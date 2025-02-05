10 Big Names Missing The WM Phoenix Open

The 'Greatest Show on Grass' is here and, at the WM Phoenix Open, viewers can expect some big players to feature, as well as the rowdy atmosphere that is associated with TPC Scottsdale.

For 2025, a number of Major winners and Ryder Cup stars are present in Arizona but, among the 132-man field, there are some big names missing for the $9.2 million event.

Below, we have taken a look at 10 big names not featuring at the WM Phoenix Open, which falls in-between two Signature Events - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational.

Last week at Pebble Beach, Rory McIlroy claimed his first win of 2025 in a stunning display and, with the third $20 million Signature Event taking place at Torrey Pines next week, not the usual Riviera Country Club, some players will be taking time out from the WM Phoenix Open to gear up for the tournament in California.

Check out the 10 big names who are missing this week, as well as some notable players also not present in Arizona.

Rory McIlroy

Last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner has opted to skip the WM Phoenix Open, with McIlroy present at TGL's Boston Common GC v Los Angeles GC match on Tuesday evening.

The last time McIlroy played the WM Phoenix Open was back in 2023, where he finished in a share of 32nd place. Aside from that appearance, he has only ever played the WM Phoenix Open one other time, which was in 2021, where he claimed in a tie for 13th.

Viktor Hovland

The World No.9 was originally in the field for Arizona, but withdrew on Saturday afternoon and replaced with Paul Waring, who will make his first PGA Tour start since earning his card via the DP World Tour.

It's no secret that Hovland endured a rather mixed 2024 PGA Tour season after securing the FedEx Cup title in 2023. Starting this year off with a T36th and T22nd, Hovland played the WM Phoenix Open in 2023 and finished in a share of 42nd. Aside from that appearance, he played in 2022 and 2020, missing the cut both times.

Xander Schauffele

After a 2024 that yielded two Major championships, Schauffele continues to suffer from a rib injury at the start of this season, playing just one event at The Sentry.

His last appearance at the WM Phoenix Open came in 2023, where he finished in a tie for 10th and, looking at his record, Schauffele is incredibly consistent round TPC Scottsdale. Finishing third and second in 2022 and 2021, his worse result in six starts is T17th, which came all the way back in 2017.

Collin Morikawa

Having withdrawn from the Farmers Insurance Open, Morikawa did play the AT&T Pebble Beach, finishing T17th, and also in the TGL on Tuesday night, claiming a 6-2 win alongside his Los Angeles GC teammates.

This week though, Morikawa won't be featuring in Phoenix, a tournament he last played in 2023. Missing the cut that time around, the two-time Major winner also played in 2020, ending the event T25th.

Shane Lowry

Lowry played some exceptional golf at Pebble Beach last week, finishing just two shots back of his good friend and Ryder Cup teammate, McIlroy. However, the former Champion Golfer of the Year won't be present in Arizona.

Playing last year, Lowry finished in a tie for 60th, with the 37-year-old missing the cut in 2023. Prior to those results, his other appearances came in 2018 (T65th), 2017 (T16th) and 2016 (T6th).

Tommy Fleetwood

Playing alongside Morikawa on Tuesday evening at TGL, Fleetwood is taking a break this week, having played the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the DP World and PGA Tour.

Like many others on this list, Fleetwood last played the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, missing the cut, with that result being the only appearance made in Phoenix for Fleetwood.

Ludvig Aberg

Another European Ryder Cup player who won't be in Phoenix is Ludvig Aberg, who has been suffering with illness over the past fortnight.

At the Farmers Insurance Open, Aberg started brightly on the first day, but was struck with a bug overnight, eventually finishing T42nd. The illness didn't get better, as the Swede was forced to withdraw during the second round at Pebble Beach, stating "I am not swinging good at the moment, I have lost weight and feel weak in general."

Adam Scott

Having played The Sentry and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am so far on the PGA Tour, Scott has opted to skip the WM Phoenix Open, with the Australian taking part in the TGL on Tuesday as his Boston Common GC side were defeated by Los Angeles GC.

Finishing in a share of eighth at the WM Phoenix Open last year, Scott's only other appearance in the tournament came in 2022, where he ended up in a tie for 38th.

Keegan Bradley

The US Ryder Cup captain won't be featuring at the WM Phoenix Open this year, with Bradley missing just one event, so far, in 2025 - The American Express.

Last playing this event back in 2023, securing a T20th finish, Bradley hadn't missed a WM Phoenix Open since 2012, claiming six top 25s and missing two cuts in 2017 and 2014.

Tony Finau

In 2020, Tony Finau just missed out on victory at the WM Phoenix Open, losing to Webb Simpson in a playoff.

Having featured in multiple WM Phoenix Opens, Finau won't be present in 2025 as he recently announced the birth of his sixth child. To start the year, Finau has two top 15 finishes, with both coming at the Signature Events.

Notable Names Missing

Along with the names above, Major winners Justin Rose and Jason Day will also be missing from the WM Phoenix Open field.

Looking back over his previous results, it seems that Rose hasn't played in Phoenix before, whilst Day last played back in 2023, finishing solo fifth. He also played in 2021, missing the cut.