AIG Women's Open Field 2022
There's a strong field for the final Major of the year at Muirfield in August
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The fifth and final women's Major of the year gets under way at Carnoustie next month, and the field has now been set.
Last year, Swede Anna Nordqvist overcame a three-way challenge from Georgia Hall, Madelene Sagstrom and Lizette Salas to win by one shot and claim her third Major win at Carnoustie. She returns this year to defend her title, along with the trio who ran her so close in 2021. Back then, Scot Louise Duncan, who qualified courtesy of her Women's Amateur win, was one of the surprise stars of the tournament. She finished in a tie for 10th, which was enough to claim the Smyth Salver for low amateur. Duncan will return to the scene of that achievement this year.
One of the most agonising stories across all four Majors this year was American Lexi Thompson's collapse in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Not only did she throw away a two-shot lead with only three holes to play, but to add insult to injury, she was also fined for slow play. In the event, In Gee Chun claimed the trophy - and the $1.35m first prize - at Thompson's expense, and both will be competing next month.
Other huge names in the field include Brooke Henderson, who claimed an enthralling win in the Amundi Evian Championship in July, US Women's Open champion Minjee Lee and 2022 Chevron Championship winner Jennifer Kupcho. World No.1 Jin Young Ko also appears as she looks to add to the two Major wins she achieved in 2019. Meanwhile, American Nelly Korda will be looking to improve on her tie for 13th in last year's tournament. The 23-year-old has one Major win in her career to date - last year's Women's PGA Championship. However, she has posted top 10 finishes eight times in Majors, so will be one to watch.
Danielle Kang is currently named in the field despite having missed the last two Majors through injury. If the American plays, she'll be hoping for a big improvement on her missed cut in last year's event. World No.4, New Zealander Lydia Ko, has an impressive 16 top ten Major finishes including two wins to her name. However, she has generally struggled in this tournament, and will be hoping to improve on last year's tie for 29th.
Players will compete for an identical purse to last year of $5.8m. Of that, the winner will receive $870,000.
Below is the full field for the 2022 AIG Women's Open.
AIG Women's Open 2022 Field
- Marina Alex
- Casandra Alexander
- Brittany Altomare
- Na Rin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Pia Babnik
- Jess Baker (a)
- Celine Boutier
- Becky Brewerton
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Chella Choi
- Hyejin Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Olivia Cowan
- Dame Laura Davies
- Anna Davis (a)
- Savannah De Bock (a)
- Manon de Roey
- Perrine Delacour
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Louise Duncan
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Saiki Fujita
- Ayaka Furue
- Linn Grant
- Hannah Green
- Johanna Gustavsson
- Georgia Hall
- Lydia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Leonie Harm
- Mizuki Hashimoto (a)
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Alice Hewson
- Whitney Hillier
- Kotone Hori
- Charley Hull
- Eun Hee Ji
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Megan Khang
- A Lim Kim
- Hyo Joo Kim
- In-Kyung Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jinyoung Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Tiia Koivisto
- Jessica Korda
- Nelly Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Steph Kyriacou
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Alison Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Minjee Lee
- Jeongeun Lee
- Stacy Lewis
- Xiyu Janet Lin
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Gaby Lopez
- Meghan Maclaren
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Mo Martin
- Caroline Masson
- Catriona Matthew
- Caley McGinty (a)
- Stephanie Meadow
- Jana Melichova
- Morgane Metraux
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Sanna-julia Nuutinen
- Ryann O'Toole
- Amy Olson
- Lee-Anne Pace
- Annie Park
- Inbee Park
- Sung Hyun Park
- Ana Pelaez Trivino
- Valery Plata (a)
- Sophia Popov
- Paula Reto
- So Yeon Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Mao Saigo
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Magdalena Simmermacher
- Marianne Skarpnord
- Angela Stanford
- Maja Stark
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Sayaka Takahashi
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Lexi Thompson
- Michele Thomson
- Mariajo Uribe
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Lindsey Weaver
- Miyuu Yamashita
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
- Rose Zhang (a)
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.