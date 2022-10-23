Andrew Beef Johnston To Return At Portugal Masters

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Andrew Beef Johnston is one of the characters of the game but has been out of action for a year due to injury. However, after being given the all clear to return to the game, the 33-year-old is in the field for the Portugal Masters, a tournament where we last saw Beef in competitive action.

A winner of the Open de Espana back in 2016, Beef has been out with a thumb injury since November 2021, with the Englishman stating on the Stirkers and Radar Podcast (opens in new tab) back in August that: "I've seen two specialists. No one seems to know exactly what it is, which is probably the worst thing about it. I'm basically trying to find a diagnosis to get back on the course."

Johnston's last victory came back at Valderrama in 2016 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having dropped down to around 500th in the World Rankings, he added: "It's frustrating because I was really looking forward to this season, so to find out I'm probably not going to play this year has been pretty insane. It did put me in quite a dark place for a bit."

Despite being forced out with injury, Beef was clearly putting work in, as he released an image on his social media in which he showcased his weight loss journey, with Johnston also hosting a new web show called 'BBQ Better with Beef,' as well as his own podcast alongside comedian and golfer, John Robins.

Two months ago, the Englishman was then given the all clear to return to the game, albeit just chipping and pitching, with Beef then filmed hitting full shots not long afterwards.

Now, we see Beef's name in the field for the Portugal Masters, around 365 days after his last competitive appearance where he finished in a tie for 47th, as he shot rounds of 72, 68, 77 and 67.