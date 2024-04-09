5 LIV Golfers Who Have Already Won Over $5m This Year

A total of five LIV players are averaging over $1m per start so far this year on the 54-hole circuit

Joaquin Niemann and Dustin Johnson speak to the media at a LIV Golf gathering
Joaquin Niemann leads the LIV Golf money list with just shy of $9.5m
Elliott Heath
By Elliott Heath
published

The big money LIV Golf league is unmatched in its purses, with each of the 54-hole league's tournaments offering up a massive $25m.

Winners of the tournaments pick up $4m, while even third-place takes home $1.5m. This past weekend, Dean Burmester took the $4m first prize while Akshay Bhatia banked far less for his Valero Texas Open win - $1.656m to be exact.

What Bhatia did earn, though, was world ranking points and, crucially, a berth into his first ever Masters. Burmester isn't in the field, although 13 LIV Golfers are playing in the Masters including seven past champions.

Still, Burmester's victory was the biggest of his career and almost as much as his entire $4.9m DP World Tour career earnings - in three days!

It means the South African is second in the LIV Golf money list with more than $6m won already in just five events, behind only Joaquin Niemann, Wyndham Clark and Scottie Scheffler in world golf this year.

Dean Burmester with the LIV Golf Miami trophy

Burmester has won more money in five events this season than in his 179-start DP World Tour career

Burmester is one of five LIV Golfers to have won over $5m after five events, behind Niemann and ahead of Garcia, Johnson and Ancer.

A total of 15 players have earned over $2m already, while 38 of the 47 players (67%) to have completed at least one tournament have earned more than the PGA Tour season average of $885k.

5 LIV Golfers to have won over $5m this season already:

  • 1. Joaquin Niemann: $9.445m
  • 2. Dean Burmester: $6.051m
  • 3. Sergio Garcia: $5.330m
  • 4. Dustin Johnson: $5.282m
  • 5. Abraham Ancer: $5.111m

PGA Tour's top 5 earners so far in 2024:

  • 1. Scottie Scheffler: $11.493m
  • 2. Wyndham Clark: $7.951m
  • 3. Hideki Matsuyama: $5.921m
  • 4. Xander Schauffele: $4.348m
  • 5. Sahith Theegala: $4.348m
