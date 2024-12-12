Alfred Dunhill Championship Payout 2024

How much money is on offer this week in South Africa at the Alfred Dunhill Championship?

Louis Oosthuizen wins Alfred Dunhill
The Alfred Dunhill Championship sees the second consecutive DP World Tour event hosted in South Africa after last week's Nedbank Golf Challenge.

The Nedbank, dubbed as 'Africa’s Major', carried a large $6m purse but this week's payout is significantly less at the iconic Leopard Creek Golf Club.

There's a total prize pool of €1.4m ($1.47m), with the winner earning €255,000 ($268,000). It's an identical purse to last year's tournament, which was won by Louis Oosthuizen.

Oosthuizen is back to defend this week alongside his fellow Stinger GC LIV Golf teammates Charl Schwartzel and Dean Burmester. Schwartzel has won this event four times and was runner-up last year for the fifth time.

Other big home names teeing it up include Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Erik Van Rooyen.

The Alfred Dunhill Championship marks the fourth event of the Opening Swing phase of the DP World Tour season, which will crown its champion after next week's AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open - the final DPWT event of 2024.

The Opening Swing champion will take home a $200,000 bonus and also earn exemptions into Rolex Series events and the Back 9 stage of the season, which hosts many of the biggest tournaments.

There are also world ranking points and Race to Dubai ranking points on offer as always this week, as well as Ryder Cup points for European players in the field.

Here's how much each player is set to earn this week at the Alfred Dunhill Championship...

Alfred Dunhill Championship payout
PositionPrize Money
1st€255,000
2nd€165,000
3rd€94,500
4th€75,000
5th€63,600
6th€52,500
7th€45,000
8th€37,500
9th€33,600
10th€30,000
11th€27,600
12th€25,800
13th€24,150
14th€22,950
15th€22,050
16th€21,150
17th€20,250
18th€19,350
19th€18,600
20th€18,000
21st€17,400
22nd€16,950
23rd€16,500
24th€16.050
25th€15,600
26th€15,150
27th€14,700
28th€14,250
29th€13,800
30th€13,350
31st€12,800
32nd€12,450
33rd€12,000
34th€11,550
35th€11,000
36th€10,650
37th€10,350
38th€10,050
39th€9,750
40th€9,450
41st€9,150
42nd€9,000
43rd€8,850
44th€8,250
45th€7,950
46th€7,650
47th€7,350
48th€7,050
49th€6,750
50th€6,450
51st€6,150
52nd€5,850
53rd€5,500
54th€5,250
55th€5,150
56th€4,950
57th€4,800
58th€4,650
59th€4,500
60th€4,350
61st€4,200
62nd€4,050
63rd€3,900
64th€3,750
65th€3,600
66th$3,450
67th$3,300
68th$3,150
69th€3,000
70th€2,850

Where Is The Alfred Dunhill Championship?

The Alfred Dunhill Championship has been played at Leopard Creek Country Club since 2005. The par-72 7,249-yard course is a Gary Player-designed layout that borders the stunning Kruger National Park.

