8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue
We take a look inside the December issue of Golf Monthly
By Golf Monthly
The new issue of Golf Monthly is packed full of the best new gear, features, tour news and instruction, as well as our FREE 52-page 2022 Travel supplement. We also hear from Nick Dougherty who gives us his top tips to boost your game, talk to Europe’s breakthrough star Viktor Hovland, and chat to some of the world’s top caddies about life on tour.
1. FREE 52-Page Travel Supplement
Our experienced team of writers explore Europe and beyond to find the ultimate golfing destinations.
2. Nick Dougherty Masterclass
The former tour star and Sky Sports pundit shares his favourite tips to help you shoot lower scores.
3. Winter Gear Guide
Our showcase of the best clothing and accessories to help keep you warm and dry.
4. Viktor Hovland
We meet the Norwegian who is fast becoming one of Europe’s brightest stars.
5. The Latest Gear
Our testing team run the rule over this month’s hottest equipment releases.
6. Winter Instruction
GM Top 25 Coach Neil Marr tells you how to get the most from your game, whatever the weather.
7. Tour Caddie Confidential
We hear from some of the world’s most respected caddies about life on tour.
8. The Best Courses You Can Play
We travel around the UK and Ireland to unearth some of the finest layouts available to all, including St Patrick's Links at Rosapenna (below).
