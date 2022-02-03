7 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is packed full of the best new gear, features, tour news and instruction. We hear from Sergio Garcia, Nelly Korda and Stewart Cink as well as featuring all the latest equipment in our 10-page new gear special. We also focus on the basics with our start-of-year instruction and get advice from legendary German Bernhard Langer.

1. Back To Basics

We get ready for the new season by checking the fundamentals with Top 50 Coach Gary Alliss.

2. Sergio Garcia

We look at how the Spaniard has tweaked his game to remain competitive at the very top.

3. New Gear Special

Our equipment gurus reveal the best start-of-season releases.

4. Nelly Korda

We talk to the American about her phenomenal season last year and what the future holds.

5. Bernhard Langer

The German gives us his best tips for staying competitive at any age.

6. Golfing Injuries

We look at some common golfing injuries and how best to avoid them.

7. The Best Courses You Can Play

Our course writers travel the globe to unearth some of the finest layouts available to all, including Cape Kidnappers in New Zealand (below).