AIG Women's Open Field 2022

The fifth and final women's Major of the year gets under way at Carnoustie next month, and the field has now been set.

Last year, Swede Anna Nordqvist overcame a three-way challenge from Georgia Hall, Madelene Sagstrom and Lizette Salas to win by one shot and claim her third Major win at Carnoustie. She returns this year to defend her title, along with the trio who ran her so close in 2021. Back then, Scot Louise Duncan, who qualified courtesy of her Women's Amateur win, was one of the surprise stars of the tournament. She finished in a tie for 10th, which was enough to claim the Smyth Salver for low amateur. Duncan will return to the scene of that achievement this year.

One of the most agonising stories across all four Majors this year was American Lexi Thompson's collapse in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Not only did she throw away a two-shot lead with only three holes to play, but to add insult to injury, she was also fined for slow play. In the event, In Gee Chun claimed the trophy - and the $1.35m first prize - at Thompson's expense, and both will be competing next month.

Other huge names in the field include Brooke Henderson, who claimed an enthralling win in the Amundi Evian Championship in July, US Women's Open champion Minjee Lee and 2022 Chevron Championship winner Jennifer Kupcho. World No.1 Jin Young Ko also appears as she looks to add to the two Major wins she achieved in 2019. Meanwhile, American Nelly Korda will be looking to improve on her tie for 13th in last year's tournament. The 23-year-old has one Major win in her career to date - last year's Women's PGA Championship. However, she has posted top 10 finishes eight times in Majors, so will be one to watch.

Danielle Kang is currently named in the field despite having missed the last two Majors through injury. If the American plays, she'll be hoping for a big improvement on her missed cut in last year's event. World No.4, New Zealander Lydia Ko, has an impressive 16 top ten Major finishes including two wins to her name. However, she has generally struggled in this tournament, and will be hoping to improve on last year's tie for 29th.

Players will compete for an identical purse to last year of $5.8m. Of that, the winner will receive $870,000.

Below is the full field for the 2022 AIG Women's Open.



AIG Women's Open 2022 Field