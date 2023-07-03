8 Biggest Storylines Ahead Of The 2023 US Women's Open

This week sees the famous Pebble Beach Golf Links in California host the US Women’s Open for the first ever time.

It’s one of the biggest storylines ahead of the 78th US Women’s Open – but there are plenty of others.

In fact, for many, this is the most anticipated US Women’s Open since the men and women played in back-to-back weeks at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014.

The USGA usually sets the highest purse for its Majors, and this year is no different, with the women set to play for its biggest ever pot.

Last year, that sum was £10m, but it's a figure that is expected to rise, with confirmation due in the coming days.

A First For Pebble

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pebble Beach may have hosted the men’s US Open on six occasions, but this will be the first time that the famous west coast venue has hosted the women’s Major.

“I think this is a dream-changer,” said USGA CEO Mike Whan of the tournament coming to Pebble Beach for the first time.

“I think this really matters to the people playing, but the real impact of this is the girls that are thinking about playing or aren’t really sure what they think about golf.”

Watching the world's best golfers compete at Pebble never loses its appeal, but this week it's sure to be extra special.

Michelle Wie West Bids Farewell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It doesn’t seem like five minutes ago that a teenage Wie West burst onto the scene.

The 2014 US Open champion is calling it a day after this year’s tournament, and it’s sure to be an emotional farewell.

In May, the 33-year-old hosted the Mizuho Americas Open for the first time, and she won’t be walking away from the game entirely.

With other dreams to chase, however, it will be the last time most of us see the crowd favourite on a course.

Many will be hoping that she changes her mind at some point down the line.

Remember Se Ri Pak, 1998?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, it really has been 25 years, a quarter of a century since that epic July afternoon at Blackwolf Run in Wisconsin.

That 20-hole playoff between Se Ri Pak and Jenny Chuasiriporn must surely rank as one of the most impactful tournaments in the history of the game.

How many young golfers, particularly girls and women, the Korean winner inspired that week is anyone’s guess – it was surely many thousands.

One of those was a certain 10-year-old Inbee Park, who decided that week she wanted to play golf.

A decade later, Park would emulate Pak and win the US Open herself.

Zhang Watch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zhang almost went back-to-back recently in her first two starts since turning professional.

Naturally, the former top-ranked amateur will be getting a lot of attention this week, even more so given she holds the women’s course record at Pebble Beach, having carded a nine-under 63 in the Carmel Cup there last year.

She’s the talk of the town right now, and it would be no surprise to see her right in the mix again on Sunday.

Slam Chasing Anna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna Nordqvist has three of the five legs – and here’s a chance to take one step closer to completing the set.

The Swede won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2009, the Amundi Evian Championship in 2017 and the AIG Women’s Open in 2021.

At 36, many have her down as a veteran, but you wouldn’t write her off this week, especially given her close call at Corevalle in 2016, when she lost in a playoff to Brittany Lang, and at a course which is only an hour away from Pebble.

Nelly To Bounce Back?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nelly Korda returned to action at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, following a month of the sidelines dealing with a back injury.

She missed the cut, and it was understandable that she showed signs of rust.

Seeing her tee it up at Pebble will be fascinating, as she goes in search of her second Major Championship.

A Mom To Be

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Put Amy Olson in your tracker – she’ll be 30 weeks pregnant when she tees it up at Pebble.

It was quite the achievement just to qualify, which she did when six months pregnant, and now she’s determined to enjoy the experience.

“The fact that there will be two of us walking down the fairway together, that’s pretty awesome,” said Olson, who turns 31 on July 10.

Last month, Olson made a hole-in-one and albatross in LPGA Tour practice, so her confidence should be sky high heading into Pebble.

SOLHEIM WATCH

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No one will be forgetting what's coming later this year at Finca Cortesin, so although everyone will be focused on Major glory, there's the added incentive of cementing a place for September's contest in Spain.

This week's winner of the Women's US Open, if an American or European, will almost certainly book their spot for the much-anticipated showdown.

Captains Stacy Lewis (pictured) and Suzann Pettersen will definitely be keeping tabs on everything.