BMW Ladies Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

This limited-field no-cut event has seen its tournament prize purse increased for a third successive year as many of the world's top pros compete in South Korea

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Sei Young Kim holds up the BMW Ladies Championship in 2025
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The second of four events in the LPGA Tour's closing Asian Swing is almost at an end and the winner of the BMW Ladies Championship at Pine Beach Golf Links in South Korea is close to being revealed.

As many as 14 of the world's top-25 rocked up in Haenam-gun earlier this week hoping to secure the title - a slightly easier prospect than usual given there were only 84 players and the field to start with and no halfway cut.

With one round to go, any number of players could still walk away victorious and follow in Sei Young Kim's footsteps.

Whoever manages it will earn a slightly bigger pay check than Kim did in 2025 because the overall tournament purse has risen from $2.3 million to $2.35 million this time around.

The BMW Ladies Championship winner will claim just over $350,000 in 2026 as well as locking up their playing rights for the next two years.

Meanwhile, those who finish in the top-four could pick up more than $100,000 each. Even the back-markers are guaranteed at least $3,875.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 BMW Ladies Championship before ties are taken into account.

BMW LADIES CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$352,500

2nd

$211,707

3rd

$153,578

4th

$118,805

5th

$95,625

6th

$78,238

7th

$65,488

8th

$57,375

9th

$51,580

10th

$46,943

11th

$43,464

12th

$40,567

13th

$38,017

14th

$35,699

15th

$33,612

16th

$31,758

17th

$30,137

18th

$28,745

19th

$27,587

20th

$26,658

21st

$25,732

22nd

$24,804

23rd

$23,878

24th

$22,950

25th

$22,139

26th

$21,328

27th

$20,515

28th

$19,704

29th

$18,893

30th

$18,198

31st

$17,502

32nd

$16,806

33rd

$16,111

34th

$15,415

35th

$14,837

36th

$14,256

37th

$13,678

38th

$13,098

39th

$12,517

40th

$12,054

41st

$11,591

42nd

$11,128

43rd

$10,663

44th

$10,200

45th

$9,852

46th

$9,504

47th

$9,156

48th

$8,809

49th

$8,461

50th

$8,113

51st

$7,883

52nd

$7,650

53rd

$7,417

54th

$7,187

55th

$6,954

56th

$6,722

57th

$6,491

58th

$6,259

59th

$6,028

60th

$5,796

61st

$5,680

62nd

$5,563

63rd

$5,448

64th

$5,333

65th

$5,215

66th

$5,100

67th

$4,985

68th

$4,867

69th

$4,752

70th

$4,637

71st

$4,579

72nd

$4,519

73rd

$4,462

74th

$4,404

75th

$4,351

76th

$4,296

77th

$4,242

78th

$4,187

79th

$4,134

80th

$4,081

81st

$4,029

82nd

$3,977

83rd

$3,925

84th

$3,875
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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