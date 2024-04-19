A Scheffler Shank! Watch The World No.1 Prove That He Is Human After All
Scottie Scheffler proved he is only human as he hit a shank out of a bunker at the RBC Heritage in his first round after winning The Masters
Scottie Scheffler has been wonderfully consistent during his spell at the top of the golfing tree, but even the best player in the world can come unstuck in a bunker from time to time.
And the two-time Masters champion hit a shot that we can all relate to at the RBC Heritage with a flat-out shank out of the sand at Harbour Town Links.
The dreaded shot came at the third hole on Thursday, from a shallow bunker around the green - which turned out to be more like a shallow grave with what happened next.
As Scheffler's attempt squirted off at right angles, much to his amazement and surprise, and a shot that ended up costing him a double-bogey six at the par-four.
He recovered, as he always seems to do, to sign for a two-under 69 in his first round since slipping on the Green Jacket again - so he cut himself a bit of slack.
"I shanked the bunker shot on three," Scheffler said, before admitting it's not uncommon for him - in practice at least.
"I shank it a decent amount, but never in competition, so I could - I tried to kind of give myself a little bit of grace there. It clearly was just a mental lapse and I wasn't quite into it yet. Tried to give myself a little bit of time.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Scottie scheffler hits a shank out of a bunker at the RBC Heritage#golf #pgatour #scottiescheffler pic.twitter.com/108RdjhXNeApril 18, 2024
"I had a much better back nine. Hit a lot of really good shots. Hit some nice putts, too."
Scheffler admitted that the quick turnaround was tough after such an emotionally draining Masters, so was keen not to be too hard on himself.
"I tried to give myself an extra little bit of grace, I would say, on the course today just because yeah, emotionally a little bit drained," he admitted. "Mentally definitely a bit drained.
"I think it's - I feel like I had more energy now than I did at the beginning of the day waking up to go play golf, if that makes sense.
"I think getting into the tournament, hitting some shots, getting a bit frustrated, getting a bit excited about my finish there, all good emotions to feel. It's nice to be kind of back into tournament mode."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Rickie Fowler To Complete Family Fourball With Announcement Of Second Child On The Way
Rickie Fowler and wife Allison will welcome their second child in August this year, the couple announced in a Masters-themed social media post
By Paul Higham Published
-
13 Things You Didn't Know About Lauren Coughlin
Get to know LPGA Tour player, Lauren Coughlin, a little bit better here
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'He's Pushing Everyone Else To Get Better' - Aberg Sets Sights On Catching Scheffler
Ludvig Aberg knows it will be tough to chase down Scottie Scheffler but is working on catching a man he says is his favourite player on the PGA Tour
By Paul Higham Published
-
'He's A Different Kind Of Special' - Ted Scott Heaps Praise On Boss Scottie Scheffler After Latest Masters Win
Scottie Scheffler's caddie spoke to the media after Sunday's Masters victory to outline what makes his boss so special and how it feels to win a fourth Masters
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Social Media Reacted To Scottie Scheffler's Second Masters Victory
Social media was awash with fans, legends, and brands congratulating Scheffler over his second Masters win in three years
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Barstool Sports Founder Set To Land Seven-Figure Prize If Scottie Scheffler Wins The Masters
Dave Portnoy, who invented Barstool Sports, has placed a huge bet on world No.1 Scottie Scheffler to win the Masters
By James Nursey Published
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational Prize Money Payout 2024
One of the most lucrative events of the season takes place at Bay Hill as Kurt Kitayama defends his title
By Mike Hall Published
-
Genesis Invitational Prize Money Payout 2024
Tiger Woods makes his first appearance of the year in the latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events at Riviera Country Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money Payout 2024
Justin Rose defends his title as players compete for a huge purse at the PGA Tour signature event
By Mike Hall Published
-
Hero World Challenge Prize Money Payout 2023
Tiger Woods makes his long-awaited comeback at a tournament he hosts, as the field of 20 competes
By Mike Hall Published