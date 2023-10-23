5 Takeaways From The LIV Golf Finale

So that’s that for another year. LIV Golf has signed off for the season at Trump National in Miami. Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC brought the curtain down on LIV Golf's second season by lifting the team trophy, beating 11 teams over the course of the year to win $14m in prize money.

DeChambeau was well supported by India's Anirban Lahiri, who posted the best round of the day, a bogey free seven-under 65 that featured an eagle and five birdies.

Charles Howell III and Englishman Paul Casey recorded 72 and 73, respectively, which gave the Crushers a final score of 11-under 277, two better than RangeGoats GC.

The top four seeds – 4Aces GC, Crushers GC, Torque GC and RangeGoats GC – came through Saturday's matchplay semifinals to advance to the final round, where every player's score counted in stroke play format to determine the overall winner .

There were a lot of high fives, a lot of champagne and a lot of dollars to distribute. Here are our five takeaways from the LIV Golf finale.

Bryson Is Back

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau fired eight birdies in his five-under 67, which helped his Crushers GC side to the LIV Golf Team Championship title at Trump National. This was the old Bryson, the one that bludgeoned Winged Foot to win the US Open in 2020.

As with most LIV players, it’s hard to tell how their form stacks up against those playing more regularly in bigger fields on the other Tours. However, between injuries, surgery to address vertigo, and a weight-loss transformation, the 30-year-old appears to have rediscovered his A-game.

In August, DeChambeau shot a remarkable 58 to win LIV Golf Greenbrier, and he won again at LIV Golf Chicago the following month. It might not have been enough to impress US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, but most golf fans, even those who oppose LIV, will now acknowledge that DeChambeau is not the spent force that some had been labelling him as – far from it.

DJ Searching

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps struggling is the wrong word, but DJ, who won the $18m individual title last year, definitely hasn’t produced anywhere near his best stuff in 2023, certainly not on a consistent basis.

The 39-year-old finished way down the field in the Masters, before winning LIV Golf Tulsa in May. The following week he finished outside the top 50 at the PGA Championship, and despite a top-10 finish at the US Open, he wasn’t around for the weekend at The Open in July.

Two years ago, he won all five of his Ryder Cup matches at Whistling Straits as the US romped to victory. Like DeChambeau, he was overlooked by captain Zach, an omission that didn’t exactly cause uproar.

This weekend, the two-time Major winner had five bogeys and just two birdies for his team’s highest score. He may have finished fifth in the individual standings, but by his high standards, this has been a so-so season.

The players are having fun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who will be the first player to leave LIV? It was a debate that did the rounds at the start of the year. However, besides those who have been relegated, no one has decided LIV isn’t for them.

With $20 million up for grabs in individual prize money at each event, this is perhaps no massive surprise. However, the team format appears to have been a big hit with the players. Again, the financial rewards for winning team events are very handsome ($3m split between four), but the team spirit is there for all to see.

“I can't be happier with this team of mine,” DeChambeau said after the season finale. “Any time you get a win with a team, I'd say honestly that's more important than individual stuff. Look, Majors are great but there's a team behind you there. I've got a team, my own team."

A lack of star power?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The top four seeds, 4Aces GC, Crushers GC, Torque GC and RangeGoats GC, came through Saturday's matchplay semi-finals to reach Sunday's finale in which all four squads competed in a strokeplay event, with all four players scores counting.

Anirban Lahiri, Pat Perez, Charles Howell III, Peter Uihlein and David Puig are all fine players, but you could argue there was a lack of star quality on show. It was inevitable this would happen given that LIV is still in its infancy, but the controversial breakaway circuit will be hoping to sign more big names in the future.

Attendance Mixed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even after securing its first ever broadcasting deal with TV network CW, Saudi-funded LIV has been mocked for producing low attendances. During the LIV Golf Team Championship, a drone shot covering the Brooks Koepka-Phil Mickelson match attracted a fair number of comments on X, which criticised the lack of spectators.

Huge crowds in Miami for LIV event. Huge! 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/XAnl5JMS5wOctober 21, 2023 See more

However, at times this year the crowds have looked fairly healthy. Back in April, fans formed deep queues just to access the merchandise tent at LIV Golf Adelaide.

It’s thought that the large attendance in Australia had a lot to do with the sports mad city being starved of top class golf. Even so, it’s proof that LIV can attract the numbers.

Some will also argue that attendances aren’t always great at PGA and DP World Tour event. However, given the investment LIV has received, you imagine the powers that be would like to see more spectators coming through the gates for all of its events.