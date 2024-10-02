Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Tee Times: Rounds One, Two And Three
A world-class field tees it up at three iconic courses, including the best of the DP World Tour, top PGA Tour pros and 14 LIV Golf stars
One of the most anticipated events on the DP World Tour calendar, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, takes place at three famous Scottish courses - the Old Course, St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.
There, many of the world's best players will compete, including the likes of World No.3 Rory McIlroy, defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick and 14 of the best players LIV Golf has to offer, including five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm, who has two Major titles.
The action gets underway on Thursday at 4.00am ET (9.00am BST) on all three courses, with the tee times for the first three rounds confirmed. After that, a cut will see the remaining 60 professionals and ties play the final round at the Old Course.
McIlroy begins at Carnoustie alongside LIV Golf's Louis Oosthuizen, with a tee time of 4.11am ET (9.11am BST), before heading to Kingsbarns for round two, this time paired with the player who edged him out in a playoff in the BMW PGA Championship, Billy Horschel, with a start time of 5.39am ET (10.39am BST).
In round three, McIlroy tees it up at the Old Course with LIV golfer Dean Burmester, with a 5.39am ET (10.39am BST) start time.
Koepka will visit the three courses in the same order. He begins alongside Tommy Fleetwood with a start time of 4.22am ET (9.22am BST). In round two, he tees it up with Rahm at Kingsbarns, with a 6.12am ET (11.12am BST) start time, before his third round alongside Danny Willett, with a start time of 5.17am ET (10.17am BST).
Before Rahm's meeting with Koepka in round two, he plays against Willett at Carnoustie at 4.33am ET (9.33am BST) on Thursday. His third round sees him paired with Fleetwood, with a tee time of 5.06am ET (10.06am BST).
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
As for the defending champion, Fitzpatrick also follows the Carnoustie, Kingsbarns, Old Course order, beginning alongside Tyrrell Hatton at 6.23am ET (11.23am BST), before joining Shane Lowry in the second round at 5.17am ET (10.17am BST) and Robert MacIntyre in the third round at 4.55am ET (9.55am BST).
Another element of the tournament to keep an eye on will be the team contest being played alongside the the strokeplay competition. It sees each pro paired with an amateur.
As well as a host of celebrities, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Saudi Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan will be paired together in the opening round at Carnoustie, with a 4.00am ET (9.00am BST) start time. The pro alongside Monahan for that opening round will be Horschel, while Al-Rumayyan will tee it up alongside Burmester.
Below is the full list of tee times and pairings for the opening three rounds of the individual strokeplay competition of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Notable Groups
EST (BST)
Round One
- 4.11am (9.11am): Rory McIlroy, Louis Oosthuizen
- 4.22am (9.22am): Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka
- 4.33am (9.33am): Danny Willett, Jon Rahm
- 6.23am (11.23am): Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton
Round Two
- 5.17am (10.17am): Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 5.39am (10.39am): Billy Horschel, Rory McIlroy
- 6.12am (11.12am): Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm
Round Three
- 4.55am (9.55am): Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 5.06am (10.06am): Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm
- 5.17am (10.17am): Brooks Koepka, Danny Willett
- 6.23am (11.23am): Dean Burmester, Rory McIlroy
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Tee Times: Round One
ET (BST)
1st Tee/10th Tee
The Old Course|Carnoustie|Kingsbarns
- 4.00am (9.00am): Hudson Swafford, Peter Uihlein/Pablo Larazzabal, Branden Grace|Eugenio Chacarra, Joakim Lagergren/Billy Horschel, Dean Burmester|Jens Dantorp, Sebastian Friedrichsen/Matthias Schwab, Fabrizio Zanotti
- 4.11am (9.11am): Matthew Baldwin, James Nicholas/Jens Fahrbring, Richard T Lee|Rupert Kaminski, Kazuma Kabori/Rory McIlroy, Louis Oosthuizen|Nikhil Rama, Robin Williams/Darren Fichardt, Jeff Winther
- 4.22am (9.22am): Sam Bairstow, Tom Lewis/Adri Arnaus, Ivan Cantero|Sean Crocker, Justin Harding/Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka| Joost Luiten, Stephen Lewton/Maximilian Rottluff, Simon Forsstrom
- 4.33am (9.33am): Barclay Brown, John Parry/Daniel Gavins, Caleb Surratt|Louis de Jager, Jayden Schaper/Danny Willett, Jon Rahm|Hurly Long, David Law/Manuel Elvira, Scott Jamieson
- 4.44am (9.44am): Daniel Hillier, Matthew Griffin/Brandon Stone, Callum Shinkwin|Chase Hanna, Joel Girrbach/Rasmus Hojgaard, Jesper Svensson|Yannik Paul, James Morrison/Antoine Rozner, David Howell
- 4.55am (9.55am): Matthew Jordan, Li Haotong/Darius van Driel, Nicolas Colsaerts|Lachlan Barker, Clement Sordet/Thomas Detry, Thriston Lawrence|Todd Clements, Kade McBride/Jorge Campillo, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 5.06am (10.06am): Louis Albertse, Sam Jones/Kyle Barker, Ryan van Velzen|Casey Jarvis, Barend Botha/Matt Wallace, Talor Gooch|Jordan Zunic, Om Prakash Chouhan/Oliver Bekker, Francesco Laporta
- 5.17am (10.17am): Dylan Frittelli, Patrick Reed/Tom Vaillant, Dale Whitnell|David Boriboonsub, Alex Maguire/Alex Noren, Padraig Harrington|Andrew Wilson, Sung Kang/Andrew Putnam, Sebastian Garcia
- 5.28am (10.28am): Rasmus Neergaard Petersen/Adrian Otaegui/Guxin Chen, Filippo Celli|Jaco Prinsloo, Shubhankar Sharma/Alex Fitzpatrick, Nacho Elvira|Santiago Tarrio, Greg Dalziel/Stephen Gallacher, George Coetzee
- 5.39am (10.39am): Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kiradech Aphibarnrat/Adrien Saddier, Lorenzo Scalise|Ricardo Gouveia, Robert Rock/Jordan Smith, Eddie Pepperell|Grant Forrest, Jordan Gumberg/David Micheluzzi, Jacques P De Villiers
- 5.50am (10.50am): James Ashfield, Daan Huizing/Oliver Wilson, Angel Hidalgo|Justin Walters, Jack Carter/Matt Jones, Matthieu Pavon|Nick Bachem, Will Enefer/Dan Bradbury, Cameron John
- 6.01am (11.01am): Daniel Brown, Marcus Armitage/MJ Daffue, Daniel Gale|Joe Dean, Jannik de Bruyn/Nicolai Hojgaard, Niklas Norgaard|Brett Coletta, Freddy Schott/Ross Fisher, Matthis Besard
- 6.12am (11.12am): Sebastian Soderberg, Tom McKibbin/Sampson-yunhe Zheng, David Puig|Thomas Aiken, Calum Hill/Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre|Soren Kjeldsen, Maximilian Kieffer/Richard Mansell, Yurav Premlall
- 6.23am (11.23am): Guido Migliozzi, Laurie Canter/Renato Paratore, Wilco Nienaber|Marco Penge, Jacques Kruyswijk/Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton|Matthew Southgate, Gunner Wiebe/Stuart Manley, Connor Syme
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Tee Times: Round Two
ET (BST)
1st Tee/10th Tee
The Old Course|Carnoustie|Kingsbarns
- 4.00am (9.00am): David Howell, Thorbjorn Olesen/James Morrison, Kade McBride|Callum Shinkwin, Nicolas Colsaerts/Matthew Griffin, Li Haotong|Jesper Svensson, Thriston Lawrence/Joel Girrbach, Clement Sordet
- 4.11am (9.11am): Oliver Bekker, Andrew Putnam/Jordan Zunic, Andrew Wilson|Kyle Barker, Tom Vaillant/Louis Albertse, Dylan Frittelli|Matt Wallace, Alex Noren/Casey Jarvis, David Boriboonsub
- 4.22am (9.22am): Francesco Laporta, Sebastian Garcia/Om Prakash Chouhan, Sung Kang|Ryan van Velzen, Dale Whitnell/Sam Jones, Patrick Reed|Talor Gooch, Padraig Harrington/Barend Botha, Alex Maguire
- 4.33am (9.33am): Stephen Gallacher, David Micheluzzi/Santiago Tarrio, Grant Forrest|Guzin Chen, Adrien Saddier/Rasmus Neergaard Petersen, Rafa Cabrera Bello|Alex Fitzpatrick, Jordan Smith/Jaco Prinsloo, Ricardo Gouveia
- 4.44am (9.44am): George Coetzee, Jacques P De Villiers/Greg Dalziel, Jordan Gumberg|Filippo Celli, Lorenza Scalise/Adrian Otaegui, Kiradech Aphibarnrat|Nacho Elvira, Eddie Pepperell/Shubhankar Sharma, Robert Rock
- 4.55am (9.55am): Dan Bradbury, Ross Fisher/Nick Bachem, Brett Coletta|Oliver Wilson, MJ Daffue/James Ashfield, Daniel Brown|Matt Jones, Nicolai Hojgaard/Justin Walters, Joe Dean
- 5.06am (10.06am): Cameron John, Matthis Besard/Will Enefer, Freddy Schott|Angel Hidalgo, Daniel Gale/Daan Huizing, Marcus Armitage|Matthieu Pavon, Niklas Norgaard/Jak Carter, Jannik de Bruyn
- 5.17am (10.17am): Richard Mansell, Stuart Manley/Soren Kjeldsen, Matthew Southgate|Sampson-yunhe Zheng, Renato Paratore/Sebastian Soderberg, Guido Migliozzi|Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick/Thomas Aiken, Marco Penge
- 5.28am (10.28am): Yurav Premlall, Connor Syme/Maximilian Kieffer, Gunner Wiebe|David Puig, Wilco Nienaber/Tom McKibbin, Laurie Canter|Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton/Callum Hill, Jacques Kruyswijk
- 5.39am (10.39am): Matthias Schwab, Darren Fichardt/Jens Dantorp, Nikhil Rama|Pablo Larrazabal, Jens Fahrbring/Hudson Swafford, Matthew Baldwin|Billy Horschel, Rory McIlroy/Eugenio Chacarra, Rupert Kaminski
- 5.50am (10.50am): Fabrizio Zanotti, Jeff Winther/Sebastian Friedrichsen, Robin Williams|Branden Grace, Richard T Lee/Peter Uihlein, James Nicholas|Dean Burmester, Louis Oosthuizen/Joakim Lagergren, Kazuma Kobori
- 6.01am (11.01am): Maximilian Rottluff, Manuel Elvira/Joost Luiten, Hurly Long|Adri Arnaus, Daniel Gavins/Sam Bairstow, Barclay Brown|Tommy Fleetwood, Danny Willett/Sean Crocker, Louis de Jager
- 6.12am (11.12am): Simon Forsstrom, Scott Jamieson/Stephen Lewton, David Law|Ivan Cantero, Caleb Surratt/Tom Lewis, John Parry|Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm/Justin Harding, Jayden Schaper
- 6.23am (11.23am): Antoine Rozner, Jorge Campillo/Yannik Paul, Todd Clements|Brandon Stone, Darius van Driel/Daniel Hillier, Matthew Jordan|Rasmus Hojgaard, Thomas Detry/Chase Hanna, Lachlan Barker
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Tee Times: Round Three
ET (BST)
1st Tee/10th Tee
The Old Course|Carnoustie|Kingsbarns
- 4.00am (9.00am): Alex Fitzpatrick, Eddie Pepperell/Jaco Prinsloo, Robert Rock|Stephen Gallacher, Jacques P De Villiers/Santiago Tarrio, Jordan Gumberg|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Kiradech Aphibarnrat/Guzin Chen, Lorenzo Scalise
- 4.11am (9.11am): Nacho Elvira, Jordan Smith/Shubhankar Sharma, Ricardo Gouveia|George Coetzee, David Micheluzzi/Greg Dalziel, Grant Forrest|Adrian Otaegui, Rafa Cabrera Bello/Filipo Celli, Adrien Saddier
- 4.22am (9.22am): Matt Jones, Niklas Norgaard/Justin Walters, Jannik de Bruyn|Dan Bradbury, Matthis Besard/Nick Bachem, Freddy Schott|James Ashfield, Marcus Armitage/Oliver Wilson, Daniel Gale
- 4.33am (9.33am): Matthieu Pavon, Nicolai Hojgaard/Jak Carter, Joe Dean|Cameron John, Ross Fisher/Will Enefer, Brett Coletta|Daan Huizing, Daniel Brown/Angel Hidalgo, MJ Daffue
- 4.44am (9.44am): Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton/Thomas Aiken, Jacques Kruyawijk|Richard Mansell, Connor Syme/Soren Kjeldsen, Gunner Wiebe|Sebastian Soderberg, Laurie Canter/Sampson-yunhe Zheng, Wilco Nienaber
- 4.55am (9.55am): Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick/Calum Hill, Marco Penge|Yurav Premlall, Stuart Manley/Maximilian Kieffer, Matthew Southgate|Tom McKibbin, Guido Migliozzi/David Puig, Renato Paratore
- 5.06am (10.06am): Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm/Sean Crocker, Jayden Schaper|Maximilian Rottluff, Scott Jamieson/Loost Luiten, David Law|Sam Bairstow, John Parry/Adri Arnaus, Caleb Surratt
- 5.17am (10.17am): Brooks Koepka, Danny Willett/Justin Harding, Louis de Jager|Simon Forsstrom, Manuel Elvira/Stephen Lewton, Hurly Long|Tom Lewis, Barclay Brown/Ivan Cantero, Daniel Gavins
- 5.28am (10.28am): Rasmus Hojgaard, Thriston Lawrence/Chase Hanna, Clement Sordet|Antoine Rozner, Thorbjorn Olesen/Yannik Paul, Kade McBride|Daniel Hillier, Li Haotong/Brandon Stone, Nicolas Colsarts
- 5.39am (10.39am): Jesper Svensson, Thomas Detry/Joel Girrbach, Lachlan Barker|David Howell, Jorge Campillo/James Morrison, Todd Clements|Matthew Griffin, Matthew Jordan/Callum Shinkwin, Darius van Driel
- 5.50am (10.50am): Matt Wallace, Padraig Harrington/Casey Jarvis, Alex Maguire|Oliver Bekker, Sebastian Garcia/Jordan Zunic, Sung Kang|Louis Albertse, Patrick Reed/Kyle Barker, Dale Whitnell
- 6.01am (11.01am): Talor Gooch, Alex Noren/Barend Botha, David Boriboonsub|Francesco Laporta, Andrew Putnam/Om Prakash Chouhan, Andrew Wilson|Sam Jones, Dylan Frittelli/Ryan van Velzen, Tom Vaillant
- 6.12am (11.12am): Billy Horschel, Louis Oosthuizen/Eugenio Chacarra, Kazuma Kobori|Matthias Schwab, Jeff Winther/Jens Dantorp, Robin Williams|Hudson Swafford, James Nicholas/Pablo Larrazabal, Richard T Lee
- 6.23am (11.23am): Dean Burmester, Rory McIlroy/Joakim Lagergren, Rupert Kaminski|Fabrizio Zanotti, Darren Fichardt/Sebastian Friedrichsen, Nikhil Rama|Peter Uihlein, Matthew Baldwin/Branden Grace, Jens Fahrbring
How To Watch The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship In The US
All times ET
- Thursday 3 October: 7.00am-12.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
- Friday 4 October: 7.00am-12.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
- Saturday 5 October: 7.00am-12.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
- Sunday 6 October: 6.30am-12.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
How To Watch The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship In The UK
All times BST
- Thursday 3 October: 12.00pm-5.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday 4 October: 12.00pm-5.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday 5 October: 12.00pm-5.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday 6 October: 11.30am-5.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Jay Monahan And Yasir Al-Rumayyan Paired Together At Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
The PGA Tour commissioner and PIF governor have been paired together in the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
Aramco Team Series Shenzhen Prize Money Payout 2024
The fourth Aramco Team Series event of the year comes from China, where Celine Boutier is one of the biggest names in the field
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jay Monahan And Yasir Al-Rumayyan Paired Together At Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
The PGA Tour commissioner and PIF governor have been paired together in the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
How Much It Costs To Play All 3 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Courses
The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is held on three of Scotland’s best courses – here’s how much it costs to play each
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why Are So Many LIV Golfers Allowed To Play At The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?
14 players who regularly ply their trade on the PIF-funded circuit are due to be in action in Scotland on the DP World Tour this week
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Which Celebrities Are Playing In The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?
The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship features amateurs playing alongside the pros in the field, including an array of famous faces
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I'm Proud Of Myself' - Jon Rahm Reflects On Open de Espana Near-Miss
The three-time Spanish Open winner had nothing but praise for Angel Hidalgo, who claimed a first victory on the DP World Tour, with Rahm 'happy' with his performance after a chaotic build-up
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘Unreal Mate’ - Angel Hidalgo Reacts To Incredible Open de Espana Victory
Following a first win on the DP World Tour in his home country of Spain, Hidalgo could barely contain his emotion as he described the winning feeling as 'absolutely insane'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Inspired Angel Hidalgo Defeats Jon Rahm In A Playoff To Win Exhilarating Open De Espana
LIV Golf's Jon Rahm was chasing a record-breaking fourth Open de Espana crown but fell in dramatic circumstances to Angel Hidalgo - who landed his first-ever DP World Tour trophy
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
How Did The LIV Golfers Get On At The Open de Espana?
Five LIV players competed at the DP World Tour event in Madrid, with all five making the cut comfortably - here's how they got on
By Matt Cradock Last updated