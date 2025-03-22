6 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The Valspar Championship
Friday at the Valspar Championship saw some big moves being made by various players, but some big names would also miss the weekend at Innisbrook Resort
The first two days of action at the Valspar Championship have produced an intriguing leaderboard, with Ryder Cup stars and experienced names in contention going into the weekend.
Jacob Bridgeman leads at six-under-par, but the likes of Viktor Hovland, Byeong Hun An, Shane Lowry and Xander Schauffele are among the chasing pack at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course.
Hovland, who has been out of form of late, fired a four-under round of 67 on Friday to sit one back of Bridgeman, with the Norwegian making his first cut since the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January.
Along with the 27-year-old, Lowry continues his good run of form, with the former Open Championship winner four-under for the tournament.
One of the other big names alongside the Irishman is two-time Major winner Schauffele, who made his 60th straight cut on the PGA Tour, following rounds of 70 and 68.
Although there are big names in contention, a number of players who were predicted to have good weeks struggled.
Check out the big names to miss the two-over-par cutline below.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Sam Burns (+3)
A two-time back-to-back winner of the Valspar Championship in 2021 and 2022, Burns failed to make the weekend by a single stroke after firing rounds of 72 and 73.
The Ryder Cup star had been one of the favorites going into the tournament, but Burns would rue two bogeys in his final three holes as he missed a second consecutive cut after also failing to make the weekend at The Players Championship.
Nicolai Hojgaard (+4)
Like Burns, Hojgaard had been one of the favorites coming into the week, but the Dane struggled in Florida, carding a five-over-par round of 76 on Friday to miss the cut by two.
It's a second consecutive missed cut for the 24-year-old, who also failed to get through to the weekend at The Players Championship. At the Valspar Championship, Hojgaard endured a rough final 10 holes that included one birdie, two bogeys and two doubles.
Peter Malnati (+4)
The defending champion won't be present at the weekend, as Malnati couldn't replicate his heroics from 12 months ago that saw him secure a first PGA Tour title in nine years.
Carding back-to-back rounds of 73, Malnati becomes the first defending champion to miss the cut at the following Valspar Championship since John Senden in 2014.
Adam Hadwin (+5)
Another former champion to struggle this week was Hadwin, who fired a five-over-par tournament total to join the list of players who failed to make the weekend at the Copperhead Course.
The 2017 champion carded rounds of 71 and 76 to miss the weekend by three strokes, with the missed cut his third in four events, as Hadwin missed the cut at The Players Championship and Genesis Invitational.
Jake Knapp (+9)
Knapp's recent run of good results came to an end at the Valspar Championship, with the American finishing his week well back of the two-over-par cutline.
Coming into the week, Knapp had made four straight top 25 finishes, but rounds of 74 and 77 meant a first missed cut since The American Express at the start of January.
Rasmus Hojgaard (+12)
Like his twin, Rasmus also struggled at the Valspar Championship, as the 24-year-old carded rounds of 76 and 78 to finish at 12-over-par in Florida.
The missed cut is his third in four events, after also missing the weekend at The Players Championship and Genesis Invitational.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
'They Can Feel Free To Leave Some Waffle House Gift Cards' - Neal Shipley Makes '12 New Friends' As Final Hole Bogey Moves Valspar Championship Cutline
A late bogey from Shipley meant the cutline moved to two-over-par, thus allowing 12 MORE players to make it into the weekend at the Copperhead Course
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Much The Winning Caddie Earns At The Valspar Championship
The Valspar Championship is the final event of the Florida Swing and, with an $8.7 million tournament purse, it's not just the players who are playing for big money
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'I Can't See Why Anybody Wouldn't Want To Do This' - Padraig Harrington Outlines Reasons Rory McIlroy Will 'Likely' Change His Damning Verdict On Playing Senior Golf
After Rory McIlroy recently said he would never play senior tour golf, Padraig Harrington explained why he thinks the World No.2 could well change his mind
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Basically They Said Act Like A Moron As Much As You Possibly Can, And I Said Well, That's Pretty Easy For Me' - Will Zalatoris on Happy Gilmore 2 Filming After Valspar Caddie Bib Joke
Will Zalatoris had fun with his caddie's bib at the Valspar Championship to revel in his role in Happy Gilmore 2 and his likeness to one character in the original
By Paul Higham Published
-
Watch Bizzare Patton Kizzire Meltdown As He Punts His Putter 20 Yards Before Pulling Out Of The Valspar
Patton Kizzire had a moment of madness at the Valspar Championship as he angrily booted his putter 20 yards, breaking it in the process, before then withdrawing from the tournament
By Paul Higham Published
-
'If We Want To Figure Out Why The Game Of Golf Is Not Back Together, Go Ask Those Guys' - Scottie Scheffler Insists LIV Golfers To Blame For Golf's Big Divide
Scottie Scheffler reiterated his stance that LIV golfers were to blame for the continued split in men's pro golf, while insisting the PGA Tour still had a better standard
By Paul Higham Published
-
Impressive Players Championship TV Ratings Show Rory McIlroy Is Golf's Needle Mover
McIlroy's victory at The Players Championship drew an increase in viewership over 2024, with his recent victories on the PGA Tour showing that he could well be the new needle mover
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Adds New Event To Pre-Masters Schedule
McIlroy will make his debut in the Houston Open next week, the World No.2 has confirmed
By Elliott Heath Published