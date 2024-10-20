Veteran Pro Claims Biggest Pay Day Of Career As Single Paycheck Surpasses All But One Of His Previous Seasons
Not only did Julien Guerrier claim the biggest title of his career, but the paycheck from his Andalucia Masters win was more than all but one of his season earnings on Tour
It's safe to say that Julien Guerrier has endured mixed seasons since appearing on the DP World Tour in 2005, with the Frenchman plying his trade on both that circuit and the Challenge Tour over the last two decades.
However, in the past few years the 39-year-old has been playing the golf of his life, so much so that, at the 2024 Andalucia Masters, he picked up his first DP World Tour title in an historic nine hole playoff against Jorge Campillo.
The victory was his first on the DP World Tour and, in the process of picking up the trophy, Guerrier netted $552,500, which is €508,079. Not only was it the biggest payday of his lengthy career, but the prize money equated to more than all but one of his seasons on Tour!
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
As mentioned, Guerrier has been in-and-out of both the DP World and Challenge Tour throughout his career, with his first full season on the top circuit coming in 2011, when he won €172,304.91. However, his performances were only good enough to finish 122nd in the end of season rankings, meaning the Frenchman returned to Q-School.
Although he regained his card for 2012, he was pushed down to the Challenge Tour that year and remained there until the end of 2017. Having won on the Challenge Tour that year, he returned to the top circuit and, in 2018, claimed €454,244 in prize money which, to date, is his third most successful season.
Since 2018, he has won over €150,000 in 2020, €275,000 in 2021 and €361,000 in 2022, with his best year, prize money-wise, coming in 2023, when Guerrier claimed just shy of €1 million. Now, at the Andalucia Masters, his first prize cheque surpasses all but one of those overall seasons.
For 2024, Guerrier has continued the fine form that has seen him remain on the DP World Tour circuit for a number of years. Throughout this year, he has made 18 cuts in 22 starts and, with the win, has moved to 18th in the Race To Dubai standings.
What's more, thanks to victory at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, Guerrier is on course to surpass €1 million in earnings for 2024, with it already being his most successful year to date.
