Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Tee Times: Rounds One, Two And Three

One of the most anticipated events on the DP World Tour calendar, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, takes place at three famous Scottish courses - the Old Course, St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

There, many of the world's best players will compete, including the likes of World No.3 Rory McIlroy, defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick and 14 of the best players LIV Golf has to offer, including five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm, who has two Major titles.

The action gets underway on Thursday at 4.00am ET (9.00am BST) on all three courses, with the tee times for the first three rounds confirmed. After that, a cut will see the remaining 60 professionals and ties play the final round at the Old Course.

Rory McIlroy is set for another encounter with the man who beat him to the BMW PGA Championship title, Billy Horschel (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy begins at Carnoustie alongside LIV Golf's Louis Oosthuizen, with a tee time of 4.11am ET (9.11am BST), before heading to Kingsbarns for round two, this time paired with the player who edged him out in a playoff in the BMW PGA Championship, Billy Horschel, with a start time of 5.39am ET (10.39am BST).

In round three, McIlroy tees it up at the Old Course with LIV golfer Dean Burmester, with a 5.39am ET (10.39am BST) start time.

Koepka will visit the three courses in the same order. He begins alongside Tommy Fleetwood with a start time of 4.22am ET (9.22am BST). In round two, he tees it up with Rahm at Kingsbarns, with a 6.12am ET (11.12am BST) start time, before his third round alongside Danny Willett, with a start time of 5.17am ET (10.17am BST).

Brooks Koepka is one of the highest-profile players in a world-class field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before Rahm's meeting with Koepka in round two, he plays against Willett at Carnoustie at 4.33am ET (9.33am BST) on Thursday. His third round sees him paired with Fleetwood, with a tee time of 5.06am ET (10.06am BST).

As for the defending champion, Fitzpatrick also follows the Carnoustie, Kingsbarns, Old Course order, beginning alongside Tyrrell Hatton at 6.23am ET (11.23am BST), before joining Shane Lowry in the second round at 5.17am ET (10.17am BST) and Robert MacIntyre in the third round at 4.55am ET (9.55am BST).

Another element of the tournament to keep an eye on will be the team contest being played alongside the the strokeplay competition. It sees each pro paired with an amateur.

As well as a host of celebrities, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Saudi Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan will be paired together in the opening round at Carnoustie, with a 4.00am ET (9.00am BST) start time. The pro alongside Monahan for that opening round will be Horschel, while Al-Rumayyan will tee it up alongside Burmester.

Below is the full list of tee times and pairings for the opening three rounds of the individual strokeplay competition of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

EST (BST)

Round One

4.11am (9.11am): Rory McIlroy, Louis Oosthuizen

Rory McIlroy, Louis Oosthuizen 4.22am (9.22am): Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka

Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka 4.33am (9.33am): Danny Willett, Jon Rahm

Danny Willett, Jon Rahm 6.23am (11.23am): Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton

Round Two

5.17am (10.17am) : Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick

: Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick 5.39am (10.39am): Billy Horschel, Rory McIlroy

Billy Horschel, Rory McIlroy 6.12am (11.12am): Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm

Round Three

4.55am (9.55am): Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick

Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick 5.06am (10.06am): Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm

Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm 5.17am (10.17am): Brooks Koepka, Danny Willett

Brooks Koepka, Danny Willett 6.23am (11.23am): Dean Burmester, Rory McIlroy

Matt Fitzpatrick defends his title (Image credit: Getty Images)

ET (BST)

1st Tee/10th Tee

The Old Course|Carnoustie|Kingsbarns

4.00am (9.00am): Hudson Swafford, Peter Uihlein/Pablo Larazzabal, Branden Grace|Eugenio Chacarra, Joakim Lagergren/Billy Horschel, Dean Burmester|Jens Dantorp, Sebastian Friedrichsen/Matthias Schwab, Fabrizio Zanotti

Hudson Swafford, Peter Uihlein/Pablo Larazzabal, Branden Grace|Eugenio Chacarra, Joakim Lagergren/Billy Horschel, Dean Burmester|Jens Dantorp, Sebastian Friedrichsen/Matthias Schwab, Fabrizio Zanotti 4.11am (9.11am): Matthew Baldwin, James Nicholas/Jens Fahrbring, Richard T Lee|Rupert Kaminski, Kazuma Kabori/Rory McIlroy, Louis Oosthuizen|Nikhil Rama, Robin Williams/Darren Fichardt, Jeff Winther

Matthew Baldwin, James Nicholas/Jens Fahrbring, Richard T Lee|Rupert Kaminski, Kazuma Kabori/Rory McIlroy, Louis Oosthuizen|Nikhil Rama, Robin Williams/Darren Fichardt, Jeff Winther 4.22am (9.22am): Sam Bairstow, Tom Lewis/Adri Arnaus, Ivan Cantero|Sean Crocker, Justin Harding/Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka| Joost Luiten, Stephen Lewton/Maximilian Rottluff, Simon Forsstrom

Sam Bairstow, Tom Lewis/Adri Arnaus, Ivan Cantero|Sean Crocker, Justin Harding/Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka| Joost Luiten, Stephen Lewton/Maximilian Rottluff, Simon Forsstrom 4.33am (9.33am): Barclay Brown, John Parry/Daniel Gavins, Caleb Surratt|Louis de Jager, Jayden Schaper/Danny Willett, Jon Rahm|Hurly Long, David Law/Manuel Elvira, Scott Jamieson

Barclay Brown, John Parry/Daniel Gavins, Caleb Surratt|Louis de Jager, Jayden Schaper/Danny Willett, Jon Rahm|Hurly Long, David Law/Manuel Elvira, Scott Jamieson 4.44am (9.44am): Daniel Hillier, Matthew Griffin/Brandon Stone, Callum Shinkwin|Chase Hanna, Joel Girrbach/Rasmus Hojgaard, Jesper Svensson|Yannik Paul, James Morrison/Antoine Rozner, David Howell

Daniel Hillier, Matthew Griffin/Brandon Stone, Callum Shinkwin|Chase Hanna, Joel Girrbach/Rasmus Hojgaard, Jesper Svensson|Yannik Paul, James Morrison/Antoine Rozner, David Howell 4.55am (9.55am): Matthew Jordan, Li Haotong/Darius van Driel, Nicolas Colsaerts|Lachlan Barker, Clement Sordet/Thomas Detry, Thriston Lawrence|Todd Clements, Kade McBride/Jorge Campillo, Thorbjorn Olesen

Matthew Jordan, Li Haotong/Darius van Driel, Nicolas Colsaerts|Lachlan Barker, Clement Sordet/Thomas Detry, Thriston Lawrence|Todd Clements, Kade McBride/Jorge Campillo, Thorbjorn Olesen 5.06am (10.06am): Louis Albertse, Sam Jones/Kyle Barker, Ryan van Velzen|Casey Jarvis, Barend Botha/Matt Wallace, Talor Gooch|Jordan Zunic, Om Prakash Chouhan/Oliver Bekker, Francesco Laporta

Louis Albertse, Sam Jones/Kyle Barker, Ryan van Velzen|Casey Jarvis, Barend Botha/Matt Wallace, Talor Gooch|Jordan Zunic, Om Prakash Chouhan/Oliver Bekker, Francesco Laporta 5.17am (10.17am): Dylan Frittelli, Patrick Reed/Tom Vaillant, Dale Whitnell|David Boriboonsub, Alex Maguire/Alex Noren, Padraig Harrington|Andrew Wilson, Sung Kang/Andrew Putnam, Sebastian Garcia

Dylan Frittelli, Patrick Reed/Tom Vaillant, Dale Whitnell|David Boriboonsub, Alex Maguire/Alex Noren, Padraig Harrington|Andrew Wilson, Sung Kang/Andrew Putnam, Sebastian Garcia 5.28am (10.28am): Rasmus Neergaard Petersen/Adrian Otaegui/Guxin Chen, Filippo Celli|Jaco Prinsloo, Shubhankar Sharma/Alex Fitzpatrick, Nacho Elvira|Santiago Tarrio, Greg Dalziel/Stephen Gallacher, George Coetzee

Rasmus Neergaard Petersen/Adrian Otaegui/Guxin Chen, Filippo Celli|Jaco Prinsloo, Shubhankar Sharma/Alex Fitzpatrick, Nacho Elvira|Santiago Tarrio, Greg Dalziel/Stephen Gallacher, George Coetzee 5.39am (10.39am): Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kiradech Aphibarnrat/Adrien Saddier, Lorenzo Scalise|Ricardo Gouveia, Robert Rock/Jordan Smith, Eddie Pepperell|Grant Forrest, Jordan Gumberg/David Micheluzzi, Jacques P De Villiers

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kiradech Aphibarnrat/Adrien Saddier, Lorenzo Scalise|Ricardo Gouveia, Robert Rock/Jordan Smith, Eddie Pepperell|Grant Forrest, Jordan Gumberg/David Micheluzzi, Jacques P De Villiers 5.50am (10.50am): James Ashfield, Daan Huizing/Oliver Wilson, Angel Hidalgo|Justin Walters, Jack Carter/Matt Jones, Matthieu Pavon|Nick Bachem, Will Enefer/Dan Bradbury, Cameron John

James Ashfield, Daan Huizing/Oliver Wilson, Angel Hidalgo|Justin Walters, Jack Carter/Matt Jones, Matthieu Pavon|Nick Bachem, Will Enefer/Dan Bradbury, Cameron John 6.01am (11.01am): Daniel Brown, Marcus Armitage/MJ Daffue, Daniel Gale|Joe Dean, Jannik de Bruyn/Nicolai Hojgaard, Niklas Norgaard|Brett Coletta, Freddy Schott/Ross Fisher, Matthis Besard

Daniel Brown, Marcus Armitage/MJ Daffue, Daniel Gale|Joe Dean, Jannik de Bruyn/Nicolai Hojgaard, Niklas Norgaard|Brett Coletta, Freddy Schott/Ross Fisher, Matthis Besard 6.12am (11.12am): Sebastian Soderberg, Tom McKibbin/Sampson-yunhe Zheng, David Puig|Thomas Aiken, Calum Hill/Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre|Soren Kjeldsen, Maximilian Kieffer/Richard Mansell, Yurav Premlall

Sebastian Soderberg, Tom McKibbin/Sampson-yunhe Zheng, David Puig|Thomas Aiken, Calum Hill/Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre|Soren Kjeldsen, Maximilian Kieffer/Richard Mansell, Yurav Premlall 6.23am (11.23am): Guido Migliozzi, Laurie Canter/Renato Paratore, Wilco Nienaber|Marco Penge, Jacques Kruyswijk/Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton|Matthew Southgate, Gunner Wiebe/Stuart Manley, Connor Syme

ET (BST)

1st Tee/10th Tee

The Old Course|Carnoustie|Kingsbarns

4.00am (9.00am): David Howell, Thorbjorn Olesen/James Morrison, Kade McBride|Callum Shinkwin, Nicolas Colsaerts/Matthew Griffin, Li Haotong|Jesper Svensson, Thriston Lawrence/Joel Girrbach, Clement Sordet

David Howell, Thorbjorn Olesen/James Morrison, Kade McBride|Callum Shinkwin, Nicolas Colsaerts/Matthew Griffin, Li Haotong|Jesper Svensson, Thriston Lawrence/Joel Girrbach, Clement Sordet 4.11am (9.11am): Oliver Bekker, Andrew Putnam/Jordan Zunic, Andrew Wilson|Kyle Barker, Tom Vaillant/Louis Albertse, Dylan Frittelli|Matt Wallace, Alex Noren/Casey Jarvis, David Boriboonsub

Oliver Bekker, Andrew Putnam/Jordan Zunic, Andrew Wilson|Kyle Barker, Tom Vaillant/Louis Albertse, Dylan Frittelli|Matt Wallace, Alex Noren/Casey Jarvis, David Boriboonsub 4.22am (9.22am): Francesco Laporta, Sebastian Garcia/Om Prakash Chouhan, Sung Kang|Ryan van Velzen, Dale Whitnell/Sam Jones, Patrick Reed|Talor Gooch, Padraig Harrington/Barend Botha, Alex Maguire

Francesco Laporta, Sebastian Garcia/Om Prakash Chouhan, Sung Kang|Ryan van Velzen, Dale Whitnell/Sam Jones, Patrick Reed|Talor Gooch, Padraig Harrington/Barend Botha, Alex Maguire 4.33am (9.33am): Stephen Gallacher, David Micheluzzi/Santiago Tarrio, Grant Forrest|Guzin Chen, Adrien Saddier/Rasmus Neergaard Petersen, Rafa Cabrera Bello|Alex Fitzpatrick, Jordan Smith/Jaco Prinsloo, Ricardo Gouveia

Stephen Gallacher, David Micheluzzi/Santiago Tarrio, Grant Forrest|Guzin Chen, Adrien Saddier/Rasmus Neergaard Petersen, Rafa Cabrera Bello|Alex Fitzpatrick, Jordan Smith/Jaco Prinsloo, Ricardo Gouveia 4.44am (9.44am): George Coetzee, Jacques P De Villiers/Greg Dalziel, Jordan Gumberg|Filippo Celli, Lorenza Scalise/Adrian Otaegui, Kiradech Aphibarnrat|Nacho Elvira, Eddie Pepperell/Shubhankar Sharma, Robert Rock

George Coetzee, Jacques P De Villiers/Greg Dalziel, Jordan Gumberg|Filippo Celli, Lorenza Scalise/Adrian Otaegui, Kiradech Aphibarnrat|Nacho Elvira, Eddie Pepperell/Shubhankar Sharma, Robert Rock 4.55am (9.55am): Dan Bradbury, Ross Fisher/Nick Bachem, Brett Coletta|Oliver Wilson, MJ Daffue/James Ashfield, Daniel Brown|Matt Jones, Nicolai Hojgaard/Justin Walters, Joe Dean

Dan Bradbury, Ross Fisher/Nick Bachem, Brett Coletta|Oliver Wilson, MJ Daffue/James Ashfield, Daniel Brown|Matt Jones, Nicolai Hojgaard/Justin Walters, Joe Dean 5.06am (10.06am): Cameron John, Matthis Besard/Will Enefer, Freddy Schott|Angel Hidalgo, Daniel Gale/Daan Huizing, Marcus Armitage|Matthieu Pavon, Niklas Norgaard/Jak Carter, Jannik de Bruyn

Cameron John, Matthis Besard/Will Enefer, Freddy Schott|Angel Hidalgo, Daniel Gale/Daan Huizing, Marcus Armitage|Matthieu Pavon, Niklas Norgaard/Jak Carter, Jannik de Bruyn 5.17am (10.17am): Richard Mansell, Stuart Manley/Soren Kjeldsen, Matthew Southgate|Sampson-yunhe Zheng, Renato Paratore/Sebastian Soderberg, Guido Migliozzi|Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick/Thomas Aiken, Marco Penge

Richard Mansell, Stuart Manley/Soren Kjeldsen, Matthew Southgate|Sampson-yunhe Zheng, Renato Paratore/Sebastian Soderberg, Guido Migliozzi|Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick/Thomas Aiken, Marco Penge 5.28am (10.28am): Yurav Premlall, Connor Syme/Maximilian Kieffer, Gunner Wiebe|David Puig, Wilco Nienaber/Tom McKibbin, Laurie Canter|Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton/Callum Hill, Jacques Kruyswijk

Yurav Premlall, Connor Syme/Maximilian Kieffer, Gunner Wiebe|David Puig, Wilco Nienaber/Tom McKibbin, Laurie Canter|Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton/Callum Hill, Jacques Kruyswijk 5.39am (10.39am): Matthias Schwab, Darren Fichardt/Jens Dantorp, Nikhil Rama|Pablo Larrazabal, Jens Fahrbring/Hudson Swafford, Matthew Baldwin|Billy Horschel, Rory McIlroy/Eugenio Chacarra, Rupert Kaminski

Matthias Schwab, Darren Fichardt/Jens Dantorp, Nikhil Rama|Pablo Larrazabal, Jens Fahrbring/Hudson Swafford, Matthew Baldwin|Billy Horschel, Rory McIlroy/Eugenio Chacarra, Rupert Kaminski 5.50am (10.50am): Fabrizio Zanotti, Jeff Winther/Sebastian Friedrichsen, Robin Williams|Branden Grace, Richard T Lee/Peter Uihlein, James Nicholas|Dean Burmester, Louis Oosthuizen/Joakim Lagergren, Kazuma Kobori

Fabrizio Zanotti, Jeff Winther/Sebastian Friedrichsen, Robin Williams|Branden Grace, Richard T Lee/Peter Uihlein, James Nicholas|Dean Burmester, Louis Oosthuizen/Joakim Lagergren, Kazuma Kobori 6.01am (11.01am): Maximilian Rottluff, Manuel Elvira/Joost Luiten, Hurly Long|Adri Arnaus, Daniel Gavins/Sam Bairstow, Barclay Brown|Tommy Fleetwood, Danny Willett/Sean Crocker, Louis de Jager

Maximilian Rottluff, Manuel Elvira/Joost Luiten, Hurly Long|Adri Arnaus, Daniel Gavins/Sam Bairstow, Barclay Brown|Tommy Fleetwood, Danny Willett/Sean Crocker, Louis de Jager 6.12am (11.12am): Simon Forsstrom, Scott Jamieson/Stephen Lewton, David Law|Ivan Cantero, Caleb Surratt/Tom Lewis, John Parry|Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm/Justin Harding, Jayden Schaper

Simon Forsstrom, Scott Jamieson/Stephen Lewton, David Law|Ivan Cantero, Caleb Surratt/Tom Lewis, John Parry|Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm/Justin Harding, Jayden Schaper 6.23am (11.23am): Antoine Rozner, Jorge Campillo/Yannik Paul, Todd Clements|Brandon Stone, Darius van Driel/Daniel Hillier, Matthew Jordan|Rasmus Hojgaard, Thomas Detry/Chase Hanna, Lachlan Barker

ET (BST)

1st Tee/10th Tee

The Old Course|Carnoustie|Kingsbarns

4.00am (9.00am): Alex Fitzpatrick, Eddie Pepperell/Jaco Prinsloo, Robert Rock|Stephen Gallacher, Jacques P De Villiers/Santiago Tarrio, Jordan Gumberg|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Kiradech Aphibarnrat/Guzin Chen, Lorenzo Scalise

Alex Fitzpatrick, Eddie Pepperell/Jaco Prinsloo, Robert Rock|Stephen Gallacher, Jacques P De Villiers/Santiago Tarrio, Jordan Gumberg|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Kiradech Aphibarnrat/Guzin Chen, Lorenzo Scalise 4.11am (9.11am): Nacho Elvira, Jordan Smith/Shubhankar Sharma, Ricardo Gouveia|George Coetzee, David Micheluzzi/Greg Dalziel, Grant Forrest|Adrian Otaegui, Rafa Cabrera Bello/Filipo Celli, Adrien Saddier

Nacho Elvira, Jordan Smith/Shubhankar Sharma, Ricardo Gouveia|George Coetzee, David Micheluzzi/Greg Dalziel, Grant Forrest|Adrian Otaegui, Rafa Cabrera Bello/Filipo Celli, Adrien Saddier 4.22am (9.22am): Matt Jones, Niklas Norgaard/Justin Walters, Jannik de Bruyn|Dan Bradbury, Matthis Besard/Nick Bachem, Freddy Schott|James Ashfield, Marcus Armitage/Oliver Wilson, Daniel Gale

Matt Jones, Niklas Norgaard/Justin Walters, Jannik de Bruyn|Dan Bradbury, Matthis Besard/Nick Bachem, Freddy Schott|James Ashfield, Marcus Armitage/Oliver Wilson, Daniel Gale 4.33am (9.33am): Matthieu Pavon, Nicolai Hojgaard/Jak Carter, Joe Dean|Cameron John, Ross Fisher/Will Enefer, Brett Coletta|Daan Huizing, Daniel Brown/Angel Hidalgo, MJ Daffue

Matthieu Pavon, Nicolai Hojgaard/Jak Carter, Joe Dean|Cameron John, Ross Fisher/Will Enefer, Brett Coletta|Daan Huizing, Daniel Brown/Angel Hidalgo, MJ Daffue 4.44am (9.44am): Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton/Thomas Aiken, Jacques Kruyawijk|Richard Mansell, Connor Syme/Soren Kjeldsen, Gunner Wiebe|Sebastian Soderberg, Laurie Canter/Sampson-yunhe Zheng, Wilco Nienaber

Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton/Thomas Aiken, Jacques Kruyawijk|Richard Mansell, Connor Syme/Soren Kjeldsen, Gunner Wiebe|Sebastian Soderberg, Laurie Canter/Sampson-yunhe Zheng, Wilco Nienaber 4.55am (9.55am): Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick/Calum Hill, Marco Penge|Yurav Premlall, Stuart Manley/Maximilian Kieffer, Matthew Southgate|Tom McKibbin, Guido Migliozzi/David Puig, Renato Paratore

Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick/Calum Hill, Marco Penge|Yurav Premlall, Stuart Manley/Maximilian Kieffer, Matthew Southgate|Tom McKibbin, Guido Migliozzi/David Puig, Renato Paratore 5.06am (10.06am): Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm/Sean Crocker, Jayden Schaper|Maximilian Rottluff, Scott Jamieson/Loost Luiten, David Law|Sam Bairstow, John Parry/Adri Arnaus, Caleb Surratt

Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm/Sean Crocker, Jayden Schaper|Maximilian Rottluff, Scott Jamieson/Loost Luiten, David Law|Sam Bairstow, John Parry/Adri Arnaus, Caleb Surratt 5.17am (10.17am): Brooks Koepka, Danny Willett/Justin Harding, Louis de Jager|Simon Forsstrom, Manuel Elvira/Stephen Lewton, Hurly Long|Tom Lewis, Barclay Brown/Ivan Cantero, Daniel Gavins

Brooks Koepka, Danny Willett/Justin Harding, Louis de Jager|Simon Forsstrom, Manuel Elvira/Stephen Lewton, Hurly Long|Tom Lewis, Barclay Brown/Ivan Cantero, Daniel Gavins 5.28am (10.28am): Rasmus Hojgaard, Thriston Lawrence/Chase Hanna, Clement Sordet|Antoine Rozner, Thorbjorn Olesen/Yannik Paul, Kade McBride|Daniel Hillier, Li Haotong/Brandon Stone, Nicolas Colsarts

Rasmus Hojgaard, Thriston Lawrence/Chase Hanna, Clement Sordet|Antoine Rozner, Thorbjorn Olesen/Yannik Paul, Kade McBride|Daniel Hillier, Li Haotong/Brandon Stone, Nicolas Colsarts 5.39am (10.39am): Jesper Svensson, Thomas Detry/Joel Girrbach, Lachlan Barker|David Howell, Jorge Campillo/James Morrison, Todd Clements|Matthew Griffin, Matthew Jordan/Callum Shinkwin, Darius van Driel

Jesper Svensson, Thomas Detry/Joel Girrbach, Lachlan Barker|David Howell, Jorge Campillo/James Morrison, Todd Clements|Matthew Griffin, Matthew Jordan/Callum Shinkwin, Darius van Driel 5.50am (10.50am): Matt Wallace, Padraig Harrington/Casey Jarvis, Alex Maguire|Oliver Bekker, Sebastian Garcia/Jordan Zunic, Sung Kang|Louis Albertse, Patrick Reed/Kyle Barker, Dale Whitnell

Matt Wallace, Padraig Harrington/Casey Jarvis, Alex Maguire|Oliver Bekker, Sebastian Garcia/Jordan Zunic, Sung Kang|Louis Albertse, Patrick Reed/Kyle Barker, Dale Whitnell 6.01am (11.01am): Talor Gooch, Alex Noren/Barend Botha, David Boriboonsub|Francesco Laporta, Andrew Putnam/Om Prakash Chouhan, Andrew Wilson|Sam Jones, Dylan Frittelli/Ryan van Velzen, Tom Vaillant

Talor Gooch, Alex Noren/Barend Botha, David Boriboonsub|Francesco Laporta, Andrew Putnam/Om Prakash Chouhan, Andrew Wilson|Sam Jones, Dylan Frittelli/Ryan van Velzen, Tom Vaillant 6.12am (11.12am): Billy Horschel, Louis Oosthuizen/Eugenio Chacarra, Kazuma Kobori|Matthias Schwab, Jeff Winther/Jens Dantorp, Robin Williams|Hudson Swafford, James Nicholas/Pablo Larrazabal, Richard T Lee

Billy Horschel, Louis Oosthuizen/Eugenio Chacarra, Kazuma Kobori|Matthias Schwab, Jeff Winther/Jens Dantorp, Robin Williams|Hudson Swafford, James Nicholas/Pablo Larrazabal, Richard T Lee 6.23am (11.23am): Dean Burmester, Rory McIlroy/Joakim Lagergren, Rupert Kaminski|Fabrizio Zanotti, Darren Fichardt/Sebastian Friedrichsen, Nikhil Rama|Peter Uihlein, Matthew Baldwin/Branden Grace, Jens Fahrbring

All times ET

Thursday 3 October: 7.00am-12.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

7.00am-12.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) Friday 4 October: 7.00am-12.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

7.00am-12.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) Saturday 5 October: 7.00am-12.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

7.00am-12.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) Sunday 6 October: 6.30am-12.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

All times BST