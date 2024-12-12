Alfred Dunhill Championship Payout 2024
How much money is on offer this week in South Africa at the Alfred Dunhill Championship?
The Alfred Dunhill Championship sees the second consecutive DP World Tour event hosted in South Africa after last week's Nedbank Golf Challenge.
The Nedbank, dubbed as 'Africa’s Major', carried a large $6m purse but this week's payout is significantly less at the iconic Leopard Creek Golf Club.
There's a total prize pool of €1.4m ($1.47m), with the winner earning €255,000 ($268,000). It's an identical purse to last year's tournament, which was won by Louis Oosthuizen.
Oosthuizen is back to defend this week alongside his fellow Stinger GC LIV Golf teammates Charl Schwartzel and Dean Burmester. Schwartzel has won this event four times and was runner-up last year for the fifth time.
Other big home names teeing it up include Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Erik Van Rooyen.
The Alfred Dunhill Championship marks the fourth event of the Opening Swing phase of the DP World Tour season, which will crown its champion after next week's AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open - the final DPWT event of 2024.
The Opening Swing champion will take home a $200,000 bonus and also earn exemptions into Rolex Series events and the Back 9 stage of the season, which hosts many of the biggest tournaments.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
There are also world ranking points and Race to Dubai ranking points on offer as always this week, as well as Ryder Cup points for European players in the field.
Here's how much each player is set to earn this week at the Alfred Dunhill Championship...
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|€255,000
|2nd
|€165,000
|3rd
|€94,500
|4th
|€75,000
|5th
|€63,600
|6th
|€52,500
|7th
|€45,000
|8th
|€37,500
|9th
|€33,600
|10th
|€30,000
|11th
|€27,600
|12th
|€25,800
|13th
|€24,150
|14th
|€22,950
|15th
|€22,050
|16th
|€21,150
|17th
|€20,250
|18th
|€19,350
|19th
|€18,600
|20th
|€18,000
|21st
|€17,400
|22nd
|€16,950
|23rd
|€16,500
|24th
|€16.050
|25th
|€15,600
|26th
|€15,150
|27th
|€14,700
|28th
|€14,250
|29th
|€13,800
|30th
|€13,350
|31st
|€12,800
|32nd
|€12,450
|33rd
|€12,000
|34th
|€11,550
|35th
|€11,000
|36th
|€10,650
|37th
|€10,350
|38th
|€10,050
|39th
|€9,750
|40th
|€9,450
|41st
|€9,150
|42nd
|€9,000
|43rd
|€8,850
|44th
|€8,250
|45th
|€7,950
|46th
|€7,650
|47th
|€7,350
|48th
|€7,050
|49th
|€6,750
|50th
|€6,450
|51st
|€6,150
|52nd
|€5,850
|53rd
|€5,500
|54th
|€5,250
|55th
|€5,150
|56th
|€4,950
|57th
|€4,800
|58th
|€4,650
|59th
|€4,500
|60th
|€4,350
|61st
|€4,200
|62nd
|€4,050
|63rd
|€3,900
|64th
|€3,750
|65th
|€3,600
|66th
|$3,450
|67th
|$3,300
|68th
|$3,150
|69th
|€3,000
|70th
|€2,850
Where Is The Alfred Dunhill Championship?
The Alfred Dunhill Championship has been played at Leopard Creek Country Club since 2005. The par-72 7,249-yard course is a Gary Player-designed layout that borders the stunning Kruger National Park.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
R&A Introduces New Transgender Policy For Top Women's Golf Events
The R&A has introduced a new transgender policy prohibiting golfers who have been through male puberty from taking part in top women's events
By Paul Higham Published
-
'I Could Hear Scathing Mutterings Among The Older Generation, But Now They Are All Strutting Out To Play Golf In Leggings'
Why the fashion-fad bubble of wearing golf leggings has burst for our contributor
By Carly Cummins Published
-
‘To Say That McIlroy’s Season Was Not A Success Is Wide Of The Mark’
To say it's been a dramatic 2024 for Rory McIlroy is a bit of an understatement, with the four-time Major winner going through multiple highs and lows this year
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Late Collapse From Home Favorite Helps Johannes Veerman Wrap Up Second DP World Tour Title
South Africa's Aldrich Potgieter threw away a three-stroke lead down the back nine at Gary Player CC, allowing Veerman to claim his first win since 2021
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Nedbank Golf Challenge Prize Money Payout 2024
Some of the best players in the world head to South Africa for one of the biggest events on the DP World Tour season, where an eye-catching payout is available
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ryggs Johnston Caps Off Extraordinary Few Weeks By Winning Australian Open In Second-Ever DP World Tour Start
The American rookie triumphed by three strokes at Kingston Heath Golf Club to land his first pro title and qualify for The Open at Royal Portrush next year
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Smith Blames Protege Smylie As 'Common Denominator' In Latest Slow Play Warning
Cameron Smith saw his second round crumble at the Australian Open after being put on the clock - which he appeared to partially blame on his young protege Elvis Smylie
By Paul Higham Published
-
Could LIV Golf And DP World Tour Do Their Own Deal?
A report from Bloomberg suggests LIV Golf is weighing up doing a separate deal with the DP World Tour to help both coexist together
By Paul Higham Published
-
Jon Rahm To Make Dubai Desert Classic Debut In 2025
Jon Rahm will make his first appearance in the Dubai Desert Classic in January to kick-off his Ryder Cup campaign on the DP World Tour
By Paul Higham Published
-
11 Big Name Golfers To Win The Australian Open
The Australian Open is one of the oldest and most prestigious tournaments in the game, and some legends have won it through the years - here are 11 of them
By Mike Hall Published