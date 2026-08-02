AIG Women's Open Prize Money Payout 2026: What Will The Winner Earn At Royal Lytham & St Annes?

The final Major of the year is in the home stretch and in just a few hours' time we will know who has been crowned the AIG Women's Open champion at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

With one round to play, Yealimi Noh had opened up a three-shot lead as 18 holes stood between her and her maiden Major title.

It was far from done and dusted, though, with five players, Esther Henseleit, Jeeno Thitikul, Haeran Ryu, Lucy Li and Shiho Kuwaki, all in pursuit.

The prize for coming out on top is even more impressive than last year (and the year before that) as The R&A confirmed back in April the overall prize money payout was being increased for a sixth consecutive occasion.

There is a total of $10 million on the line this week, which is identical to the PGA Tour's Rocket Classic that concludes later today.

While the winner of the men's event earns $1.8 million, the AIG Women's Open champion will claim $1.5 million - the highest figure in the championship's 50-year history.

For comparison, a year ago, Miyu Yamashita won $1,462,500 for her victory, although she was one of the big names to miss the cut this year.