11 Items Fans Are Not Allowed To Bring To The 2024 PGA Championship At Valhalla (And 7 Things They Can)

Much like the list of items patrons cannot take with them to The Masters, there are a number of things fans attending the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky will be prohibited from carrying through the gates this week.

Some are hardly surprising and don't require much common sense to consider leaving at home, while a handful of other items on the list might require a prompt.

So, if you are attending the second men's Major of the season or simply planning to watch it from the comfort of your own home and are curious as to what those onsite can and cannot bring with them, please keep reading.

The first item on the list seems quite harsh at first glance - no backpacks or drawstring bags are allowed at all. Much like at Augusta, space for onlookers is at a premium and clunky objects being carried around will prevent others from being positioned as close to the action as possible.

The other incentive to prohibit these things from being taken in is that it adds a level of safety and security for those inside the grounds, making it tougher to carry dangerous goods or items around.

Speaking of, weapons of any kind (even with a valid permit) are strictly prohibited. The PGA of America also specify on their website that "even pocket knives" are banned.

While the maximum measurement for any bag at The Masters is 10"x10"x12", fans at the PGA Championship will have to make do with a bag no larger than 10"x10"x10". On the flip side, the PGA of America is allowing spectators to take strollers and diaper bags in with them.

Inside cannot contain personal electronics such as computers, laptops, tablets, and radios (although, you might struggle anyway). Unlike at Augusta, Phones are allowed, but they should be kept on silent once inside the grounds.

A group of objects that you will not see at any golf tournament - let alone the Majors - relate to giving fans a better view. Buckets, ladders, milk crates, or stools, used to elevate a person's position, are prohibited at this week's PGA Championship, too.

One of the more harsh rules involving banned items is that fans cannot bring in any food or drink aside from one sealed bottle of water or "limited quantities [of food] for medical, dietary or infant purposes." Coolers are also not allowed.

Fans can purchase sustenance on site, although anyone attending should not that Valhalla Golf Club is a cashless location for the week and beer is often extremely expensive - based on recent years where some alcoholic drinks cost almost $20 each.

American Express, MasterCard, VISA, Discover Card, Apple Pay and Google Pay are all accepted in bars and market concession stands, but Apple Pay and Google Pay will not be taken inside The PGA Shops.

Among the small batch of accepted and recommended items are umbrellas, jackets, comfortable walking shoes, and sunscreen. Given Tuesday's practice rounds and surrounding activity was affected by inclement weather, an umbrella could well be worth including for those attending.

Meanwhile, complimentary portable phone chargers will be available for fans in certain locations on site courtesy of T-Mobile, as will free Wi-Fi. For the full lists of prohibited and permitted items, see below.

FULL LIST OF PROHIBITED ITEMS AT THE 2024 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

All backpacks and drawstring bags

Any bag larger than 10"x10"x10"

Personal electronics such as computers, laptops, tablets and radios

Weapons of any kinds (regardless of permit), including pocket knives

Buckets, ladders, milk crates or stools

Drones, hoverboards, laser pointers, whistles/noisemakers, selfie sticks

Coolers, food (except in limited quantities for medical, dietary or infant purposes)

Oversized chairs with wide arm rests (small folding chairs are permissible)

Banners, posters, signs or any materials with unauthorized advertising or promotion

Golf clubs or other sporting equipment

Alcoholic beverages, beverages (one unopened, sealed bottle of water per spectators is permitted)

Fans watching practice-round action at Valhalla Golf Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

FULL LIST OF PERMISSIBLE AND RECOMMENDED ITEMS AT 2024 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP



Permissible items:

Small bags 10"x10"x10" or under

Diaper bags and strollers

Umbrellas



Recommended items: