, which is increased for PIF-backed events on the Ladies European Tour, there's also the small matter of points towards the Order of Merit and World Rankings.

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Currently, it's unclear as to how many points are up for grabs but, given the inflated purse, it will possibly be considerably more than the regulation events.

Check out the full Aramco Korea Championship prize money breakdown below...

Aramco Korea Championship Prize Money Breakdown