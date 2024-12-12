Alfred Dunhill Championship Payout 2024

The Alfred Dunhill Championship sees the second consecutive DP World Tour event hosted in South Africa after last week's Nedbank Golf Challenge.

The Nedbank, dubbed as 'Africa’s Major', carried a large $6m purse but this week's payout is significantly less at the iconic Leopard Creek Golf Club.

There's a total prize pool of €1.4m ($1.47m), with the winner earning €255,000 ($268,000). It's an identical purse to last year's tournament, which was won by Louis Oosthuizen.

Oosthuizen is back to defend this week alongside his fellow Stinger GC LIV Golf teammates Charl Schwartzel and Dean Burmester. Schwartzel has won this event four times and was runner-up last year for the fifth time.

Other big home names teeing it up include Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Erik Van Rooyen.

The Alfred Dunhill Championship marks the fourth event of the Opening Swing phase of the DP World Tour season, which will crown its champion after next week's AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open - the final DPWT event of 2024.

The Opening Swing champion will take home a $200,000 bonus and also earn exemptions into Rolex Series events and the Back 9 stage of the season, which hosts many of the biggest tournaments.

There are also world ranking points and Race to Dubai ranking points on offer as always this week, as well as Ryder Cup points for European players in the field.

Here's how much each player is set to earn this week at the Alfred Dunhill Championship...

Swipe to scroll horizontally Alfred Dunhill Championship payout Position Prize Money 1st €255,000 2nd €165,000 3rd €94,500 4th €75,000 5th €63,600 6th €52,500 7th €45,000 8th €37,500 9th €33,600 10th €30,000 11th €27,600 12th €25,800 13th €24,150 14th €22,950 15th €22,050 16th €21,150 17th €20,250 18th €19,350 19th €18,600 20th €18,000 21st €17,400 22nd €16,950 23rd €16,500 24th €16.050 25th €15,600 26th €15,150 27th €14,700 28th €14,250 29th €13,800 30th €13,350 31st €12,800 32nd €12,450 33rd €12,000 34th €11,550 35th €11,000 36th €10,650 37th €10,350 38th €10,050 39th €9,750 40th €9,450 41st €9,150 42nd €9,000 43rd €8,850 44th €8,250 45th €7,950 46th €7,650 47th €7,350 48th €7,050 49th €6,750 50th €6,450 51st €6,150 52nd €5,850 53rd €5,500 54th €5,250 55th €5,150 56th €4,950 57th €4,800 58th €4,650 59th €4,500 60th €4,350 61st €4,200 62nd €4,050 63rd €3,900 64th €3,750 65th €3,600 66th $3,450 67th $3,300 68th $3,150 69th €3,000 70th €2,850