BMW Ladies Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?
This limited-field no-cut event has seen its tournament prize purse increased for a third successive year as many of the world's top pros compete in South Korea
The second of four events in the LPGA Tour's closing Asian Swing is almost at an end and the winner of the BMW Ladies Championship at Pine Beach Golf Links in South Korea is close to being revealed.
As many as 14 of the world's top-25 rocked up in Haenam-gun earlier this week hoping to secure the title - a slightly easier prospect than usual given there were only 84 players and the field to start with and no halfway cut.
With one round to go, any number of players could still walk away victorious and follow in Sei Young Kim's footsteps.
Whoever manages it will earn a slightly bigger pay check than Kim did in 2025 because the overall tournament purse has risen from $2.3 million to $2.35 million this time around.
The BMW Ladies Championship winner will claim just over $350,000 in 2026 as well as locking up their playing rights for the next two years.
Meanwhile, those who finish in the top-four could pick up more than $100,000 each. Even the back-markers are guaranteed at least $3,875.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 BMW Ladies Championship before ties are taken into account.
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BMW LADIES CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
|
Position
|
Prize Money
|
1st
|
$352,500
|
2nd
|
$211,707
|
3rd
|
$153,578
|
4th
|
$118,805
|
5th
|
$95,625
|
6th
|
$78,238
|
7th
|
$65,488
|
8th
|
$57,375
|
9th
|
$51,580
|
10th
|
$46,943
|
11th
|
$43,464
|
12th
|
$40,567
|
13th
|
$38,017
|
14th
|
$35,699
|
15th
|
$33,612
|
16th
|
$31,758
|
17th
|
$30,137
|
18th
|
$28,745
|
19th
|
$27,587
|
20th
|
$26,658
|
21st
|
$25,732
|
22nd
|
$24,804
|
23rd
|
$23,878
|
24th
|
$22,950
|
25th
|
$22,139
|
26th
|
$21,328
|
27th
|
$20,515
|
28th
|
$19,704
|
29th
|
$18,893
|
30th
|
$18,198
|
31st
|
$17,502
|
32nd
|
$16,806
|
33rd
|
$16,111
|
34th
|
$15,415
|
35th
|
$14,837
|
36th
|
$14,256
|
37th
|
$13,678
|
38th
|
$13,098
|
39th
|
$12,517
|
40th
|
$12,054
|
41st
|
$11,591
|
42nd
|
$11,128
|
43rd
|
$10,663
|
44th
|
$10,200
|
45th
|
$9,852
|
46th
|
$9,504
|
47th
|
$9,156
|
48th
|
$8,809
|
49th
|
$8,461
|
50th
|
$8,113
|
51st
|
$7,883
|
52nd
|
$7,650
|
53rd
|
$7,417
|
54th
|
$7,187
|
55th
|
$6,954
|
56th
|
$6,722
|
57th
|
$6,491
|
58th
|
$6,259
|
59th
|
$6,028
|
60th
|
$5,796
|
61st
|
$5,680
|
62nd
|
$5,563
|
63rd
|
$5,448
|
64th
|
$5,333
|
65th
|
$5,215
|
66th
|
$5,100
|
67th
|
$4,985
|
68th
|
$4,867
|
69th
|
$4,752
|
70th
|
$4,637
|
71st
|
$4,579
|
72nd
|
$4,519
|
73rd
|
$4,462
|
74th
|
$4,404
|
75th
|
$4,351
|
76th
|
$4,296
|
77th
|
$4,242
|
78th
|
$4,187
|
79th
|
$4,134
|
80th
|
$4,081
|
81st
|
$4,029
|
82nd
|
$3,977
|
83rd
|
$3,925
|
84th
|
$3,875
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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