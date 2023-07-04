'Absolute Sorcery' - Social Media In Awe Of Rose Zhang Video Ahead Of US Women's Open
The 20-year-old is set to compete in this week's US Women's Open at Pebble Beach
Rose Zhang may have only turned professional a couple of months ago, but she has already become one of the stars of women’s golf.
Having finished T8 in her first Major as a professional at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Zhang is now gearing up for the US Women’s Open which is set to take place at the iconic Pebble Beach.
During her practice round on Monday, the young American already made waves on social media with a near-impossible and most likely accidental trick shot on the par-3 7th. Having struck her tee shot close, Zhang also managed somehow to get her tee to flip up and land in her back pocket above her yardage book.
The remarkable feat was captured by her equipment sponsor Callaway, who posted it on social media, with fans quick to react.
“Absolute sorcery,” one wrote, while another commented: “Tour golfers have so many skills it’s scary.”
Another tweeted: “How does that even happen?,” while one user believed it was a sign of things to come for Rose this week, saying: “Reason 1 why Rose Zhang will win at Pebble this week.”
Absolute sorcery. https://t.co/nTw3bEKnPJJuly 4, 2023
Tour golfers have so many skills it’s scary. https://t.co/43OjyVSMy5July 4, 2023
How does that even happen?!! 😂🤯Rose Zhang puts one close at Pebble Beach and puts the tee in her back pocket 😂 (Twitter:// @callawaygolf) #golf #pebblebeach #tee #par3 #holeinone pic.twitter.com/CmqeOpVJHTJuly 4, 2023
Reason 1 why Rose Zhang will win at Pebble this week. @courseoflife1 @jschil https://t.co/NAs5dSYPjlJuly 4, 2023
Having enjoyed a stellar amateur career at Stanford, which saw her win back-to-back NCAA titles as well as the US Women’s Amateur and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the 20-year-old announced her intention to turn professional at the end of May.
The American’s professional debut at the Mizuho Americas Open could not have gone any better as Zhang became the first since Beverly Hanson in 1951 to win on her professional debut after she defeated fellow American Jennifer Kupcho in a playoff.
Zhang now prepares to compete in her first US Women’s Open as a professional as the world’s best players take on the iconic Californian links and compete for a purse of at least $10 million.
The Californian course has been a mainstay on the PGA Tour and has hosted the men's US Open on six occasions, most recently when Gary Woodland won in 2019.
