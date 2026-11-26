A solid short game will help save your score when you aren't playing well, and turn a good round into a great one when you are.

Whether it's taking advantage of par 5s and short par 4s or scrambling to save par, or even a good bogey, being sharp from inside 80 yards and turning three or four shots to get down into two will take your game to the next level.

There's a huge variety of challenges in this part of the game - playing from short grass, rough, or sand, avoiding hazards and obstacles, and managing slopes - so you need a well-rounded repertoire.

Here, I'll show you how to play eight key short-game shots and explain when to use them to maximise your scoring potential.

1. CHIP-AND-RUN

The basic chip-and-run is the starting point for a good short game and should be your first option when the situation allows.

If you don't have to carry the ball over any obstacles, you can get it running early and have a decent amount of green to work with; this is the safest and most predictable way to knock it close.

Grip down and stand closer to the ball with weight favoring the front foot 70/30 (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Stand a little closer to the ball than you would for a normal full shot and grip down the shaft (above).

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Place the ball a touch ahead of center in your stance, with the shaft leaning gently forward, and feel 70% of your weight in your front foot to encourage a naturally descending attack angle into the ball.

The heel of the club will be a little off the ground because you're closer to the ball, and your club selection will depend on the ratio of carry to run that you require.

Play around with different clubs and make note of the carry-to-run ratio for each one.

The motion is really just a simple rocking of the shoulders with the hands playing a passive role (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The motion comes from rocking your shoulders, with minimal wrist cock.

Different shots require different amounts of wrist cock - think of it on a scale from zero to five, where five is the maximum amount of wrist cock you would use for a flop shot.

For a chip-and-run, the wrist cock is one on the way back and one on the way through.

Another way to think of this is keeping your thumbs pointing down to the ground, and the hands slightly ahead of the clubhead through impact.

2. CHIP-PITCH

This shot gives you a bit more carry than a standard chip-and-run, but without the speed and higher ball flight of a longer pitch shot.

It's very good when you're around 20 yards off the green and still have the room to allow the ball to release when it lands.

The set-up is similar to the chip-and-run, but you stand the normal distance from the ball and have 60% of your weight in the front foot.

For the chip-pitch the amount of wrist cock should increase to two on my scale, and as you turn through, the butt of the club should point at a right-hand jacket pocket (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

These tweaks create a slightly bigger arc to the swing. The motion still comes from rocking your shoulders, but you should have a more natural use of the wrists - from two on the way back to two on the way through on my wrist cock scale.

Imagine you have a right-hand jacket or hoodie pocket just right of your belly button.

The trail elbow should never pass that position. That pocket rotates towards the target as your body turns, and the butt of the club ends up facing back towards that pocket in the finish.

The chest is working harder than it would in a normal shot, and the arms are working slightly less to maintain that connection between the body and the arms.

This is the same in a chip-and-run as well.

3. PITCH

You can move up to a pitch shot when you need to carry the ball a decent distance more than you have room to let the ball to run out.

This will typically be from 30 yards or so up to the distance you hit a full shot with your most lofted wedge, although you should never really hit lofted wedge shots at full speed because you lose a lot of control.

You'll need to switch to the pitch when there's more carry than run, typically from 30 yards and beyond (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

This is the same set-up and motion as the chip-pitch (number 2 above), but you create more clubhead speed with a longer swing and more wrist cock - from three to three on my scale.

Get some repeatable go-to carry distances by changing the club while keeping everything else the same.

Once you're confident with that, you can build a bigger matrix of distances by adding different backswing lengths and grip positions for each club.

4. BUNKER

Greenside bunker shots often cause all kinds of problems because many golfers don't fully understand how they need to be played, and it's usually the area of the game we spend the least amount of time practicing.

For some players, simply getting the ball out of the bunker and onto the green on the first try is a tangible improvement, while better bunker players need more versatility and precision to get the ball closer from a variety of situations.

In a 'simple' bunker look to take three to four inches of sand (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

There are two slightly different techniques depending on what you're looking to do.

For the simple shot (below left), set up square to the target, with a square clubface.

Move the ball forward in your stance and stand a little further from it so you can drop the hands a little and create lots of speed.

Use the same swing technique as for the pitch shot.

Hit the sand three or four inches behind the ball and try to finish almost as if it were a driver swing, with a full follow-through and your upper body pointing at the target.

The simple (left) and advanced (right) bunker shots (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

If you're looking for more elevation and stopping power, move the ball closer to the center of your stance and use the wrists much more.

Keep your body square to the target, but open the clubface a lot more and drop your hands even lower (above right).

It's important to know that dropping the hands shifts where the clubface is pointing to the left, so opening the face a little brings it back to the target and introduces more bounce, which will help the clubhead glide through the sand.

Hit the sand one or two inches behind the ball and allow the clubhead to overtake the hands through impact.

5. HYBRID BUNT

The little bunt with a hybrid or fairway wood can be a really effective shot if you haven't got too much ground to cover before the green, you've got an iffy lie or a steep slope to contend with, or you've been struggling with your chipping.

Set up to the ball in a similar way to a putt and closer to it than for a chip (below). Stand tall, feet close together, ball just ahead of center, and grip down the shaft.

The shaft should be close to vertical when viewed down the line, so the club's heel will be slightly off the ground.

You may want to experiment with a putting grip to keep the wrists out of it and add a little more stability (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The more vertical you get the shaft, the straighter the swing's arc will be, the less the clubface will rotate, and the more accurate you'll be able to get the direction of the launch.

Feel like it's a putt with just a rocking of the shoulders.

The club path should be very slightly descending at impact to get good contact and a little bit of launch on the ball to lift it over what's immediately in front of you.

Use whatever grip feels comfortable, whether a normal chipping grip or your putting grip.

You don't want a lot of wrist action - if they become too active, try a putting grip with the shaft more in the palms and a finger running down the shaft for a bit more stability.

6. FLOP

The flop shot is really for emergencies only. It's a difficult shot that comes with a lot of risk, so only play it when you absolutely have to and if you're confident you can pull it off seven times out of ten.

That said, a well-played flop shot is a fantastic weapon when you find yourself short-sided with a hazard between you and the flag, you have to hoist a short shot over trees or bushes, or you simply need to get the ball to stop as quickly as possible.

First of all, the lie is important. You don't want to be hitting a flop shot from a really tight lie, so make sure the ball is sitting up well enough for you to slide the clubhead beneath it.

Wrist cock should be three in the backswing. Note how the clubhead has overtaken the hands (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Take a nice wide stance (as above), with the ball forward of center and a neutral weight distribution.

You're looking for height, so you need to open the clubface. As with the more advanced bunker shot, a wider stance and lowering of the hands will counter the open clubface, so you don't need to open your body up to start the ball at the target.

The motion still needs to come from a rocking of the shoulders, but the wrist cock wants to be a three on the way back to a full five in the follow-through to create maximum speed.

You want a wide swing arc, and a good visualisation is keeping the clubhead low to the ground for as long as possible into and through impact.

The clubhead will overtake the hands through impact. Make sure you swing through to a full finish.

7. UPSLOPE/DOWNSLOPE

It's very common to face a short-game shot off an upslope, especially if you play somewhere with a lot of raised greens.

You want to make sure you're working with the slope, so try to get your shoulders and hips parallel to it.

Move the ball forward in your stance, put 55-60% of the pressure into your back foot depending on how steep the slope is, and swing up the slope so you won't dig the club abruptly into the ground.

Try to sweep it off the turf using the appropriate technique for the shot in hand.

Work with the slope to stop the club digging (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The slope will add dynamic loft to the clubface at impact, so it will launch higher than that particular club and shot would from a flat lie, so the ball won't carry or release as far.

Either allow for that and use it to your advantage when you do need to stop the ball quickly, or go down in loft to counteract it if you have room to let the ball run.

A downslope is less common, but similar rules apply.

This time, get parallel to the slope, favor weight in your lead foot, and keep ball position pretty central.

A downslope will make the ball launch lower and hotter, so factor that in.

8. ROUGH

If you miss a green by more than a few yards, chances are you're going to have to play your recovery from longer grass.

The general ideas and techniques for all your shot options still apply, but with a few tweaks to create a steeper attack angle that improves your chances of making clean contact and producing a shot and outcome that is as consistent and predictable as possible.

From thicker rough expect a more curtailed follow-through (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

That said, the longer the rough, the harder it is to control the shot, so you have to be realistic with what you can achieve.

If it's light rough, you can use a bit more wrist cock on the way back - from a two or three to a four or five, depending on the length of the shot and what you need to carry.

Remember, more wrist cock produces a higher flight and less release. The wrist cock on the way through should at least match that on the way back, or be one or two more if you really need some height.

The thickness of the rough should dictate the degree of wrist cock back and through (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

If you're in severe rough, move the ball back in your stance, open the clubface, and drop the hands a little.

You need speed into the ball, but you want that energy to go into getting it out of the long grass, so swing with a five wrist cock on the way back to a one on the way through, to create a more curtailed follow-through.

The ball is going to come out pretty hot and running, so don't try and get too cute with it - make sure your next shot is a putt.