5 Incredible US Open Records Rory McIlroy Still Holds After Maiden 2011 Triumph

Such has been Rickie Fowler's exceptional play in the opening two rounds of the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club that the American has broken several tournament records.

The lowest round in US Open history was the first to fall as Fowler mixed 10 birdies with two bogeys in an eight-under 62 on Thursday. He held that distinction on his own for less than 20 minutes after Xander Schauffele joined him on that mark as the LA layout coughed up plenty of early low scores.

Fowler picked up where he left off on day two, birdieing his first three holes to snatch another record, one that previously belonged to Rory McIlroy. Specifically, Fowler got to 11-under quicker than anyone in US Open history, needing just 21 holes to McIlroy's 32 at Congressional in 2011.

However, the Northern Irishman still holds some incredible US Open records that will be tough to beat, not only this week, but for the foreseeable future. We run through them here.

Lowest 72-hole total - 268

McIlroy's solitary US Open win to date came in 2011 when he bounced back from a horror final day at The Masters to land his maiden Major title at the next time of asking. The Northern Irishman looked unbeatable and, more than 10 years on, described his performance as the "best week of ball-striking I've ever had."

Rounds of 65, 66, 68 and 69 over Congressional's Blue Course set a new 72-hole scoring record of 268, beating the previous best by four shots. Martin Kaymer has since moved into second spot on 271.

Most strokes under par - 16

McIlroy's scintillating play also saw him finish more under par than anyone before him. His 16-under total was equalled by Brooks Koepka after his victory at Erin Hills in 2017.

Most strokes under par at any point - 17

Before finishing 16-under, McIlroy had reached 17-under, which no-one else has done in the tournament's 128-year history.

Lowest 54-hole total - 199

McIlroy is also the holder of the lowest 54-hole US Open total. Rounds of 65, 66 and 68 saw him eclipse Jim Furyk's 2003 benchmark of 200 by a single shot.

Largest 36-hole lead - 6

This is one that McIlroy shares. He was six clear at the halfway point in 2011, as was Tiger Woods in 2000 at Pebble Beach, and Martin Kaymer in 2014 at Pinehurst.

HONOURABLE MENTION

An extra one on us. Another McIlroy milestone was improved after a strong start to the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club. It marked the fourth time he had shot in the 60s in both of the first two rounds, having previously done it in 2011, 2019 and 2022. No other player has done it as many times.