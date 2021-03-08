American Golf Announces Partnership With ISPS Handa World Invitational

As part of its continued commitment to more inclusivity, American Golf has announced it will be the official retailer of the 2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational

American Golf has announced it will be the official retail partner of this year’s ISPS Handa World Invitational, an innovative event that will bring together golfers from the European Tour, LPGA Tour and LET Tour.

Following its hugely successful inaugural edition in 2019, the tournament returns in 2021 with elevated status as well as a planned purse of over $2million that is to be split equally among competing male and female golfers.

And continuing its commitment to push for more inclusivity within the sport, American Golf has formed a partnership with the unique event which is promoted by Niall Horan’s Modest! Golf management company.

“Equality and inclusivity are the bedrocks of the World Invitational and fuel an ambition for making golf fairer,” American Golf’s CEO Gary Favell said.

“It’s a fantastic tournament and is exactly the type of event that will encourage a change in culture and attitudes throughout the golfing world.

“We share these values and partnering with the tournament was a natural fit.

“From supporting the Rose Ladies Series through to our partnership with Brendan Lawlor in his efforts to bring disability golf to the masses, we’re keen to drive forward with our mission to make golf more inclusive.”

Indeed, this event is being heralded as a vision for the future, with an increasing number of calls for the sport to offer more equal opportunities across the board.

And Horan, who has also used his immense platform to champion a fairer golfing landscape, spoke of his excitement at partnering with Europe’s leading golf retailer.

“We are so delighted to have the well-recognised and respected retailer, American Golf, on-board for this year’s ISPS Handa World Invitational,” Horan said.

“The retailer has long supported inclusivity and equality in the golf industry and is a welcome addition to the event.”

For those tuning in, the tournament gets underway on July 28 and will be staged over the Galgorm Castle and Massereene golf courses in Northern Ireland.