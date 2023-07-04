'Absolute Sorcery' - Social Media In Awe Of Rose Zhang Video Ahead Of US Women's Open

The 20-year-old is set to compete in this week's US Women's Open at Pebble Beach

Rose Zhang at the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Rose Zhang is set to compete at this week's US Women's Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ben Fleming
By Ben Fleming
published

Rose Zhang may have only turned professional a couple of months ago, but she has already become one of the stars of women’s golf.

Having finished T8 in her first Major as a professional at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Zhang is now gearing up for the US Women’s Open which is set to take place at the iconic Pebble Beach.

During her practice round on Monday, the young American already made waves on social media with a near-impossible and most likely accidental trick shot on the par-3 7th. Having struck her tee shot close, Zhang also managed somehow to get her tee to flip up and land in her back pocket above her yardage book.

The remarkable feat was captured by her equipment sponsor Callaway, who posted it on social media, with fans quick to react.

A post shared by Callaway Golf (@callawaygolf)

A photo posted by on

“Absolute sorcery,” one wrote, while another commented: “Tour golfers have so many skills it’s scary.”

Another tweeted: “How does that even happen?,” while one user believed it was a sign of things to come for Rose this week, saying: “Reason 1 why Rose Zhang will win at Pebble this week.”

Having enjoyed a stellar amateur career at Stanford, which saw her win back-to-back NCAA titles as well as the US Women’s Amateur and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the 20-year-old announced her intention to turn professional at the end of May.

The American’s professional debut at the Mizuho Americas Open could not have gone any better as Zhang became the first since Beverly Hanson in 1951 to win on her professional debut after she defeated fellow American Jennifer Kupcho in a playoff.

Zhang now prepares to compete in her first US Women’s Open as a professional as the world’s best players take on the iconic Californian links and compete for a purse of at least $10 million.

The Californian course has been a mainstay on the PGA Tour and has hosted the men's US Open on six occasions, most recently when Gary Woodland won in 2019.

Ben Fleming
Ben Fleming
Contributor

Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.

