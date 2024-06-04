9 Big Names Missing The 2024 US Open

The third men's Major of the year is right around the corner, with Pinehurst No.2 set to host for the first time in ten years.

The iconic North Carolina venue will take center stage as most of the best male golfers in the world look to write their names into the history books. The field is super strong as always, with the world's top-60 lined up as well as a number of other big names, Major winners, and qualifiers.

Some big names are missing the field, however, with Adam Scott currently not qualified after playing in every single Major since 2002. Patrick Reed's streak that runs from 2013 is also ending, while Sergio Garcia misses his first US Open this century. A host of other LIV golfers failed to qualify via the North American sectionals as well as many PGA Tour regulars.

Adam Scott

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former World No.1 and 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott looks set to miss his first Major since the 2001 US Open.

The Australian's 91-Major streak is in real danger, with Scott currently ranked 60th in the world - with the top-60 at the end of this week making it through to Pinehurst No.2.

That might sound like he's in, but the only problem is that he isn't actually in this week's Memorial field so may well slip out. All it will take is one player to overtake him in the rankings, which looks likely.

Joaquin Niemann

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Niemann is not in the field for a Major for the first time since the 2020 Masters after missing out in qualifying. The Chilean received invites to both the Masters and PGA Championship this year but will not be at Pinehurst after missing out by one stroke at The Bear's Club in Florida. He shot two-under, with three-under making it into a playoff.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The LIV Golf individual leader is in The Open, though, after earning his spot thanks to his Australian Open win last year.

Sergio Garcia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Garcia misses his first US Open since 1999 after agonisingly missing out in qualifying.

The 2017 Masters champion was playing the Dallas qualifier in late May where he missed out in a 7-for-6 playoff. He also missed last month's PGA Championship and isn't yet in The Open.

Patrick Reed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reed's impressive Major streak ends at the US Open after he withdrew from the Dallas qualifier last month.

The 2018 Masters champion's five-year Major exemption ran out last year and he is going to miss a Major for the first time since 2013. His best finish at the US Open was fourth in 2018.

Louis Oosthuizen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oosthuizen didn't attempt to qualify for the US Open this year, with the South African missing The Masters in April and then declining a PGA Championship invite due to personal commitments.

The 2010 Open Champion was runner-up at the US Open in 2015 and 2021.

Abraham Ancer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC teammate Ancer also missed out in the Dallas sectional, ending two strokes shy of the playoff.

It means Ancer has not played in a Major yet this year, with the Mexican still not in The Open either. The LIV Golfer won in Hong Kong earlier this year and also has a WGC and the Australian Open in his trophy cabinet.

Talor Gooch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Talor Gooch shot to fame last year when he won three times to pick up the LIV Golf individual title and the huge $18m bonus.

However, he is currently ranked outside of the world's top-600 due to LIV's lack of world-ranking points - meaning he needed to go to qualifying to make it to Pinehurst. He decided against qualifying, and also said he won't be attempting to qualify for The Open either.

He received an invite into the PGA Championship last month, which will be his one and only Major start in 2024.

Harold Varner III

(Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV Golf's Varner III attempted to qualify in his home state of North Carolina but missed out by four strokes. It will be the first Major he misses since the 2021 US Open.

Christo Lamprecht

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Christo Lamprecht is currently the world's no.1-ranked male amateur golfer but he appears to have forfeited his US Open exemption to turn professional.

The big-hitting 6'8" South African won the 2023 Amateur Championship to earn his spot in the 2023 Open, 2024 Masters and 2024 US Open. He won the Silver Medal at Royal Liverpool last year before missing the cut in his Augusta debut earlier this year.

He attempted to qualify for the US Open in Georgia but fell 12 strokes short of the number and is no longer listed in the field.