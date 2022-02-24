Andrew 'Beef' Johnston Provides Update On Weight Loss Journey

Andrew 'Beef' Johnston first burst onto the scene in 2015 when, after producing a hole-in-one at the BMW PGA Championship, he chest-bumped with a spectator in wild celebrations.

Later on that year, at the Scottish Open, Johnston was partnered with Miguel Angel Jimenez for the final round and, whilst playing the very last hole of the tournament, Beef would hole out from the fairway, producing a Jimenez style jig that really set him up as a fan favourite.

His results were pretty good as well, with Beef securing his first European Tour victory at 2016 Open de Espana around the iconic Valderrama. During his final round, he shot a superb one-under-par for a one stroke victory. Following his win, the 33-year-old then secured two fantastic top-10 results at the BMW PGA Championship and at the 145th Open Championship.

Beef celebrates his hole-in-one after winning a BMW (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, the Englishman has admittedly struggled over the last few years and has been extremely open and honest about his problems with both his weight and his mental health.

After withdrawing from the 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with injury, Beef took to Instagram the week after to post a heartfelt message. In the piece, the 33-year-old said: "I’ve been thinking about my weight a lot this last week. I think it has something to do with injuries too. I balloon in weight a lot and I’m not happy with how much I’ve put on.

"Not so much just how I look, but health and fitness wise too. I’ve debated posting this a few times and thought you know what if anyone else struggles with their weight let’s motivate each other to lose it. No ones perfect and a little teamwork won’t hurt anyone. Let me know if you’re going through a similar thing or struggling to get started and we can do it."

Now, just a month on from the post, Beef is looking in incredible shape, with the Englishman posting about taking up tennis, as well as "staying disciplined" throughout the beginning of the year.

As well as the incredible transformation, Beef's golf seems to be trending in the right direction, with six top-25 finishes in his last 10 starts showing where his game is currently at as he recovers from injury.

Throughout his recovery, Beef has had the full support of his wife, Jodie. She has also been training alongside her husband, with the Englishman posting this message to his Instagram: "Just want to say a huge shout out to @jodievalencia123. She has always trained a lot and since having our lil one it has been tough on her. Not so much how she looks but how she feels. She’s struggled to get her strength back.

"The respect I have for her and every other mum is insane. Watching her body change so much during pregnancy is the maddest thing I’ve seen. As we are on this fitness journey together, if any women and/or mums out there want to reach out to her for a chat or any motivation or whatever drop her a message. Lets all do this together! Let’s keep being positive to each other and help each other out."

As Beef continues his amazing transformation, hopefully we will see him back on the course and competing soon. He is certainly one of the game's characters and knows how to entertain the crowd with both his golf and charismatic personality.