Aramco Korea Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Will The Winner Earn?

Check out what's up for grabs at New Korea Country Club, with the Aramco Korea Championship possessing a $2 million tournament purse

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Hyo-Joo Kim hands her putter to her caddie
(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the third straight season, the Ladies European Tour returns to South Korea for the Aramco Korea Championship.

In those two editions, it has been Hyo-Joo Kim who has dominated, claiming the inaugural event in 2024 and securing a two shot victory in 2025.

Hyo-Joo Kim walks over to her caddie

Kim is looking to make it a hattrick of victories in her home country

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For 2026, the South Korean is in contention once again, starting her final round six shots back of leader Miyu Yamashita, who is looking to claim her fourth win of 2026, having won twice on the LPGA Tour and once on the LPGA of Japan Tour.

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Yamashita leads Yani Tseng by a single stroke going into Sunday, with the five-time Major winner hoping to add to her Wistron Ladies Open win from 2025, which was her first professional victory in 11-years.

A number of names are in contention at New Korea Country Club and, like other PIF Global Series events, there is a large tournament purse up for grabs, with $2 million being distributed among those who place.

Miyu Yamashita holds a trophy

Yamashita has three wins worldwide in 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the PIF London Championship, which Anna Huang won in dramatic circumstances after Charley Hull's collapse on the 18th hole, the winner earned $300,000, with that number also going to the winner this week.

Along with the money, which is increased for PIF-backed events on the Ladies European Tour, there's also the small matter of points towards the Order of Merit and World Rankings.

Currently, it's unclear as to how many points are up for grabs but, given the inflated purse, it will possibly be considerably more than the regulation events.

Check out the full Aramco Korea Championship prize money breakdown below...

Aramco Korea Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$300,000

2nd

$188,651

3rd

$136,853

4th

$105,866

5th

$85,211

6th

$69,718

7th

$58,356

8th

$51,127

9th

$45,962

10th

$41,831

11th

$38,731

12th

$36,149

13th

$33,877

14th

$31,812

15th

$29,952

16th

$28,300

17th

$26,855

18th

$25,615

19th

$24,582

20th

$23,755

21st

$22,930

22nd

$22,103

23rd

$21,278

24th

$20,450

25th

$19,728

26th

$19,005

27th

$18,281

28th

$17,558

29th

$16,836

30th

$16,216

31st

$15,596

32nd

$14,976

33rd

$14,356

34th

$13,736

35th

$13,221

36th

$12,704

37th

$12,189

38th

$11,671

39th

$11,154

40th

$10,741

41st

$10,329

42nd

$9,916

43rd

$9,502

44th

$9,089

45th

$8,779

46th

$8,469

47th

$8,159

48th

$7,849

49th

$7,539

50th

$7,229

51st

$7,024

52nd

$6,817

53rd

$6,609

54th

$6,404

55th

$6,197

56th

$5,990

57th

$5,784

58th

$5,577

59th

$5,372

60th

$5,164

61st

$5,062

62nd

$4,957

63rd

$4,854

64th

$4,752

65th

$4,647
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

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