6 Key Takeaways From R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers' Interview As Departing Boss Calls On Men's Pro Game To 'Sort Itself Out'

R&A CEO Martin Slumbers has shared his hopes for the future of the sport as he prepares to leave his post at the end of the year, saying it’s important for the men’s professional game to “sort itself out”.

Slumbers, who has been at the helm for nine years, addressed a range of hot topics, but it was his comments about the current state of the men’s game that really stood out.

The 64-year-old’s tenure will come to an end on the 13th December, with Mark Darbon due to take over the role. However, before leaving the post, Slumbers spoke about some of his current concerns, as well as how proud he was of The Open.

Here are 6 key takeaways from his recent interview.

Peace Deal Required

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind LIV Golf, and Slumbers talk at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

As per the report by the BBC, Slumbers said the current cash rich model for the male side of professional golf is “unsustainable”.

He is, of course, referring to the division in that game that has been caused since Saudi Arabian backers launched LIV Golf in the summer of 2021.

In response to the arrival of LIV and its $20m (£16m) tournaments, which saw a number of the best player's in the world leave the PGA Tour, the American-based circuit has introduced a series of lucrative 'Signature Events’.

Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In short, all everyone seems to be talking about these days, when it comes to the men’s game, at least, is money.

Slumbers believes that is not good for the game’s image, and that it’s turning fans away – which is supported by the drop off in viewing figures.

“We do need the professional game to sort itself out in that regard and support what is a great momentum for our sport generally,” Slumbers said.

“I don't fully understand all the nuances of all the business models that are out there in professional golf, but I've got a pretty good understanding of it. And I don't believe it is sustainable, whether that's today or tomorrow.

“It needs to be addressed and I think that the regular consumer of our game is turned off by it being led by a financial driver. We've got to go back to leading with values and history of the game.

“And if we can get those together the professional game will reconnect and will connect very well because there are some fantastic players out there playing brilliant golf and people do want to see it.”

General Health Of Game Is Good

Although the civil war at the top of the men’s game rumbles on, Slumbers was keen to stress that the game of golf as a whole is in good shape.

Participation in golf boomed during the Covid pandemic, and the number of people playing the game around the world since also paints a positive picture.

“We've grown more since Covid than we did during Covid,” Slumbers said. "We now have 62.3m people consume golf and that's a million higher than it was a year ago and it's 10 million higher than it was in 2018.

“I don't think many sports have kept all their Covid bounce like golf has, and perhaps that's a story that's not been told nearly well enough.”

Game Less Reliant On Stars

No one has moved the needle more in golf than Tiger Woods (Image credit: Getty Images)

Interestingly, Slumbers said that he no longer believes the game’s biggest stars are the main drivers of interest in the sport.

There were wide concerns that, when Tiger Woods started to play fewer tournaments, golf would attract fewer eyeballs.

However, even though the likes of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have star quality, Slumbers believes the recreational game is currently flourishing for a number of different reasons.

“I think there was a feeling in the game, let’s call it a pre-covid feeling, that you needed the big personalities playing in the professional game and then the recreational game would follow,” Slumbers explained.

“And I think that has been turned upside down, and while key players do drive interest, it's not as generic or broad – I believe – as it was 20 years ago, maybe even 10 years ago.

“That may be a little bit to do with the challenges we're going through, it may be a little bit to do with societal change. It may be a lot to do with the fact that the recreational game is now so much bigger, and much broader and diverse in the type of people who are playing it.”

The Open In A Good Place

“I think we've moved it on a long way,” Slumbers said of the oldest Major Championship in golf.

“We've very much focused it around wanting to be one of the world's great sporting events. Its size has grown. Its branding has grown. I think its reputation has grown. And I'm very proud of The Open.”

Slumbers made similar comments during his final Open press conference at Royal Troon in July – and it's clear that he feels great pride for the way the tournament has continued to grow.

Female Influence Growing

Lydia Ko celebrates with the trophy after winning the AIG Women's Open at St Andrews in August (Image credit: Getty Images)

Merging The R&A with the Ladies Golf Union was something that occurred early in his reign, and he made a point of talking about these positive steps.

“It's not just about getting more women and girls playing,” he said

“We started this whole program about how do we build the middle management to senior management of women and girls. Without it they won't be given the exposure and the opportunity.

“And we created a scholarship program within that. I think we're on the ninth or 10th cohort now. I jokingly say, I've got the best Rolodex of the next talent of women administrators in the game worldwide from that.”

Slumbers also said that the AIG Women’s Open, which is now worth $9.5m, has become “one of the best championships in the world for women”, and it has come a long way since the days of being “run on a shoestring”.

No Return To Turnberry... Yet

Donald Trump playing Turnberry in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Donald Trump may have been re-elected to the White House, but getting Major championship golf back on one of his golf courses is a task that still requires some work.

As per a report by James Corrigan in the Telegraph, the outgoing chief reiterated the governing body's stance that Trump Turnberry would not be hosting The Open “until we're comfortable that the discussion would be all about golf.”

Although that's bad news for the 47th President of the United States, the door is still ajar.

“It remains in the pool of courses, subject to that one caveat,” added Slumbers.