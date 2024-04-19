A Scheffler Shank! Watch The World No.1 Prove That He Is Human After All

Scottie Scheffler has been wonderfully consistent during his spell at the top of the golfing tree, but even the best player in the world can come unstuck in a bunker from time to time.

And the two-time Masters champion hit a shot that we can all relate to at the RBC Heritage with a flat-out shank out of the sand at Harbour Town Links.

The dreaded shot came at the third hole on Thursday, from a shallow bunker around the green - which turned out to be more like a shallow grave with what happened next.

As Scheffler's attempt squirted off at right angles, much to his amazement and surprise, and a shot that ended up costing him a double-bogey six at the par-four.

He recovered, as he always seems to do, to sign for a two-under 69 in his first round since slipping on the Green Jacket again - so he cut himself a bit of slack.

"I shanked the bunker shot on three," Scheffler said, before admitting it's not uncommon for him - in practice at least.

"I shank it a decent amount, but never in competition, so I could - I tried to kind of give myself a little bit of grace there. It clearly was just a mental lapse and I wasn't quite into it yet. Tried to give myself a little bit of time.

Scottie scheffler hits a shank out of a bunker at the RBC Heritage

"I had a much better back nine. Hit a lot of really good shots. Hit some nice putts, too."

Scheffler admitted that the quick turnaround was tough after such an emotionally draining Masters, so was keen not to be too hard on himself.

"I tried to give myself an extra little bit of grace, I would say, on the course today just because yeah, emotionally a little bit drained," he admitted. "Mentally definitely a bit drained.

"I think it's - I feel like I had more energy now than I did at the beginning of the day waking up to go play golf, if that makes sense.

"I think getting into the tournament, hitting some shots, getting a bit frustrated, getting a bit excited about my finish there, all good emotions to feel. It's nice to be kind of back into tournament mode."