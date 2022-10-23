Andrew Beef Johnston To Return At Portugal Masters
After a year away from the game due to a thumb injury, Beef is set to return at the Portugal Masters
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Andrew Beef Johnston is one of the characters of the game but has been out of action for a year due to injury. However, after being given the all clear to return to the game, the 33-year-old is in the field for the Portugal Masters, a tournament where we last saw Beef in competitive action.
A winner of the Open de Espana back in 2016, Beef has been out with a thumb injury since November 2021, with the Englishman stating on the Stirkers and Radar Podcast (opens in new tab) back in August that: "I've seen two specialists. No one seems to know exactly what it is, which is probably the worst thing about it. I'm basically trying to find a diagnosis to get back on the course."
Having dropped down to around 500th in the World Rankings, he added: "It's frustrating because I was really looking forward to this season, so to find out I'm probably not going to play this year has been pretty insane. It did put me in quite a dark place for a bit."
Despite being forced out with injury, Beef was clearly putting work in, as he released an image on his social media in which he showcased his weight loss journey, with Johnston also hosting a new web show called 'BBQ Better with Beef,' as well as his own podcast alongside comedian and golfer, John Robins.
Two months ago, the Englishman was then given the all clear to return to the game, albeit just chipping and pitching, with Beef then filmed hitting full shots not long afterwards.
A post shared by Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@beefgolf) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Now, we see Beef's name in the field for the Portugal Masters, around 365 days after his last competitive appearance where he finished in a tie for 47th, as he shot rounds of 72, 68, 77 and 67.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Yannik Paul Claims Maiden DP World Tour Title In Dramatic Fashion
A stunning birdie putt at the 72nd hole gave Yannik Paul his first DP World Tour title at the Mallorca Golf Open
By Cieran Faulder • Published
-
Olivia Cowan Seals Maiden LET Win At Hero Women’s Indian Open
In her 96th start, Olivia Cowan secured her first Ladies European Tour title by three shots
By Cieran Faulder • Published