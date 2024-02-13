5 Questions After Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red Launch

Tiger Woods and TaylorMade launched their new golf brand Sun Day Red, spearheaded by the 15-time Major winner who split with Nike at the turn of the year.

Woods will be seen wearing the new Sun Day Red range this week at the Genesis Invitational after an official unveiling in LA on Monday evening.

The brand makes all sorts of soft goods from polos to pants, shorts to jackets, shoes and headcovers and everything in between. It's set to be a huge success from May 1, when it goes on sale, but what are some of the questions that have arisen from the new launch?

What has happened to the TW logo?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods and Nike built the TW brand into an iconic line of polos and shoes, and it was revealed that Woods owns the trademark to the TW logo himself - yet it is nowhere to be seen so far in the initial Sun Day Red line.

The TW logo has been seen on Woods' cap and apparel for two decades, and having it on the new Sun Day Red apparel would surely be a cool touch. It's surely something we await to see a return of.

Will Woods wear Sun Day Red shoes?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods has been wearing FootJoy shoes for the past 18 months following his car accident in February 2022 that saw him require screws and pins inserted into his ankle, leading to an ankle fusion surgery in April 2023.

Whether this new Sun Day Red line has been tailored to his feet and needs is yet to be seen, but it will be interesting to see his choice of footwear for the 2024 season. We did see what looked to be a prototype shoe at the Hero World Challenge in December, which could well be his model of choice going forward.

Will the brand sign ambassadors?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All leading golf brands need ambassadors, and Tiger Woods is the obvious man who will be front and center promoting the Sun Day Red name.

He's the biggest name in golf and stocks will surely sell out almost instantly when products start going live on May 1.

But will there be any other ambassadors down the line? The brand may look to sign up TaylorMade athletes to deals, where possible, and could also sign up other ambassadors from the PGA and LPGA Tours.

Why is it Sun Day and not Sunday?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sun Day Red is a three-word brand name for one key reason.

"The word mark appears as 3 words for a simple reason: there is a special power in 3's," the brand's website states.

"Calling it Sun Day Red was a fun way for us to create something completely different and unexpected. Born from a love for being outside in the sun, the joy of playing golf during the day, and a special red being the brands power color - as soon as Sun Day Red was placed on a garment for the first time, it just looked perfect."

Will there be a women's range?

For this initial launch, we've only seen men's apparel - but that is just for now. The brand's website states it has "plans to expand the brand to include women's and children's styles as well as footwear."

Whether women's and children's lines are available from May 1 is unknown.