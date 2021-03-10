The parent company of Titleist and FootJoy has extended its commitment to strengthening golf's focus on gender balance

Acushnet Commits To The R&A’s Women In Golf Charter

Continuing its commitment to push for more inclusivity within the game of golf, Acushnet, parent company of global brands such as Titleist and FootJoy, has signed up to The R&A’s Women in Golf Charter.

Launched in 2018, this charter aims to inspire the entire golf industry into action in order to create a more equal landscape in which women and girls can find opportunities and flourish at all levels of the sport.

RELATED: ISPS Handa World Invitational To Feature Male And Female Golfers

As a signatory, Acushnet will be tasked with supporting measures targeted at increasing participation of women, girls and families in golf, as well as taking positive action in improving the recruitment, retention and progression of women.

Specifically, Acushnet’s pledges consist of the following:

Creating and promoting career opportunities in the golf industry, forming close links with those who share our commitment and highlighting the golf industry as a genuine, enjoyable, and fulfilling career path for women.

Taking action to support the retention and progression of women within our business.

Developing innovative and collaborative brand marketing campaigns focused on dedicated golfer audience, incorporating a broader lens to these campaigns that contribute to raising awareness, interest, and participation in women’s golf.

Embracing our pyramid of influence strategy to build collaborative partnerships with professional and amateur players, improve accessibility to our products and services while driving awareness of the women’s game.

Enhancing engagement with women golfers through a series of events to gain a greater understanding of their needs and identify positive changes that improve women golfers’ experience.

Speaking on the news, Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A said: “We are delighted that Acushnet has become a signatory of the Women in Golf Charter.

“We believe that the Women in Golf Charter can really galvanise the entire industry around a shared vision for golf and drive change.

“It is a big step forward to have a global brand such as Acushnet signed up to the Charter and committed to broadening the appeal of the sport for women and girls.

“We look forward to working with them on this initiative.”

As well as the Women in Golf Charter, The R&A recently appointed Modest! Golf’s Niall Horan in a bid to increase youth participation of golf.