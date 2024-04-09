5 LIV Golfers Who Have Already Won Over $5m This Year
A total of five LIV players are averaging over $1m per start so far this year on the 54-hole circuit
The big money LIV Golf league is unmatched in its purses, with each of the 54-hole league's tournaments offering up a massive $25m.
Winners of the tournaments pick up $4m, while even third-place takes home $1.5m. This past weekend, Dean Burmester took the $4m first prize while Akshay Bhatia banked far less for his Valero Texas Open win - $1.656m to be exact.
What Bhatia did earn, though, was world ranking points and, crucially, a berth into his first ever Masters. Burmester isn't in the field, although 13 LIV Golfers are playing in the Masters including seven past champions.
Still, Burmester's victory was the biggest of his career and almost as much as his entire $4.9m DP World Tour career earnings - in three days!
It means the South African is second in the LIV Golf money list with more than $6m won already in just five events, behind only Joaquin Niemann, Wyndham Clark and Scottie Scheffler in world golf this year.
Burmester is one of five LIV Golfers to have won over $5m after five events, behind Niemann and ahead of Garcia, Johnson and Ancer.
A total of 15 players have earned over $2m already, while 38 of the 47 players (67%) to have completed at least one tournament have earned more than the PGA Tour season average of $885k.
5 LIV Golfers to have won over $5m this season already:
- 1. Joaquin Niemann: $9.445m
- 2. Dean Burmester: $6.051m
- 3. Sergio Garcia: $5.330m
- 4. Dustin Johnson: $5.282m
- 5. Abraham Ancer: $5.111m
PGA Tour's top 5 earners so far in 2024:
- 1. Scottie Scheffler: $11.493m
- 2. Wyndham Clark: $7.951m
- 3. Hideki Matsuyama: $5.921m
- 4. Xander Schauffele: $4.348m
- 5. Sahith Theegala: $4.348m
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
