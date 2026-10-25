BMW Ladies Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

The second of four events in the LPGA Tour's closing Asian Swing is almost at an end and the winner of the BMW Ladies Championship at Pine Beach Golf Links in South Korea is close to being revealed.

As many as 14 of the world's top-25 rocked up in Haenam-gun earlier this week hoping to secure the title - a slightly easier prospect than usual given there were only 84 players and the field to start with and no halfway cut.

With one round to go, any number of players could still walk away victorious and follow in Sei Young Kim's footsteps.

Whoever manages it will earn a slightly bigger pay check than Kim did in 2025 because the overall tournament purse has risen from $2.3 million to $2.35 million this time around.

The BMW Ladies Championship winner will claim just over $350,000 in 2026 as well as locking up their playing rights for the next two years.

Meanwhile, those who finish in the top-four could pick up more than $100,000 each. Even the back-markers are guaranteed at least $3,875.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 BMW Ladies Championship before ties are taken into account.

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BMW LADIES CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN