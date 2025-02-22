Aldrich Potgieter Goes Driver-Driver At 661-Yard Par 5 To Take Mexico Open Lead

The 20-year-old South African pulled off a moment of magic at the Mexico Open, as he fired a 10-under second round of 61 to lead going into the weekend

Aldrich Potgieter at the top of his back swing
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Aldrich Potgieter is starting to really establish himself on the professional circuit and, at the Mexico Open, the 20-year-old showcased his incredible skills during his second round.

Being played at Vidanta Vallarta, the South African averaged a mammoth 320.3 yards off the tee on Friday, but it was a driver off the deck that caught the eye at the par 5 12th.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)

A photo posted by on

Measuring 661-yards, Potgieter, who ranks as the longest hitter in terms of Driving Distance on the PGA Tour in 2025, pounded his tee shot 331-yards and faced with 326-yards into the green, would still need a big thump to get anywhere near the flag.

However, faced with a driver off the deck, notoriously one of the toughest shots to hit in golf, the Korn Ferry Tour winner managed to carve his second to just 22-feet of the hole.

The shot was, arguably, the best of the day, as Potgieter registered a ball speed that would overshadow most from the tee box. Although he missed the putt, he did birdie the hole, which was one of 10 throughout the day as he finished with a 61 and carried a four shot lead into the weekend.

Aldrich Potgeiter takes a shot at the Farmers Insurance Open

Potgieter is currently averaging 328.7 yards off the tee in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking about the shot following his round, which has been viewed over a million times on the PGA Tour's social media channels, Potgieter stated: "I knew I was playing good and I knew if I didn't hit the shot the best, I could still walk away with maybe a birdie, I just had to miss that tree, the big tree.

"I've been practicing doing a drill on the driving range with teeing it really low and hitting it really good with the driver that way. I was telling my caddie, I was like let's just do the same thing. It was a perfect number, so yeah, hit the perfect shot and had an eagle opportunity that I didn't make, but it was good. I think it was 275 meters front edge and 300 flag."

Potgieter wasn't the only young player creating stories at the Mexico Open. Along with the 20-year-old, 17-year-old Blades Brown made his first cut as a professional, carding rounds of 68 and 69 to sit at five-under.

The American finished tied 26th as an amateur at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic and, having turned down multiple high-level collegiate golf programs, opted to turn pro at the end of 2024. Although he missed his first cut at The American Express, he made it through to the weekend in Mexico, which is just his second professional start.

