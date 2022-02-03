7 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

We take a look inside the March issue of Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly March Cover
(Image credit: )
The new issue of Golf Monthly is packed full of the best new gear, features, tour news and instruction. We hear from Sergio Garcia, Nelly Korda and Stewart Cink as well as featuring all the latest equipment in our 10-page new gear special. We also focus on the basics with our start-of-year instruction and get advice from legendary German Bernhard Langer.

Golf Monthly March Cover

(Image credit: Future)

1. Back To Basics 

We get ready for the new season by checking the fundamentals with Top 50 Coach Gary Alliss.

Back to basics

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

2. Sergio Garcia

We look at how the Spaniard has tweaked his game to remain competitive at the very top.

Sergio Garcia

(Image credit: Adidas Golf)

3. New Gear Special

Our equipment gurus reveal the best start-of-season releases.

New gear special

(Image credit: )

4. Nelly Korda

We talk to the American about her phenomenal season last year and what the future holds.

Korda sisters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Bernhard Langer

The German gives us his best tips for staying competitive at any age.

Bernhard Langer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. Golfing Injuries 

We look at some common golfing injuries and how best to avoid them.

golfing injuries

(Image credit: Getty Images)

7. The Best Courses You Can Play

Our course writers travel the globe to unearth some of the finest layouts available to all, including Cape Kidnappers in New Zealand (below).

Cape Kidnappers

(Image credit: Getty Images)
David Taylor
David Taylor

David joined Golf Monthly in 2015 as a content editor for the magazine and regularly contributes to the website. He has worked in magazine publishing and editing since 2003. He is a keen golfer and up until recently was a member of Blackmoor Golf Club in Hampshire. He has covered various big events and tournaments for GM, the highlight of which was witnessing Tiger Woods win his 15th Major at Augusta in 2019. Email: david.taylor@futurenet.com

