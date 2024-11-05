Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

Rory McIlroy is closing in on his sixth Race to Dubai title and he's grouped with his two closest challengers in the first two rounds of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Rory McIlroy takes a tee shot during a practice round before the Abu Dhabi Championship
Rory McIlroy is closing in on his sixth Race to Dubai title
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The DP World Tour Play-Offs phase of the season begins with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links.

There, 70 players will compete for overall prize money of $9m and the 50 places available in the season finale, the DP World Tour Championship, where the Race to Dubai champion will be crowned.

Rory McIlroy begins the event leading the Race to Dubai rankings, and he can become mathematically certain of lifting the Harry Vardon Trophy this week with a strong performance and slip-ups from his two closest rivals, Thriston Lawrence and Rasmus Hojgaard.

The trio are grouped together in the opening two rounds, with a start time of 12.23am ET (5.23am GMT) in the first round and 2.50am ET (7.50am GMT) in the second round.

Another strong group features 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott, LIV Golf's Tyrrell Hatton and five-time DP World Tour winner Matteo Manassero. They tee it up at 11.01pm ET (4.01am GMT) in the first round and 1.28am ET (6.28am GMT) in the second round.

Tyrrell Hatton takes a shot at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Tyrrell Hatton is one of three LIV Golf stars in the field

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood has two Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship titles among his seven DP World Tour wins, and he's grouped with Robert MacIntyre and Shane Lowry. The three begin at 2.50am ET (7.50am GMT) in the first round and 12.23am ET (5.23am GMT) in the second round.

Below are the tee times and groupings for the first two rounds of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Notable Groups

Round One

ET (GMT)

  • 11.01pm (4.01am): Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton, Matteo Manassero
  • 12.23am (5.23am): Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence, Rasmus Hojgaard
  • 1.28am (6.28am): Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose, Niklas Norgaard
  • 2.50am (7.50am): Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry

Round Two

ET (GMT)

  • 11.01pm (4.01am): Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose, Niklas Norgaard
  • 12.23am (5.23am): Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry
  • 1.28am (6.28am): Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton, Matteo Manassero
  • 2.50am (7.50am): Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence, Rasmus Hojgaard

Tommy Fleetwood takes a shot at the Open de Espana

Tommy Fleetwood is aiming for his third Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship title

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Tee Times - Round One

ET (GMT)

1st Tee

  • 10.17pm (3.17am): Sean Crocker, Adrien Saddier
  • 10.28pm (3.28am): Juist Luiten, David Micheluzzi
  • 10.39pm (3.39am): Ugo Coussaud, Daniel Brown, Matthew Jordan
  • 10.50pm (3.50am): Adrian Otaegui, Darius van Driel, Adrian Meronk
  • 11.01pm (4.01am): Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton, Matteo Manassero
  • 11.12pm (4.12am): Dylan Frittelli, Brandon Stone, Aaron Cockerill
  • 11.28pm (4.28am): Jeff Winther, Alejandro del Rey, Paul Waring
  • 11.39pm (4.39am): Frederic LaCroix, Grant Forrest, Joe Dean
  • 11.50pm (4.50am): Dan Bradbury, Keira Nakajima, Bernd Wiesberger
  • 12.01am (5.01am): Thorbjorn Olesen, Tom McKibbin, Nicolai Hojgaard
  • 12.12am (5.12am): Jesper Svensson, Angel Hidalgo, Matt Wallace
  • 12.23am (5.23am): Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence, Rasmus Hojgaard
  • 12.44am (5.44am): Johannes Veerman, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Jayden Schaper
  • 12.55am (5.55am): Richard Mansell, Matthew Baldwin, Gavin Green
  • 1.06am (6.06am): Alex Fitzpatrick, Yannik Paul, Shubhankar Sharma
  • 1.17am (6.17am): Antoine Rozner, Ewen Ferguson, Marcel Siem
  • 1.28am (6.28am): Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose, Niklas Norgaard
  • 1.39am (6.39am): Laurie Canter, David Ravetto, Nacho Elvira
  • 1.55am (6.55am): Julien Guerrier, Jorge Campillo, Thomas Detry
  • 2.06am (7.06am): Connor Syme, Casey Jarvis, Francesco Laporta
  • 2.17am (7.17am): Sam Bairstow, Andy Sullivan, Calum Hill
  • 2.28am (7.28am): Jordan Smith, Romain Langasque, Guido Migliozzi
  • 2.39am (7.39am): Riyuka Hoshino, Sebastian Soderberg, Joaquin Niemann
  • 2.50am (7.50am): Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Tee Times - Round Two

ET (GMT)

1st Tee

  • 10.17pm (3.17am): Johannes Veerman, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Jayden Schaper
  • 10.28pm (3.28am): Richard Mansell, Matthew Baldwin, Gavin Green
  • 10.39pm (3.39am): Alex Fitzpatrick, Yannik Paul, Shubhankar Sharma
  • 10.50pm (3.50am): Antoine Rozner, Ewen Ferguson, Marcel Siem
  • 11.01pm (4.01am): Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose, Niklas Norgaard
  • 11.12pm (4.12am): Laurie Canter, David Ravetto, Nacho Elvira
  • 11.28pm (4.28am): Julien Guerrier, Jorge Campillo, Thomas Detry
  • 11.39pm (4.39am): Connor Syme, Casey Jarvis, Francesco Laporta
  • 11.50pm (4.50am): Sam Bairstow, Andy Sullivan, Calum Hill
  • 12.01am (5.01am): Jordan Smith, Romain Langasque, Guido Migliozzi
  • 12.12am (5.12am): Riyuka Hoshino, Sebastian Soderberg, Joaquin Niemann
  • 12.23am (5.23am): Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry
  • 12.44am (5.44am): Sean Crocker, Adrien Saddier
  • 12.55am (5.55am): Juist Luiten, David Micheluzzi
  • 1.06am (6.06am): Ugo Coussaud, Daniel Brown, Matthew Jordan
  • 1.17am (6.17am): Adrian Otaegui, Darius van Driel, Adrian Meronk
  • 1.28am (6.28am): Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton, Matteo Manassero
  • 1.39am (6.39am): Dylan Frittelli, Brandon Stone, Aaron Cockerill
  • 1.55am (6.55am): Jeff Winther, Alejandro del Rey, Paul Waring
  • 2.06am (7.06am): Frederic LaCroix, Grant Forrest, Joe Dean
  • 2.17am (7.17am): Dan Bradbury, Keira Nakajima, Bernd Wiesberger
  • 2.28am (7.28am): Thorbjorn Olesen, Tom McKibbin, Nicolai Hojgaard
  • 2.39am (7.39am): Jesper Svensson, Angel Hidalgo, Matt Wallace
  • 2.50am (7.50am): Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence, Rasmus Hojgaard

How To Watch The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship In The US

All times ET

Thursday 7 November: 2.00am-8.00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Friday 8 November: 2.00am-8.00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Saturday 9 November: 2.00am-8.00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Sunday 10 November: 1.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

How To Watch The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship In The UK

All times GMT

Thursday 7 November: 4.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday 8 November: 4.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 5.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday 9 November: 4.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 6.00am-11.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 10 November: 4.00am-12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf), 4.00am-11.30am (Sky Sports Main Event)

TOPICS
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸