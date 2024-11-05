Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

The DP World Tour Play-Offs phase of the season begins with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links.

There, 70 players will compete for overall prize money of $9m and the 50 places available in the season finale, the DP World Tour Championship, where the Race to Dubai champion will be crowned.

Rory McIlroy begins the event leading the Race to Dubai rankings, and he can become mathematically certain of lifting the Harry Vardon Trophy this week with a strong performance and slip-ups from his two closest rivals, Thriston Lawrence and Rasmus Hojgaard.

The trio are grouped together in the opening two rounds, with a start time of 12.23am ET (5.23am GMT) in the first round and 2.50am ET (7.50am GMT) in the second round.

Another strong group features 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott, LIV Golf's Tyrrell Hatton and five-time DP World Tour winner Matteo Manassero. They tee it up at 11.01pm ET (4.01am GMT) in the first round and 1.28am ET (6.28am GMT) in the second round.

Tyrrell Hatton is one of three LIV Golf stars in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood has two Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship titles among his seven DP World Tour wins, and he's grouped with Robert MacIntyre and Shane Lowry. The three begin at 2.50am ET (7.50am GMT) in the first round and 12.23am ET (5.23am GMT) in the second round.

Below are the tee times and groupings for the first two rounds of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Notable Groups

Round One

ET (GMT)

11.01pm (4.01am): Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton, Matteo Manassero

Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton, Matteo Manassero 12.23am (5.23am): Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence, Rasmus Hojgaard

Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence, Rasmus Hojgaard 1.28am (6.28am): Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose, Niklas Norgaard

Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose, Niklas Norgaard 2.50am (7.50am): Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry

Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry

Round Two

ET (GMT)

11.01pm (4.01am): Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose, Niklas Norgaard

Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose, Niklas Norgaard 12.23am (5.23am): Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry

Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry 1.28am (6.28am): Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton, Matteo Manassero

Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton, Matteo Manassero 2.50am (7.50am): Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence, Rasmus Hojgaard

Tommy Fleetwood is aiming for his third Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Tee Times - Round One

ET (GMT)

1st Tee

10.17pm (3.17am): Sean Crocker, Adrien Saddier

Sean Crocker, Adrien Saddier 10.28pm (3.28am): Juist Luiten, David Micheluzzi

Juist Luiten, David Micheluzzi 10.39pm (3.39am): Ugo Coussaud, Daniel Brown, Matthew Jordan

Ugo Coussaud, Daniel Brown, Matthew Jordan 10.50pm (3.50am): Adrian Otaegui, Darius van Driel, Adrian Meronk

Adrian Otaegui, Darius van Driel, Adrian Meronk 11.01pm (4.01am): Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton, Matteo Manassero

Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton, Matteo Manassero 11.12pm (4.12am): Dylan Frittelli, Brandon Stone, Aaron Cockerill

Dylan Frittelli, Brandon Stone, Aaron Cockerill 11.28pm (4.28am): Jeff Winther, Alejandro del Rey, Paul Waring

Jeff Winther, Alejandro del Rey, Paul Waring 11.39pm (4.39am): Frederic LaCroix, Grant Forrest, Joe Dean

Frederic LaCroix, Grant Forrest, Joe Dean 11.50pm (4.50am): Dan Bradbury, Keira Nakajima, Bernd Wiesberger

Dan Bradbury, Keira Nakajima, Bernd Wiesberger 12.01am (5.01am): Thorbjorn Olesen, Tom McKibbin, Nicolai Hojgaard

Thorbjorn Olesen, Tom McKibbin, Nicolai Hojgaard 12.12am (5.12am): Jesper Svensson, Angel Hidalgo, Matt Wallace

Jesper Svensson, Angel Hidalgo, Matt Wallace 12.23am (5.23am): Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence, Rasmus Hojgaard

Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence, Rasmus Hojgaard 12.44am (5.44am): Johannes Veerman, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Jayden Schaper

Johannes Veerman, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Jayden Schaper 12.55am (5.55am): Richard Mansell, Matthew Baldwin, Gavin Green

Richard Mansell, Matthew Baldwin, Gavin Green 1.06am (6.06am): Alex Fitzpatrick, Yannik Paul, Shubhankar Sharma

Alex Fitzpatrick, Yannik Paul, Shubhankar Sharma 1.17am (6.17am): Antoine Rozner, Ewen Ferguson, Marcel Siem

Antoine Rozner, Ewen Ferguson, Marcel Siem 1.28am (6.28am): Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose, Niklas Norgaard

Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose, Niklas Norgaard 1.39am (6.39am): Laurie Canter, David Ravetto, Nacho Elvira

Laurie Canter, David Ravetto, Nacho Elvira 1.55am (6.55am): Julien Guerrier, Jorge Campillo, Thomas Detry

Julien Guerrier, Jorge Campillo, Thomas Detry 2.06am (7.06am): Connor Syme, Casey Jarvis, Francesco Laporta

Connor Syme, Casey Jarvis, Francesco Laporta 2.17am (7.17am): Sam Bairstow, Andy Sullivan, Calum Hill

Sam Bairstow, Andy Sullivan, Calum Hill 2.28am (7.28am): Jordan Smith, Romain Langasque, Guido Migliozzi

Jordan Smith, Romain Langasque, Guido Migliozzi 2.39am (7.39am): Riyuka Hoshino, Sebastian Soderberg, Joaquin Niemann

Riyuka Hoshino, Sebastian Soderberg, Joaquin Niemann 2.50am (7.50am): Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Tee Times - Round Two

ET (GMT)

1st Tee

10.17pm (3.17am): Johannes Veerman, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Jayden Schaper

Johannes Veerman, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Jayden Schaper 10.28pm (3.28am): Richard Mansell, Matthew Baldwin, Gavin Green

Richard Mansell, Matthew Baldwin, Gavin Green 10.39pm (3.39am): Alex Fitzpatrick, Yannik Paul, Shubhankar Sharma

Alex Fitzpatrick, Yannik Paul, Shubhankar Sharma 10.50pm (3.50am): Antoine Rozner, Ewen Ferguson, Marcel Siem

Antoine Rozner, Ewen Ferguson, Marcel Siem 11.01pm (4.01am): Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose, Niklas Norgaard

Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose, Niklas Norgaard 11.12pm (4.12am): Laurie Canter, David Ravetto, Nacho Elvira

Laurie Canter, David Ravetto, Nacho Elvira 11.28pm (4.28am): Julien Guerrier, Jorge Campillo, Thomas Detry

Julien Guerrier, Jorge Campillo, Thomas Detry 11.39pm (4.39am): Connor Syme, Casey Jarvis, Francesco Laporta

Connor Syme, Casey Jarvis, Francesco Laporta 11.50pm (4.50am): Sam Bairstow, Andy Sullivan, Calum Hill

Sam Bairstow, Andy Sullivan, Calum Hill 12.01am (5.01am): Jordan Smith, Romain Langasque, Guido Migliozzi

Jordan Smith, Romain Langasque, Guido Migliozzi 12.12am (5.12am): Riyuka Hoshino, Sebastian Soderberg, Joaquin Niemann

Riyuka Hoshino, Sebastian Soderberg, Joaquin Niemann 12.23am (5.23am): Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry

Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry 12.44am (5.44am): Sean Crocker, Adrien Saddier

Sean Crocker, Adrien Saddier 12.55am (5.55am): Juist Luiten, David Micheluzzi

Juist Luiten, David Micheluzzi 1.06am (6.06am): Ugo Coussaud, Daniel Brown, Matthew Jordan

Ugo Coussaud, Daniel Brown, Matthew Jordan 1.17am (6.17am): Adrian Otaegui, Darius van Driel, Adrian Meronk

Adrian Otaegui, Darius van Driel, Adrian Meronk 1.28am (6.28am): Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton, Matteo Manassero

Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton, Matteo Manassero 1.39am (6.39am): Dylan Frittelli, Brandon Stone, Aaron Cockerill

Dylan Frittelli, Brandon Stone, Aaron Cockerill 1.55am (6.55am): Jeff Winther, Alejandro del Rey, Paul Waring

Jeff Winther, Alejandro del Rey, Paul Waring 2.06am (7.06am): Frederic LaCroix, Grant Forrest, Joe Dean

Frederic LaCroix, Grant Forrest, Joe Dean 2.17am (7.17am): Dan Bradbury, Keira Nakajima, Bernd Wiesberger

Dan Bradbury, Keira Nakajima, Bernd Wiesberger 2.28am (7.28am): Thorbjorn Olesen, Tom McKibbin, Nicolai Hojgaard

Thorbjorn Olesen, Tom McKibbin, Nicolai Hojgaard 2.39am (7.39am): Jesper Svensson, Angel Hidalgo, Matt Wallace

Jesper Svensson, Angel Hidalgo, Matt Wallace 2.50am (7.50am): Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence, Rasmus Hojgaard

How To Watch The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship In The US

All times ET

Thursday 7 November: 2.00am-8.00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Friday 8 November: 2.00am-8.00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Saturday 9 November: 2.00am-8.00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Sunday 10 November: 1.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

How To Watch The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship In The UK

All times GMT

Thursday 7 November: 4.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday 8 November: 4.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 5.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday 9 November: 4.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 6.00am-11.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 10 November: 4.00am-12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf), 4.00am-11.30am (Sky Sports Main Event)